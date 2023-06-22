Abortion and transgender insanity are attacks on human life and marriage rooted in sexual deviancy

As America celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, abortion and transgender madness remain a major issue in the culture war.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two moral issues stand front and center in the culture wars and debates currently raging across the nation. Both have to do with human life and human sexuality, both are highlighted in this month of June, and both have to do with essential tenets of faith in Jesus Christ, the Son of God and Lord of Life.

This week, June 24 marks the first-year anniversary of the greatest pro-life victory in the past half century, since our country began the bloodbath of murdering millions of innocent children in the womb — the historic overturing of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in the Dobbs decision, the D-day of the pro-life movement in the United States.

This month also marks the annual celebration of the rainbow “pride” of sexually deviant LGBT groups, whose latest inroads into American culture have been paved through the imposition of sexually obscene drag shows and the sickening transgender mutilation of the children of our nation.

Within the Catholic world, both June 24, 2022, and annually the whole month of June were/are dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This year, the feast of the Sacred Heart fell on the same day the Los Angeles Dodgers publicly honored an anti-Catholic hate group that mocks religious sisters by blasphemously cross-dressing as “drag nuns” in bizarre and extremely offensive sexualized performances. The blasphemy was protested by Catholics and Christians who gathered at Dodger Stadium for a rally and Eucharistic procession as an act of reparation.

It is my contention that just as the Sacred Heart of Jesus won a glorious victory over the terrible sin and crime of abortion on June 24, 2022, so the Heart of Christ wishes to achieve a similar victory over the transgender insanity, which in its own way attacks the sanctity and beauty of both human life and marriage.

To understand more deeply why these two issues stand at the forefront of today’s fight for the heart of American culture, we would do well to look at how similar they are at their roots.

Abortion is the intentional killing of an innocent baby in its mother’s womb. Whatever the motives or circumstances, this is the specific act committed. Morally and legally, this is an act of murder — murder of the most heinous, painful, and barbaric kind, as the defenseless and innocent child is ripped from the place that is intended by God to be the baby’s special protection, the womb of the mother who gave that child the first gift of life.

That abortion is a crime of blood is clear to anyone who considers the facts, however obtusely the Left may attempt to characterize the dismemberment of a baby as “women’s health care.” What should also be clear to anyone attentive to the deeper problem is that an unwanted child is the result of having sex without wanting to procreate. The attempted separation of sexual intercourse from its potential to bring forth new life, a result of what John Paul II called the “contraceptive mentality” is at root what lies beneath the abortion culture. In such a culture and mentality, abortion becomes the ultimate backup for failed contraception.

So human life and human sexuality are intimately related — the sacredness of the latter follows from the sacredness of the former, and the degradation of the latter leads to the degradation of the former. It should be no surprise to any morally upright Christian that an age that glorifies, or better, degrades sex to the point of pornography, that employs its technology and science to engineer new ways of having sex without conceiving a child, that authorizes strip clubs, sexual toy shops, and sexually explicit drag shows even for small children, also murders its children in the womb when they are deemed “unwanted,” “inconvenient,” or the “burdensome” result of a failed attempt to have un-generative sex.

Abortion then is not simply a sin of blood, but also at root, a sin of lust, the gruesome child of lust that will not tolerate the human life that is the rightful heir born of the marriage act. This same lust — having turned into hatred of the human progeny that is the natural result of sexual intercourse between man and woman — has now in a most perverse way turned again on children through the sexual mutilation and chemical castration that the transgender surgeries and puberty blockers are in reality, which are being aggressively pushed on minors through our schools and hospitals across the country. These procedures are creating a generation that is mutilated and sterile, that very often ends up committing suicide — all due to the malicious desire of the sexually perverse for an experimentation that preys upon our children.

Herein, then, we can see that the transgender ideology — in which the obsession with “sexual identity” has divorced the procreative potentiality of the sexual complementarity of man and woman — is also a sin of blood that is rooted in lust.

In abortion, a child is killed, often through the barbaric process of dismemberment limb by limb; in transgender surgeries, a child is mutilated through a barbaric process of cutting off healthy sexual organs and parts. In abortion, future generations are cut off in one fell swoop, before ever the child has the ability to marry and raise a family, or even take a first breath; with transgender puberty blockers and hormone infusions, future progeny are likewise cut off because the child is made sexually sterile in a process that used to be reserved to serial sexual abusers to chemically castrate them.

In abortion, the new human life that is the beautiful and natural fruit of the conjugal act, is destroyed, reducing sexual intercourse to an act of pleasure sought for its own sake. In transgender mutilations and chemical castrations, sexual intercourse is often rendered physically impossible, thereby destroying the very principle of new human life.

The same demons that insatiably thirst for the blood of the baby in the womb also thirst for the blood of mutilated youth on the operating table of “transitional” surgeries. The same demons that drive our sexually intoxicated culture to murder its young if it will assure free sex also drive the predatory experimentation that sexualizes the young and then convinces them they can become the opposite sex if they so desire.

The same demons that hate the sanctity and beauty of human life also hate the sanctity and beauty of marriage, established by God for the sake of bringing forth and nourishing new life. These demons are seeking to destroy these two goods through abortion and the transgender insanity that daily marks the headlines of our news.

If I may offer a deeper theological take on these issues, I think the ultimate reason the demons hate human life and marriage so much is because these goods are each in their own way a participation in something proper to God the Son, whom they hate above all else.

The bringing forth of a new child into the world is ultimately rooted in the coming forth of God the Son from the Eternal Father, the divine begetting that is the root and foundation of all human generation. Every begetting of a new child is a created participation in that first begetting in God Himself, the procession of God the Son, the Eternal Word, from God the Father.

The love of a Christian man and woman within marriage — elevated as it is to the dignity of a sacrament for the baptized — is a participation in and sign of the spousal, spiritual love of Christ for His Bride the Church. That spiritual love, whose progeny are the saints, brought to new life through the gift of grace, is imaged and signified in the complementary, exclusive, life-giving love of Christian spouses.

The divine Sonship of the Eternal Word and the love of the Word Incarnate for His Bride the Church are mysteries of faith before which the powers of hell rage in hate and tremble in fear. Human life and marriage are sacred especially because they are rooted in these divine mysteries. And it is for this reason that the demons especially hate and seek to destroy, undermine, or grotesquely mutilate these goods.

Pro-family author explains how same-sex ‘marriage’ in Massachusetts led to the Obergefell decision

