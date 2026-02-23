A Gift in your Will for LifeSiteNews

Your planned gift to LifeSiteNews will help win souls for Christ and restore Christendom.

All over the world, the culture of death seems to be overtaking us.

People are abandoning religion and descending into a new Paganism.

A false Christianity has taken the place of the religion of Jesus Christ in many souls.

Radical ideologies like abortion, transgenderism and homosexuality are being shoved in our children’s faces, and even speaking out can risk our jobs and our freedom.

Over a million babies are aborted every year in America alone

Sexual licentiousness and pornography are rampant

Tyrannical laws increasingly prevent us protesting these evils.

And at the end of it all, the sick and elderly are being killed with euthanasia and “Medical Assistance in Dying.”

The world is in a dire state. But does this give us reason to despair? No.

As Christians, we are born for combat. – Pope Leo XIII

What we do at LifeSiteNews

LifeSiteNews is a non-profit Internet news service dedicated to issues of life, faith, family and freedom.

We were founded in 1997 and for nearly 30 years we have been using the news to inspire readers and to promote the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Our mission is evangelization – using the news to inspire readers and to promote the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This is an ambition which I’m sure you share.

We are all called to be a light on the hill and dispel the darkness. The media is essential to any movement seeking cultural change. He who controls the flow of information controls the future.

LifeSiteNews educates and encourages people, so that they in turn can help build a culture which embraces truth – and ultimately, the fullness of the Truth Himself.

We cannot be “neutral” about the greatest evils in our society. And we cannot allow fear of telling the truth to prevent us from bearing witness to Christ.

The agents of the culture of death know that the media is essential, and that’s why they have used it so effectively.

As a revolution rages against God, and all that is true, good, and beautiful, LifeSiteNews is galvanizing the troops of a counter-revolution to win souls for Christ and restore the Christian order of society.

What can your legacy gift do for life, faith, family and freedom?

LifeSiteNews is unabashedly committed to advancing the truth, and in particular the foundational moral truths given to us in divine revelation and written by God into our very nature. We challenge the narratives of evil agents in our society, and never let an untruth stand.

As a news provider, integrity and accuracy are at the heart of everything that we do. In our news content, we adopt an objective style comparable, and even superior, to that to which the Associated Press aspires.

We believe that it is a duty of justice and charity to speak plainly, and call evil by its name.

LifeSiteNews is also the most censored pro-life news source in world. We depend on your donations to continue our mission.

LifeSiteNews depends predominantly on the donations of generous readers to maintain its free service.

You can help us defend the truth, articulate it with humility, and bear witness to it in the world.

LifeSiteNews relies on supporters leaving memorial gifts to LifeSiteNews in their Wills. These gifts allow us to plan for the future with more certainty, in the safe knowledge that these precious gifts will arrive in the future.

Legacy gifts make it possible for LifeSiteNews to maintain an outstanding standard, whilst offering expert answers for the questions confronting our society. We seek out the experts who have the best answers.

For more details, get in contact here:

FIND OUT MORE

Legacy gifts are crucial to LifeSiteNews’ mission to build a culture of truth.

When we’re not strong in the truth, and warriors for the truth, then the darkness becomes stronger and it begins to eliminate that very peace that people are claiming to be for. Bishop Joseph Strickland

In 2025…

LifeSiteNews was visited more than 86 million times

LifeSiteNews social media was viewed more than 667 million times

More than 15 million Americans saw one of our roadside billboards proclaiming the reign of Christ the King.

What kind of legacy do you want to leave?

Looking after your loved ones will be at the forefront of your mind when planning your Will.

But your Will also gives you a chance to leave something behind you.

A “planned gift” to a nonprofit organization like LifeSiteNews gives you the opportunity to bear witness, after your passing, to what you believe and love.

Whether it’s supporting efforts like LifeSiteNews’ CHRIST IS KING billboard campaign, proclaiming the Social Kingship of Our Lord Jesus Christ…

… Or radically upscaling our video output…

… Or magnifying our truth-telling reporting to a greater audience…

… Your legacy gifts have an amazing ripple effect on the future.

Young men led to the truth through LifeSiteNews could be the orthodox priests of tomorrow

Maybe they’ll be the ones bringing the sacraments to your children and grandchildren

and Maybe they’ll be the ones saying Masses for your soul.

By giving a legacy gift to LifeSiteNews, you will be a part of our fight for life, faith, family and freedom – even after you have left this world.

The tax relief benefits of remembering LifeSiteNews in your Will

LifeSiteNews is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the US (EIN: 51-0634787).

Taxes can dramatically reduce the size of your estate. This means that less of your money and smaller gifts go to your family or other intended beneficiaries.

The good news is that you can cut your tax bill – or even avoid paying any tax at all – by leaving a gift in your Will to LifeSiteNews.

The amount you pay depends on the size of your taxable estate.

As we are a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the USA, donations to LifeSiteNews are deductible on your federal income tax return each year – and you pay NO estate tax on your donation.

A memorial gift to LifeSiteNews can reduce your taxable estate, which could help you to…

PROTECT part of your estate from being taken by the taxman for immoral causes

INCREASE the value of each dollar you leave to your favorite causes

DECREASE the amount the Taxman takes from the rest of your estate

MAXIMIZE what you leave to your family and loved ones

WITNESS to your loved ones about the importance of the Catholic Faith in your life.

Leaving gifts to LifeSiteNews in your Will can reduce Estate Tax and state inheritance taxes, along with capital gains tax and others. Transferring such goods while you are alive can also lead to a reduction in income tax and other taxes.

Seek legal advice about inheritance tax laws in your state.

For more details, get in contact here:

CONTACT US TODAY

How to leave a legacy gift to LifeSiteNews

If you’re writing your own Will, all you need to say is:

“I give to LifeSiteNews.com Inc. [(percentage) of residuary estate / property item / dollar amount] to be used as its governing board determines.”

If you decide to leave a planned gift to LifeSiteNews, you can either make it “restricted”, “unrestricted” or “endowed” – that means you can either state how you want your gift used, you can let us put it towards our most urgent needs, or you can leave it to us to hold forever, and only use small amounts (e.g., specified, or investment income) each year.

You can also make an in memoriam or tribute gift, by specifying that it is in honor and memory of someone else.

LifeSiteNews is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the US registered as LifeSiteNews.com Inc (EIN: 51-0634787).

Why making a Will is so important for your estate

Whether it’s property, funds and accounts, or physical items like heirlooms and antiques – anyone who owns anything has an estate. This can even include digital assets like online bank accounts and social media accounts.

The bigger or more complicated your estate, the more important it is for you to have a clear estate plan for what should happen to it after your lifetime.

Without a secure plan, much of your estate could get taken up in taxes and other costs after your death.

And if you’re incapacitated by bad health, your investments and management may suffer too.

If you don’t have a Will or Estate Plan, state laws will determine what happens to your assets and even your children and pets.

Sorting out a good plan will ensure that things go as you want them to go – as well as protecting the value of your estate from the taxman.

Depending on the nature of your estate, you could seek help from the following professionals:

Attorney

You don’t have to have an estate planning attorney to make a Will, but it is strongly advised. He’ll work with you to ensure your Will and plan suit the needs of you and your family.

Accountant

Sometimes tax matters can be complicated enough to need to seek professional help beyond an attorney.

Legacy Officer

Your favorite nonprofit may have a legacy officer or other point of contact with experience in matching projects with your gift plans and tax needs.

How to make a Will – The law matters

If you die without a Will, a court will split up your assets according to default rules – it can take a long time, and result in family conflict and other unforeseen consequences.

Making a Will can be daunting. While you should always consult your own attorney, some of these suggestions may help.

Work out the value of your estate. That’s the approximate value of your property, money and possessions.

It can be helpful to make an inventory of all your assets and liabilities – it might include your home, your accounts, your vehicles and any physical items of value.

You can divide it into what’s yours, your spouse’s and what’s shared.

Once you’ve got a good idea of what’s left after liabilities, deciding who gets what will be much easier.

Retirement plans and other accounts and plans often let you select someone to receive the funds when you are gone. You can also designate nonprofits like LifeSiteNews.

Decide who gets what. Draw up a list of every person (and organization) to whom you want to leave something in your Will. You can leave a specific amount or a percentage of the total value – although currency fluctuations may make percentages a safer idea.

Start with the end in mind: take some time to think about how and where you want your legacy to go. You might want to leave it all to your family, your church, or to a nonprofit like LifeSiteNews.

If you own property, speak to your attorney about the different “titles” which you have or could have.

In addition to funeral costs, it’s a good idea to set some money aside for Requiem Masses to be said for your soul.

Choose an executor (personal representative). This will be the person who ensures your wishes are respected after your death. Executors can still inherit something in your Will. You can pick more than one, but make sure that at least one is young enough to be likely to survive you. It’s a big job, so make sure they’re competent, fair, and happy to take it on. You can also pay an attorney to act as your executor.

What will your executor have to do?

Starts the probate process with a court

Notifies your heirs and beneficiaries

Gathers together your assets and lists them in an inventory

Informs your creditors that probate has started – and may have to get approval to sell some assets to pay estate debts

Arranges for the payment of taxes

Distributes your estate according to your Will – or according to a court order or inheritance law if there is no Will

Closes your estate.

This could also be a good time to name a “guardian” for any young children you have, in case both you and your spouse pass away at the same time. If no-one is named, a court might appoint someone you would not have chosen.

Seek legal advice. You need to follow the laws of your state to ensure the Will is valid. You don’t have to do this to make a valid Will, but it is strongly advised. Even a small error can result in the Will being invalid. You could ask family or friends for a recommendation if you do not already have an attorney.

This might be a good time to think about options like setting up a Trust or the Power of Attorney for your finances and healthcare. These options are steps to take control of your estate and health in the event of you becoming incapacitated – very important when living in a culture of death like our own.

Some trusts can also prevent parts of your estate going through state probate processes. You can also consider a Charitable Gift Annuity and Charitable Remainder Trust if you have certain types of estate, which offer further tax benefits.

Speak to your attorney for advice.

Make sure that everything is signed properly. Your Will must be signed by you, in the presence of witnesses. Speak to your attorney and check your state’s laws for requirements around witnesses and notarization.

The last thing you want is your loved ones fighting over your estate when you are gone. It is very important to make sure the Will is signed and finalized properly. If you move state, your Will may need to be updated in accordance with your new state’s law.

Make sure that it is secure. Some people keep their Will in a safe – others keep it at their attorney’s office, at the bank, or elsewhere. If you put it at the bank, it can be hard for your executor to access it after your decease.

It’s easy to change your Will once you’ve made it:

Revocation – you can revoke a Will and make a new one.

– you can revoke a Will and make a new one. Codicil – add a separate legal document with modifications and new provisions.

Always seek your own legal advice.

For more details, get in contact here:

FIND OUT MORE

Avoiding the complex administration of probate

You can limit how much of your estate must go through a costly and expensive probate process before your passing.

With some assets, you can designate a beneficiary today. That means that they will pass to the beneficiary immediately upon your decease – which could help to tide them over until probate is finished.

You can also designate a nonprofit like LifeSiteNews as your beneficiary – which allows us to keep providing the truth and the Gospel in this terrible time. What a legacy that will be!

Such assets include:

Pensions

401(k) and 403(b) plans

Life insurance

IRAs (gifts can be tax-free)

Donor advised funds (can eliminate capital gains tax ad reduce income tax)

In a similar vein, donating securities and other funds can eliminate or dramatically reduce taxes which you would pay transferring them elsewhere.

Speak to your attorney for legal advice.

Warning! Keep your beneficiary designations up to date (each fund will have their own process for this). When you pass away, don’t assume these funds will contact your loved ones or chosen beneficiaries to tell them they have been designated. Let your beneficiaries know, so that they can sort out the transfer.

Leaving your home to LifeSiteNews

One of the easiest and most amazing ways to make a memorial gift is to leave your home or real estate.

This can be done really simply – by leaving it as a straightforward gift in your Will. This may lead to significant tax deductions.

If you have several pieces of real estate, it might even be beneficial for you to make this gift while you are still living, to avoid costs like insurance, maintenance and other taxes.

For more details, get in contact here:

CONTACT US TODAY

Thanks for reading our LifeSiteNews Estate Planning and Will Guide.

Our future is in YOUR hands.

The truth has a power of its own. It moves hearts and saves lives. It heals wounds and restores souls.

But only if this truth is heard .

Our enemies are working non-stop to suppress the truth – that’s why LifeSiteNews is one of the most censored pro-life news sources in world. They’re working to keep you in the dark, and to make you feel alone and forgotten.

But God says to each one of us: I will never forget you.

God never leaves us without hope of victory – and LifeSiteNews will never stop sharing the truth that sets us free.

We will tell the truth, without fear. We will tell the truth, without compromise.

And as mainstream platforms silence us, we will build our own.

But we can’t do any of this without YOUR help.

Please think carefully about the legacy you want to leave in the world – and consider whether a gift to LifeSiteNews may be what you need for that.

If you’d like to discuss this further, contact us on [email protected] and we would be more than happy to help you.

Thanks again, and God bless,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief