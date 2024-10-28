10 reasons Donald Trump is headed for a landslide victory over Kamala Harris

Republicans voting early, Democrats' dislike for Kamala Harris, and polling and gambling numbers are all signs that the former president will win the election.

(LifeSiteNews) — There is one week left in the presidential race and by all indications Donald Trump is headed for a landslide victory.

Many people I talk to tell me that they are fearful that it will be stolen from him. Here’s why I don’t think that’s likely at this point.

First, there are more registered Republicans in battleground states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and elsewhere than there were four years ago. This is a built-in statistical advantage for Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: LAST-MINUTE PENNSYLVANIA GOP SURGE in voter registration for the last week. 🔴 REP: +36,507

🔵 DEM: +19,744 Per @UPTGOP, these are *backlogged* registrations. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2024

North Carolina 🌄

Mail: 134,428 ballots

Early In-Person: 2,162,661 ballots Ballots by party registration:

🔴 Republican 34.3% | 789,048 votes (+102,419)

🔵 Democratic 33.6% | 772,899 votes (+89,634)

⚪️ Other 32.1% | 735,142 votes (+96,868) pic.twitter.com/OoYfaa79ER — VoteHub (@VoteHubUS) October 25, 2024



Second, early voting and mail-in voting show that more Republicans are casting their ballots before Election Day than Democrats this year, which has not been the case in previous presidential races.

ELECTION ALERT: Nevada GOP leads Democrats in early vote and absentee balloting by a statewide margin of 32,000 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 28, 2024

BREAKING: Pennsylvania Voter Registration Update 10/28 Shows Massive Surge for GOP 🟥GOP: +36,507 (+16,763)

🟦DEM: +19,744 *This marks the new best single week of 2024, beating the records from the last two weeks. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 28, 2024

Through 11 days of early voting in NC, Republicans still lead for the first time ever. Democrat ballots are down 350,000 versus 2020. A sweeping Republican victory is at hand IF WE: keep voting, vote early, and volunteer to GOTV. https://t.co/O53s2yhmBY#ncpol pic.twitter.com/CSRDd1CKUj — Dan Bishop (@danbishopnc) October 28, 2024

The Trump county of Waukesha, Wisconsin has a higher mail-in ballot return rate than deep-blue Dane. The red county of Brown has a higher return rate than Blue Milwaukee. …. https://t.co/UQ8HkywxJW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2024



Analyst Mark Halperin has predicted that if those trends continue, Trump will be declared the winner relatively early after polls close next Tuesday.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is set to become the next president of the United States, early voting data reveals. This stunning revelation comes from veteran political journalist Mark Halperin. “Make no mistake,” Halperin says, “if these numbers hold up in the states where we can… pic.twitter.com/eVGpxJYT5t — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 23, 2024



Third, key Democratic voting blocs aren’t enthusiastic about Harris, especially black and Hispanic men, who Trump has made historic gains with.

Dekalb in GA is at 38.7 percent turnout White turnout in Dekalb is 50.4 and black turnout is 35.8 Population of Dekalb Black (non-Hispanic): 53.7%

White (non-Hispanic): 29.6% Vote share : Black – 43.6%

White – 38.69% White voteshare is outperforming black relative to their… — Indian American Voice (@Freespeech212) October 26, 2024



That fact was recognized by Barack Obama a week ago when he told the media that “the brothas” do not have the same “energy” for Harris as they did when he himself ran for president.

Barack Obama SOUNDS THE ALARM, says energy is down with black men: “That seems to be more pronounced with the brothers…” He then says black men should vote for Kamala because she knows the “struggles” of being black. Pure identity politics from Obama. pic.twitter.com/LvlSUVZKBx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 11, 2024



Obama’s comment did not go unnoticed. During an MSNBC town hall at a barbershop in Philadelphia, black males told reporter Alex Wagner they were “offended” by Obama lecturing them how to vote.

@WagnerTonight visits a West Philadelphia barbershop to talk with Black men about the role gender plays in the 2024 election, Obama’s recent remarks and their thoughts on supporting Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/HM4qpRIBKl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2024

Left-wing MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell has also admitted that Harris has a “big problem with men,” as have other websites.

Fourth, if you look at where Trump is campaigning this week, you can only conclude that his internal polling indicates he has shored up enough support in key battleground states that he can afford to go elsewhere to expand the map.

To be sure, he will still be visiting Wisconsin, North Carolina, and other Midwestern states over the next seven days, but he’s also headed to New Mexico, where, according to one poll he is within the margin of error.

Recent polling shows that 45th President Donald Trump is closing in on Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, with just a three-point difference between them in the latest KA Consulting poll. Trump is polling at 46% while Harris holds 49%, but the margin of error of… pic.twitter.com/D0223eyJdX — Republican Party of New Mexico (@NewMexicoGOP) October 22, 2024



Trump’s decision is notable because New Mexico hasn’t voted for a Republican president since George Bush in 2004. Mark Halperin has said, “if Trump wins New Mexico, he’s going to win in a landslide.”

🚨 New Mexico is within the margin of error for Trump… It would be first Republican to win the presidential race in NM in 20 years. It’s happening… History is meant to be broken! pic.twitter.com/bvaqPk9wDC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 22, 2024



Trump is also headed to Virginia, another historically Democrat state. Virginia elected Republican Glenn Youngkin in 2022. He is fighting to prevent illegal immigrants from voting and has instituted a number of other reforms that will likely have the effect of ensuring the count is accurate.

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, appeared with Youngkin in the state last week. It’s clear the campaign believes he has a chance there.

🚨 NEW 2024 Virginia GENERAL ELECTION POLL: QUANTUS INSIGHTS 🚨 🔵 Harris: 49%

🔴 Trump: 48%

🟡 Other: 3% 725 LV | Oct 22-24 | MoE 3.6%

Sponsored by: Trending Politics News Cross tabs and full report at 2pm CST. pic.twitter.com/5jsSo8doUT — Quantus Insights (@QuantusInsights) October 25, 2024



Fifth, almost all polling data in recent days, even those from left-leaning organizations, shows a decisive break in Trump’s favor.

Trump now leads in all seven swing states according to the Real Clear Politics average. This is a trend that began shortly after the vice presidential debate. And if you’re somehow in the camp that Kamala’s interview with Fox News somehow helped her, good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/RpDIE5u1mS — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 17, 2024



Harris’ decision to skip the Al Smith Dinner and her awful appearances on Fox, MSNBC, and her CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper are likely to blame.

NEW: CNN’s Scott Jennings says Kamala Harris is a “double-threat” because she can’t think on her feet and can’t answer the expected questions. CNN has railed on Harris after her town hall event. Here are the top reactions: 6. Axelrod: She is word salad city. 5. Jennings:… pic.twitter.com/Mdrr46uzbz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2024



The “vibe shift,” as Tucker Carlson has called it, has been so dramatic that even liberal outlets like CNN are admitting that Trump very may well capture the popular vote.

🚨 CNN ANALYST: Trump has a real shot at winning the national popular vote. This is something he’d love to do. It would be historic.pic.twitter.com/oOADpzlJzm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2024



Michigan and New Hampshire are also states he has improved in in recent days.

#NEW MICHIGAN poll 🔴 Trump 50% (+1)

🔵 Harris 49% Last poll: Harris +1 Patriot Polling | 10/24-26 | N=796RV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2024

Starting to remind me a lot of the eve of 2016. Except this time he actually leads the other battlegrounds… https://t.co/ZIlxkBI2h1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2024

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Praecones Analytica / @NewHampJournal poll: Trump 50.2% (+0.4)

Harris 49.8% 622 RV, 10/24-26 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 28, 2024



At least in 2020 there was a plausible explanation for Joe Biden’s supposed victory as many polls showed he was ahead going into Election Day. This time around, that argument is not on the table.

Sixth, Democrats have no end game. They are trying to link Trump to “fascism.” This is an awful closing message, especially for a candidate who promised to “unite” Americans. This shows how desperate they are.

Hillary Clinton, for example, went on MSNBC and laughably claimed Trump’s epic Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night was a Neo-Nazi rally. Why she didn’t use the term “deplorables” is beyond me.

Hillary Clinton popped up just in time to call (over) half the country, N*zis. She says President Donald Trump is going to Madison Square Garden in my city—New York City—to re-enact the 1939 Madison Square Garden N*zi rally. What an irresponsible and reprehensible thing to say. pic.twitter.com/1ZfCa7HHlc — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 25, 2024



During its own coverage of the event, MSNBC ludicrously compared it a pro-Hitler gathering there in 1939 while failing to note that Bill Clinton himself accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination at the same arena in 1992.

NEW: MSNBC directly compares Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to a 1939 N*zi rally, directly compares Donald Trump to Adolf H*tler. You don’t hate the media enough. “But that jamboree happening right now, you see it there on your screen in that place is particularly… pic.twitter.com/iGY6Mph4Ms — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2024

President Bill Clinton attending his Nazi Rally at Madison Square Garden in 1992. pic.twitter.com/gSqhlKBfLZ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 27, 2024



Even ABC’s Jonathan Karl couldn’t deny that the rally was a pivotal moment in the campaign.

“Trump has created a movement, there is no doubt. I cannot think of another Republican figure of my lifetime who could’ve come into a Democrat city like New York and put together anything like that,” he said.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl: “Madison Square Garden was PACKED… Trump has created a movement, there is no doubt. I cannot think of another Republican figure of my lifetime who could’ve come into a Democrat city like New York and put together anything like that.” pic.twitter.com/ZrYuvHV9jw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 28, 2024



Conservative Charlie Kirk has theorized that the constant Hitler references are intentional, and that Democrats are laying the groundwork for yet another assassination attempt.

The purpose of the Hitler messaging is very simple. They want to create permission for someone to try and murder Trump while also creating urgency for their rank and file to commit micro actions of fraud on the ground. If you believe you are actually running against Hitler,… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 28, 2024



Only a campaign that realizes it is on its death bed does such desperate things.

Seventh, Democrats are admitting that Trump is doing exceptionally well.

Left-wing New York City Mayor Eric Adams told the press this weekend that Trump is not a fascist.

NYC mayor Eric Adams says Trump isn’t a fascist, rebukes comparing him to Hitler, says Trump should be able to safely have his rally at Madison Square Garden, condemns overheated rhetoric of fascism. This is well said: pic.twitter.com/2ExCPKiIqi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 27, 2024



Progressive commentator Cenk Uygar commented that Trump “looked presidential and personable” during his Joe Rogan interview. He called Harris a robot who acts like a “talking point machine.”

WATCH: Even Cenk Uygur admits that Trump’s podcast with Joe Rogan was amazing. “I thought Trump looked presidential and personable. I hate that, but he did… Standard politicians including Kamala Harris are talking point machines, that’s not what Trump is doing. “He doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/t30GypxSsF — George (@BehizyTweets) October 28, 2024



Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who relentlessly pushed the COVID shot and is now injured from receiving it, hosted a town hall with JD Vance on News Nation. Cuomo could not deny that Vance and Trump appeal to many ordinary voters.

Here’s my take on what just happened in my town hall with JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/yL47loL6vm — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 25, 2024



If Adams, Uygar, and Cuomo are admitting this, then regular Americans, even those who have supported Democrats in the past, are thinking it too.

Eighth, the betting markets favor Trump.

BREAKING: Donald Trump winning in all the swing states as per betting markets. pic.twitter.com/UQHpAlvPRy — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 27, 2024



Alright, so this is a pretty unscientific way to gauge an election, but money talks, does it not?

If the oddsmakers are hedging their bets and predicting a Trump win, then chances are they know what they are doing. If they didn’t, they’d be out of business. I don’t think it is realistic to think they are up to some sinister game by tinkering with the numbers right now given all the other trends mentioned above.

Ninth, there is no obvious explanation for a Harris victory if a steal were to occur, as there is no voting bloc she can point to right now that could win the election for her.

Over the past two months, Trump has enlisted a small army of politicians, influencers, and media personalities to cast as wide a net for him as possible.

While Tucker Carlson is out riling up young male voters, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is courting moderate Democrats and health-conscious medical freedom activists.

What’s more, while Tulsi Gabbard is on the stump speaking with women, Elon Musk is making it easier for tech executives and business owners to support Trump.

What segment of the voting population is left for Harris to convince in this last week of the campaign? The sponge has been rung dry and the constant heckling of her at her rallies suggests folks have grown tired of her constant lies and evasiveness.

Tenth, there is no “October Surprise” that could derail Trump’s campaign at this point, especially with voting already underway.

Trump has been in the public spotlight for well over 40 years. He is a known entity, and the American people are preferring him — yet again — to the Democratic option, despite his personal flaws and scandals.

It is simply not possible for Harris to get the polls to go back to even and then rally not just the Democratic base but crucial independent voters next Tuesday.

As Carlson said at a rally in Georgia last week, if the Deep State does cheat and Harris is declared the winner, the people won’t put up with it this time. It will be too obvious that it was fraudulent as all the traditional indicators show she is headed for an historic defeat. I could be wrong, and I have been before, but I’m more inclined today to place a bet on Trump on one of those websites than Harris.

Share











