More than 130 abortion facilities have closed over the last two years across the US: report

* Indiana became abortion-free in 2023. Accordingly, 7 Indiana abortion clinics were forced to close. The most recent abortion statistics for this state show over 8,000 abortions were performed in 2021 – imagine 8,000 babies now being protected in 2024!

49 Abortion Clinics Closed or Halted Abortions

In 2023, 49 abortion clinics closed or halted abortions. Between 2022 and 2023, a total of 137 abortion clinics have stopped killing. Cities that had abortion mills in full operation are now abortion-free! When clinics close, babies are saved!

After the overturn of Roe v. Wade, some clinics packed up and moved to other states that have little or no protections for in utero infants – states like New Mexico and Illinois. However, the expense and risk involved with such a move is significant considering that, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, one in five U.S. businesses fail within the first year of operation.

Of the 49 clinics that closed or halted abortions, the share of closures was nearly equal among pill-only clinics and surgical abortion clinics, 25 and 24 respectively.

53 New Clinics Opened or Resumed Abortions

Of the total 53 clinics that either opened or resumed abortions this year, 42 (79%) administer abortion-inducing drugs only, while 11 (21%) are surgical abortion clinics. The vast majority of surgical abortion clinics (99%) also perform chemical abortions.

A handful of hospital-based clinics were removed from the survey this year, as these outrageously priced abortions are not typically the first or second stop for the average abortion-vulnerable woman.

Online drug suppliers are also excluded from abortion clinic numbers, as the survey data focuses on brick-and-mortar clinics. Operation Rescue is, however, closely monitoring virtual back-alley dealers in a separate category that allows for a clearer understanding of this rising trend (more on that later in the report).

After these adjustments were made, a net decrease of 13 abortion facilities was realized, from 683 in 2022 to 670 in 2023.

“This is a huge 69% decrease since 1991 when 2,176 abortion clinics were operating,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. “The overturn of Roe v. Wade is undoubtedly saving lives. And the enduring efforts of faithful Americans on the pro-life side are paying off and having a winning effect.”

“We celebrate countless babies saved in communities all over the nation as a result of 14 states becoming abortion-free. Daughters, sons, and grandchildren live today that would not have lived otherwise.”

“However, our findings reveal an alarming rise in dangerous mail-order abortions. While the pro-life community has much to celebrate, the pro-death crowd continues to find methods of killing as many human beings as possible. The prayers and work involved in exposing the evil behind the Abortion Cartel is more important than ever!”

Analysis of Clinic Closures Offers Encouragement

17 states showed a net loss of abortion clinics, including Indiana, which is now abortion-free. When abortion clinics close, babies are saved.

Only 11 states showed a net gain of abortion clinics, and, as expected, many of those are in states that have recently codified abortion in the state constitution or made the state an abortion sanctuary. Among them are states like California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Kansas, and New Mexico.

The most significant losses were in Indiana (7) and, surprisingly, New Jersey (6) and New York (9). Of the nine losses in New York, eight of them were surgical clinics, tracking with the overall decline in surgical abortions, primarily among independent clinics.

670 Clinics Operate in 36 States

California has the highest concentration of abortion clinics nationwide, with 162 facilities currently operating throughout the state. New York comes in second with 77, and Florida currently has 50 operational clinics.

The situation in Florida could improve in the near future. The Florida Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida v. State of Florida on September 8, 2023, and a decision is expected soon. The case is challenging the state’s 15-week gestational limit ban. If the court upholds the 15-week ban, a six-week ban signed into law on April 13, 2023, will officially take effect. As a result, a significant number of clinics will likely close, and countless innocent lives will be saved.

Drug Peddlers Push Back-Alley Abortions

Last year, Operation Rescue began to recognize a resurgence of back-alley abortions – only they are facilitated in the dark, digital alleys of the information highway. And the child killing is completed in private homes, where the remains of deceased children are flushed down toilets and into underground sewer systems.

In 2023, a total of 13 new dark pharma abortion suppliers came into existence. These online drug dealers mail abortion-inducing drugs without any safety precautions, sometimes to states where abortion is illegal.

The average cost of chemical abortion drugs mailed by these unscrupulous businesses is $237, less than half the average price charged by abortion clinics increasingly following suit in this dangerous practice. The dramatic difference in price is explained by the extremely low overhead involved when no building, medical equipment, or oversight by a clinician are made available.

The most recently published data in a four-part series titled the #WeCount Report confirms this rise in dark pharma abortions. The report claims that the number of abortions supplied by “virtual” online abortion suppliers has increased by 72% since Roe was overturned, now making up 8% of all abortions in the U.S.

It’s important to note that #WeCount is a “time-limited reporting effort” created after the overturn of Roe by the Society of Family Planning, a group dedicated to protecting abortion. According to analysis by Live Action, the #WeCount report is also supported by multiple universities, Planned Parenthood, the Guttmacher Institute, and Ibis Reproductive Health, an organization heavily funded by the Buffett and Packard Foundations, which previously financed the abortion pill manufacturer Danco.

Pending Lawsuits Threaten Mail-Order Abortions

The dangers involved with chemical abortion pills have been addressed in the prominent lawsuit Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine (AHM) v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), filed in November 2022. The lawsuit challenges the FDA’s approval of chemical abortion drugs and the subsequent removal of critical protections for the women who take the drugs, otherwise known as Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS).

The two-step abortion drug regimen (mifepristone and misoprostol) was approved in 2016 for up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, but in-person medical consultations were required. To be clear, however, the FDA never specifically required an ultrasound to rule out dangerous risk factors like ectopic pregnancy.

The safeguards were temporarily suspended in 2021, during the COVID-19 outbreak, and the Biden FDA made the decision permanent in January 2023. That same month, the agency changed the label of mifepristone to allow retail pharmacies to distribute the drug.

In August 2023, after a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled in the case that the FDA must restore crucial safeguards, the Biden administration appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the safety requirements were removed again, at least for now.

More recently, in November 2023, Idaho and Kansas joined Missouri in another lawsuit against the FDA and urged the court to consolidate its complaint with the existing AHM lawsuit over the same matter.

The FDA is determined to loosen and abandon safety precautions, propelling mail-order abortions and making chemical abortions more accessible and more dangerous.

Number of Clinics Endangering Women Through Telemed/Mail-Order Abortions Nearly Doubled

Mail-order abortion is not limited to back-alley, online suppliers. The effortlessness, increased profitability, and lack of accountability on the part of abortion pill suppliers makes the practice increasingly appealing to the careless, profit-driven abortion industry across the nation.

Accordingly, a total of 90 brick-and-mortar clinics added mail-order abortions over the last year, nearly doubling the number of clinics willing to mail abortion pills without a licensed clinician seeing clients in person.

The FDA has acknowledged that at least 32 women have died after taking the abortion-inducing drugs since 2000.

Not every one of the fatal cases could be unequivocally attributed causally to mifepristone. For instance, two were associated with suicide, and up to three were linked with homicide. These occurrences do, however, reflect the often turbulent environment surrounding abortion.

Among the fatal outcomes, 11 women died from sepsis (blood poisoning that occurs when the body’s reaction to infection causes injury to its own tissue and organs), and 2 others died from ruptured ectopic pregnancies. Women who take abortion-inducing drugs while experiencing an undiagnosed ectopic pregnancy are at much greater risk. The symptoms of a life-threatening ruptured fallopian tube are easily missed because of the profuse bleeding and intense pain already experienced during the attempted abortion.

Other related deaths included one case each of the following: delayed onset toxic shock-like syndrome, hemorrhage, bilateral pulmonary thromboemboli, liver failure resulting from an unintentional overdose, a probable anaphylactic medication reaction, septic shock due to necrotizing fasciitis, and a case of severe pulmonary emphysema.

In 2022, a small number of clinics that offered telemed abortions required women to supply minimal evidence of an ultrasound that would verify pregnancy and rule out ectopic pregnancy – a dangerous life-threatening risk factor. Even the World Health Organization defines a woman who has not received a screening for ectopic pregnancy as “clinically ineligible” for the abortion drug regimen.

However, that clinic requirement completely disappeared in 2023.

In 2022, 94 clinics dared to mail pills without seeing women in person. In 2023, 184 clinics mailed abortion-inducing drugs without in-person visits.

Some clinics utilize a brief pre-screening process that includes questions about previous hormonal birth control use and regularity of periods. The answers about hormonal contraceptives could point to increased risk of blood clots, but they do not verify pregnancy or gestational age. Nor do they rule out the presence of ectopic pregnancy. Likewise, without an ultrasound or preliminary exam, such risk factors cannot possibly be ruled out during a video or phone visit with an abortion clinic provider.

Some pre-screenings require the woman to confirm that she is comfortable moving forward without an ultrasound, strategically placing all liability with the client should something go wrong.

Of the 184 total abortion clinics offering telemed, 15 are hybrids of brick-and-mortar clinics and online drug suppliers. After the woman consults with a provider by video or phone, she picks up the pills from a physical building where no licensed clinician is present. In a sense, these hybrids are drive-through abortion convenience stores.

Overall Cost of First Trimester Abortions Increased Sharply

The average cost of a first-trimester abortion sat at $609 for two years, but in 2023, it jumped up to $637.

Abortion Cost Increased in Every Category

The price of abortions facilitated by brick-and-mortar clinics has inflated in every category. Surgical abortions increased from $638 to $661, in-clinic pill administration from $600 to $623, and telemed/mail-order abortions from $491 to $534.

On average, abortion clinics that added mail-order abortions charge only 14% less than they charge for in-clinic pill administration ($534 vs. $623). Since clinics that mail chemical abortion drugs are not required to utilize medical equipment or trained medical providers to conduct pre-screening exams or post-abortion clinical follow-up, the overhead is significantly decreased.

With mail-order abortions, any degree of accountability on the part of abortionists is practically absent. Clients are typically told to visit a local emergency room if they experience complications. This is often the case with clinics that administer the pills in person as well.

A 24-year-old woman by the name of Alyona Dixon died on September 28, 2022, after securing abortion-inducing drugs from a Las Vegas Planned Parenthood six days before. She presented at a Las Vegas hospital emergency room with severe complications from septic abortion complications four days after Planned Parenthood administered the pills. Following her death, her family sued the hospital but did not sue Planned Parenthood. As with so many similar cases, Planned Parenthood was never held responsible.

Trend Continues: Less Surgery, More Pills – Except with Planned Parenthood

Since 2009, Operation Rescue has documented a continued shift away from surgical abortion clinics, while pill-only clinics continue to increase in number.

This 14-year trend continued over the last year. Pill-only clinics experienced a slight increase of 3%, from 287 to 297. Similarly, surgical clinics decreased by 6%, from 396 to 373.

Planned Parenthood Moves in Opposite Direction

Surprisingly, this uptick in chemical abortions is not currently driven by Planned Parenthood but by independent clinics. In the last year, independent pill-only clinics have increased from 65 to 88, a huge 26% jump. Accordingly, the number of independent surgical abortion clinics fell from 247 to 218 – a significant 12% decrease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just released abortion statistics for 2021, the most recent available from the CDC. Though two years behind, the report echoes the increase in chemical abortions observed in this 2023 survey. According to the CDC, the percentage of chemical abortions for all abortions increased from 53.4% in 2020 to 56% in 2021.

Planned Parenthood, however, is moving in the opposite direction. Its facilities offering surgical abortions increased by 4%, from 149 to 155, and its pill-only clinics decreased by 6%, from 222 to 209.

Though the use of pills has steadily increased over the years, Planned Parenthood is likely seeing the writing on the wall as multiple lawsuits threaten to reverse the FDA’s approval of mifepristone – or at least force the FDA to reinstate crucial safety requirements. In addition, the pills shorten the amount of time mothers have to abort – typically limiting them to 9 to 11 weeks’ gestation. Though abortion clinics facilitating mail-order abortions do not presently employ methods to ensure women are within the proper gestational limit, this could change in the near future.

Also, women are increasingly admitted in hospital emergency rooms with severe, life-threatening complications. And on psychological, spiritual, and emotional levels, many are severely traumatized when faced with the reality of what they have done as they see and hold their tiny, intricately formed, dead child in their hands alone at home. Surgical abortion, however, enables the abortionists to hide the truth from mothers, delaying their trauma and regret.

As an arm of the political left, Planned Parenthood’s focus has always included efforts to reduce the population. Its founder, Margaret Sanger, was steeped in racist, eugenics ideology and advocated for so-called selective breeding. In addition to abortion, Planned Parenthood pushes birth control, hormone blockers, and gender “reassignment” – all of which serve the purpose of reducing the population.

While it claims to operate “health centers,” the number of babies killed by Planned Parenthood in the past 20 years has steadily increased by a shocking 76%. This jaw-dropping escalation occurred alongside the 69% overall drop in abortion clinics nationwide since 1991.

The abortion giant’s most recent annual report indicated it was responsible for nearly 374,000 deaths by abortion in just one year. Planned Parenthood’s 2021/2022 annual report also revealed that it received $670.4 million in taxpayer funding – a record amount and a 5.8% increase over the previous year. Now, capitalizing on the growing acceptance of transgenderism, 44 of Planned Parenthood’s affiliates (roughly 12%) facilitate dangerous, revenue-generating “gender reassignment” interventions.

With such support from the left and hundreds of millions in taxpayer funds, Planned Parenthood appears to be positioning itself to expand beyond surgical abortions to surgical “gender-reassignment” in the coming years.

Thankfully, not everyone is in bed with Planned Parenthood. In the state of Texas, Planned Parenthood is currently facing a trial in a $1.8 billion lawsuit accusing the organization of defrauding the Medicaid health insurance program. Attorneys for Planned Parenthood asked U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to rule in its favor to prevent the necessity of a trial. However, he declined to do so and scheduled a trial to begin in April 2024. Incidentally, Kacsmaryk is the same judge who suspended the FDA’s approval of mifepristone in April 2023 before being overruled by a trial court less than a week later.

Gestational Limits Shift, Late-Term Abortion Grows More Prevalent

In the 36 states still performing abortions, legal gestational ages vary significantly.

Eight states and the District of Columbia currently allow abortion up to birth. In 2023, Maine and Minnesota joined the other six states that previously had no gestational limits on abortion: Alaska, Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont. And the citizens of Ohio passed a ballot initiative paving the way for similar legislation.

The share of clinics that perform abortions after 20 weeks’ gestation has increased from 16% to 20% since last year.

The latest gestational age documented during the survey was 35.9 weeks, available at C.A.R.E., a clinic formerly owned by LeRoy Carhart in Bethesda, Maryland. Carhart died in April 2023, and notorious abortionist Tyrone Malloy is reportedly the current medical director. Malloy was previously imprisoned for Medicaid fraud and is currently under investigation by the state of Nebraska for allegedly dispensing abortion-inducing drugs without a Nebraska license at a clinic in the city of Bellevue, also formerly owned by Carhart.

Despite Wild Claims of the Exact Opposite, Wait Times Fall 15%

Contrary to the left’s talking points and fear mongering, wait times for first-trimester abortions have continued to fall. The average amount of time a woman was required to wait for an abortion in the U.S. was eight days – a 15% drop from last year and the shortest wait time since 2019.

Abortion Expands Through Ballot Initiatives

As anticipated, the fall of Roe in June 2022 left the abortion industry scrambling for ways to expand and secure abortion “access” across the states. After testing the waters in 2022, when three pro-abortion ballot initiatives won (CA, MI, VT) and three pro-life initiatives failed (KS, KY, MT), abortion activists quickly set their hopes on enshrining abortion in as many state constitutions as possible. For every state they conquer, countless protections for the preborn will be struck down.

With this in mind, many states are working toward ballot measures for 2024, but only Ohio moved fast enough to get a vote on the ballot in 2023. Issue 1 – which Ohioans voted on in November 2023 – passed with a majority of 56.6%, enshrining a “right” to abortion up to “viability” in the state constitution. The ramifications of this vote are heartbreaking. It will likely be used immediately to strike down a six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked by the courts. And, due to the ambiguous wording, legislation is expected to be introduced that will limit or remove parental rights in the “reproductive” decisions of minors, and the amendment will prevent pro-life lawmakers from passing legislation instituting and maintaining safety standards that protect women.

Abortion on the Ballot in 2024

Currently, Maryland and New York are the only two states that have received approval to include initiatives on the 2024 ballot. Initiatives in both states are proposed constitutional amendments that will guarantee a right to abortion at least until “viability,” if not further.

In other states across the nation, signatures are being collected for initiatives from both sides.

In Colorado, pro-life groups were approved to begin collecting signatures in November for an initiated state statute that would change the Colorado Revised Statutes (the state’s legal code) to prohibit abortion. Abortion advocates are just a few steps behind to begin collecting signatures for a constitutional amendment that, if passed, could override these pro-life efforts.

Nebraska pro-lifers are also collecting signatures for an initiated state statute that would ban surgical and chemical abortions except when allegedly “necessary” to save the life of the mother. In response, an abortion group called “Protect Our Rights” recently filed organizational papers and aims to put a constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot.

In Florida, while citizens continue to await a Florida Supreme Court decision that could uphold a six-week ban, pro-life groups are collecting signatures for a constitutional amendment that recognizes the right to life for the preborn. Meanwhile, abortion groups are collecting signatures for a competing amendment that would protect abortion up to “viability.” Both have until February 1 to collect around 892,000 signatures.

Eight other states are also working toward placing a measure on the 2024 ballot: Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota. Of those eight, only Iowa and Pennsylvania are offering amendments that will save preborn lives. The other six aim to enshrine abortion in their state constitutions.

Nevada’s petition for a ballot measure was struck down in November for violating the “single-subject rule,” meaning the judge deemed the language too broad and attempting to loop in unrelated topics. This has slowed the initiative, but the sponsoring abortion groups have stated they will appeal the decision. If the measure passes, they will have until June 2024 to collect just over 100,000 signatures.

Below is a snapshot of each state:

ALASKA

Total Number of Clinics: 3

Number of Surgical Clinics: 3

Number of Medical Clinics: 0

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: No Change

Average cost of an abortion: $800

Average wait time for an abortion: 12 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 17.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 0

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy. There are no gestational limits in this state.

ARIZONA

Total Number of Clinics: 7

Number of Surgical Clinics: 6

Number of Medical Clinics: 1

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: -2 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $797

Average wait time for an abortion: 8 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 15 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 0

Status of state abortion laws: Bans the use of telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs. Abortion is currently limited to 15 weeks. A near-total ban went into effect in September 2022 but is currently being challenged in court. A judge is allowing abortions while the ban is being litigated.

CALIFORNIA

Total Number of Clinics: 162

Number of Surgical Clinics: 64

Number of Medical Clinics: 98

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 48

Difference from 2022: +1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $807

Average wait time for an abortion: 4 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 24 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 25

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. In November 2022, California voters approved an initiative that completely protects abortion and removed all gestational limits. California boasts some of the most liberal abortion laws in the U.S.

COLORADO

Total Number of Clinics: 21

Number of Surgical Clinics: 10

Number of Medical Clinics: 11

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 8

Difference from 2022: -2 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $562

Average wait time for an abortion: 7 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 32 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 7

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy. There are no gestational limits in this state.

CONNECTICUT

Total Number of Clinics: 16

Number of Surgical Clinics: 6

Number of Medical Clinics: 10

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: No Change

Average cost of an abortion: $701

Average wait time for an abortion: 8 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 24 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 6

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions in the third trimester for the “life” or “health” of the mother. Viability is set in this state between 24 and 26 weeks.

DELAWARE

Total Number of Clinics: 3

Number of Surgical Clinics: 2

Number of Medical Clinics: 1

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: -1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $500

Average wait time for an abortion: 12 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 15.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 0

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother, rape, or incest. Viability is usually set in this state around 20 weeks.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Total Number of Clinics: 4

Number of Surgical Clinics: 4

Number of Medical Clinics: 0

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 2

Difference from 2022: -1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $369

Average wait time for an abortion: 9 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 31.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 3

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy. There are no gestational limits.

FLORIDA

Total Number of Clinics: 50

Number of Surgical Clinics: 48

Number of Medical Clinics: 2

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: -3 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $575

Average wait time for an abortion: 8 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 15.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 0

Status of state abortion laws: Bans the use of telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs. Abortion is limited to 15 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother. A six-week ban was passed and could go into effect pending a decision from the Florida Supreme Court.

GEORGIA

Total Number of Clinics: 12

Number of Surgical Clinics: 6

Number of Medical Clinics: 6

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 1

Difference from 2022: -1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $531

Average wait time for an abortion: 4 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 0

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is limited to 6 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother, rape, incest, or a so-called lethal fetal anomaly.

HAWAII

Total Number of Clinics: 2

Number of Surgical Clinics: 2

Number of Medical Clinics: 0

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 2

Difference from 2022: -1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $852

Average wait time for an abortion: 9 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 19.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 1

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability.” Viability is set in this state between 24 and 26 weeks.

ILLINOIS

Total Number of Clinics: 29

Number of Surgical Clinics: 17

Number of Medical Clinics: 12

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 7

Difference from 2022: -2 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $503

Average wait time for an abortion: 9 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 27.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 10

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother. Viability is set in this state between 24 and 26 weeks.

IOWA

Total Number of Clinics: 5

Number of Surgical Clinics: 3

Number of Medical Clinics: 2

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: -1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $779

Average wait time for an abortion: 8 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 20.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 3

Status of state abortion laws: Bans the use of typical telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs by requiring patients to do in-person visits as part of the process. Abortion is limited to 22 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother. A six-week ban took effect in July 2023, but was stopped by an injunction until the Iowa Supreme Court comes to a decision.

KANSAS

Total Number of Clinics: 6

Number of Surgical Clinics: 5

Number of Medical Clinics: 1

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: +1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $760

Average wait time for an abortion: 11 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 21.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 4

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is limited to 22 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother. A “right” to abortion was invented in the constitution by the state Supreme Court in 2019.

MAINE

Total Number of Clinics: 22

Number of Surgical Clinics: 3

Number of Medical Clinics: 19

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 21

Difference from 2022: +17 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $540

Average wait time for an abortion: 12 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 19.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 1

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until the moment of birth.

MARYLAND

Total Number of Clinics: 24

Number of Surgical Clinics: 14

Number of Medical Clinics: 10

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 11

Difference from 2022: +1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $521

Average wait time for an abortion: 5 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 35.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 3

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother or if the unborn child has a genetic defect or deformity. Viability is set in this state between 24 and 26 weeks. A constitutional amendment has been approved for the 2024 ballot that, if passed, will embed a “right” to abortion in the state constitution.

MASSACHUSETTS

Total Number of Clinics: 16

Number of Surgical Clinics: 8

Number of Medical Clinics: 8

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 6

Difference from 2022: +5 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $775

Average wait time for an abortion: 7 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 24 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 6

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother. Viability is set in this state at 24 weeks.

MICHIGAN

Total Number of Clinics: 25

Number of Surgical Clinics: 13

Number of Medical Clinics: 12

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 14

Difference from 2022: +1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $633

Average wait time for an abortion: 7 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 24 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 9

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother. Viability is set in this state between 24 and 26 weeks. In 2022, a “right” to abortion was embedded in the state constitution.

MINNESOTA

Total Number of Clinics: 8

Number of Surgical Clinics: 5

Number of Medical Clinics: 3

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 6

Difference from 2022: -1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $825

Average wait time for an abortion: 10 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 23.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 1

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother. Viability is set in this state between 24 and 26 weeks.

MONTANA

Total Number of Clinics: 5

Number of Surgical Clinics: 2

Number of Medical Clinics: 3

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 5

Difference from 2022: -1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $583

Average wait time for an abortion: 4 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 21 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 1

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother. Viability is set in this state between 24 and 26 weeks.

NEBRASKA

Total Number of Clinics: 3

Number of Surgical Clinics: 2

Number of Medical Clinics: 1

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: +1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $795

Average wait time for an abortion: 15 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 11.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 0

Status of state abortion laws: Bans the use of telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs. Abortion is limited to 12 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother, rape, or incest.

NEVADA

Total Number of Clinics: 9

Number of Surgical Clinics: 5

Number of Medical Clinics: 4

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 2

Difference from 2022: No Change

Average cost of an abortion: $588

Average wait time for an abortion: 3 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 24 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 4

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is limited to 26 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Total Number of Clinics: 6

Number of Surgical Clinics: 5

Number of Medical Clinics: 1

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 2

Difference from 2022: No Change

Average cost of an abortion: $566

Average wait time for an abortion: 10 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 24 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 2

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is limited to 24 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother or a so-called fatal fetal anomaly.

NEW JERSEY

Total Number of Clinics: 34

Number of Surgical Clinics: 18

Number of Medical Clinics: 16

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 1

Difference from 2022: -6 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $497

Average wait time for an abortion: 5 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 28.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 5

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy. There are no gestational limits in this state.

NEW MEXICO

Total Number of Clinics: 10

Number of Surgical Clinics: 6

Number of Medical Clinics: 4

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 4

Difference from 2022: +2 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $617

Average wait time for an abortion: 5 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 23.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 4

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy. There are no gestational limits in this state.

NEW YORK

Total Number of Clinics: 77

Number of Surgical Clinics: 43

Number of Medical Clinics: 34

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 18

Difference from 2022: -9 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $629

Average wait time for an abortion: 7 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 27.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 13

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother. Viability is set in this state at 24 weeks. A constitutional amendment has been approved for the 2024 ballot that, if passed, will embed a “right” to abortion in the state constitution.

NORTH CAROLINA

Total Number of Clinics: 15

Number of Surgical Clinics: 14

Number of Medical Clinics: 1

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: No Change

Average cost of an abortion: $541

Average wait time for an abortion: 11 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 12 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 0

Status of state abortion laws: Bans the use of telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs. Due to a law passed in 2023, abortion is now limited to 12 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother, rape, incest, or a so-called fatal fetal anomaly.

OHIO

Total Number of Clinics: 9

Number of Surgical Clinics: 6

Number of Medical Clinics: 3

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: No Change

Average cost of an abortion: $749

Average wait time for an abortion: 11 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 22 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 5

Status of state abortion laws: Bans the use of telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs. Abortion is limited to 22 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother. In 2023, voters passed a constitutional amendment that embeds a “right” to abortion in the state constitution. In light of that, the six-week ban passed in 2022, but blocked while being challenged in court, will likely be struck down.

OREGON

Total Number of Clinics: 12

Number of Surgical Clinics: 7

Number of Medical Clinics: 5

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 7

Difference from 2022: -1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $729

Average wait time for an abortion: 8 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 24 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 2

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy. There are no gestational limits in this state.

PENNSYLVANIA

Total Number of Clinics: 17

Number of Surgical Clinics: 10

Number of Medical Clinics: 7

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 7

Difference from 2022: +2 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $551

Average wait time for an abortion: 6 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 24 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 4

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is limited to 24 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother.

RHODE ISLAND

Total Number of Clinics: 3

Number of Surgical Clinics: 2

Number of Medical Clinics: 1

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: No Change

Average cost of an abortion: $675

Average wait time for an abortion: 7 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 22 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 0

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother. Viability is set in this state between 24 and 26 weeks.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Total Number of Clinics: 3

Number of Surgical Clinics: 3

Number of Medical Clinics: 0

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: No Change

Average cost of an abortion: $674

Average wait time for an abortion: 11 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 0

Status of state abortion laws: Bans the use of telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs. Due to a law passed in 2022, abortion is now limited to six weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother, a so-called fatal fetal anomaly, rape, or incest.

UTAH

Total Number of Clinics: 3

Number of Surgical Clinics: 2

Number of Medical Clinics: 1

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: -1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $414

Average wait time for an abortion: 8 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 18 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 0

Status of state abortion laws: Bans the use of telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs. Abortion is limited to 18 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother, a so-called fatal fetal anomaly, rape, or incest. A near-total ban went into effect in June 2022, but a judge has blocked the law while litigation is ongoing. In March 2023, a law was passed that would not allow any abortion clinics to be licensed past January 1, 2024. It is also being challenged in court.

VERMONT

Total Number of Clinics: 4

Number of Surgical Clinics: 1

Number of Medical Clinics: 3

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 4

Difference from 2022: No Change

Average cost of an abortion: $555

Average wait time for an abortion: 7 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 21.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 1

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy. There are no gestational limits in this state.

VIRGINIA

Total Number of Clinics: 15

Number of Surgical Clinics: 12

Number of Medical Clinics: 3

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 7

Difference from 2022: -1 Clinic

Average cost of an abortion: $501

Average wait time for an abortion: 6 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 21.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 2

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is limited to 26 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother.

WASHINGTON

Total Number of Clinics: 27

Number of Surgical Clinics: 13

Number of Medical Clinics: 14

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 18

Difference from 2022: -3 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $673

Average wait time for an abortion: 8 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 26 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 5

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions for the “life” or “health” of the mother. Viability is set in this state between 24 and 26 weeks.

WISCONSIN

Total Number of Clinics: 2

Number of Surgical Clinics: 2

Number of Medical Clinics: 0

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: +2 Clinics

Average cost of an abortion: $648

Average wait time for an abortion: 9 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 19.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 2

Status of state abortion laws: Bans the use of telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs. Abortion is limited to 21 weeks, with exceptions for the “life” of the mother. After the overturn of Roe in 2022, abortions ceased while abortion providers waited on clarity regarding a 1849 law that banned abortion. In 2023, a county judge ruled that the law does not apply to abortion. Based on that ruling, the only two facilities in the state have resumed abortions. However, the case is ongoing and is expected to be heard by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

WYOMING

Total Number of Clinics: 1*

Number of Surgical Clinics: 1

Number of Medical Clinics: 0

Number of Clinics with Telemed: 0

Difference from 2022: No Change

Average cost of an abortion: $600

Average wait time for an abortion: 6 Days

Latest Gestational Age: 23.6 Weeks

Number of clinics that go beyond 20 weeks: 0

Status of state abortion laws: Allows telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs via mail. Abortion is allowed until “viability” but has exceptions for the “life” of the mother. Viability is set in this state between 24 and 26 weeks. A ban went into effect in July 2022, and another in March 2023, but both are blocked with injunctions while litigation is ongoing.

* Only two clinics were operating in the state at the time of this survey and one recently announced it will be closing before the end of the year.

