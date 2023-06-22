‘Abuse of power’: Estonian conservative leader vows repeal of new same-sex ‘marriage’ law

'Of course, we know that the imposition of this law will inevitably be followed by the introduction of corresponding ideological indoctrination in kindergartens and schools, turning them into tools of ideological manipulation.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Editor’s Note: Marriage in Estonia has been “defiled,” but not all Estonians remained silent and let it happen. Varro Vooglaid, a member of the Estonian parliament and the chairman of the Estonian Foundation for the Protection of Family and Tradition, spoke out on June 20, 2023 against the legislation erasing marriage in the Eastern European country and replacing it with a gender-free relationship mimicking the ancient institution. Vooglaid said that conservatives would entirely reject the imposition and reverse the “abuse of state power at the earlist opportunity.” The following is a translation of his speech, which was delivered in Estonian.

Today will go down in Estonian history as a great disgrace as the government, rightly labeled as a coalition of liars, forcefully pushes through a law that distorts the meaning of marriage, disregards the reality of human nature, and twists the meaning of marriage in the legal framework of the Republic of Estonia, including same-sex relationships and granting so-called homosexuals the right to adopt children.

At a recent parade of so-called sexual minorities in [the capital city] Tallinn, one participant carried a slogan that read: “We also want to defile marriage!” That is exactly what this draft law is about – defiling the sanctity of marriage in the name of the Republic of Estonia. Marital relationships, which are sacred to many people, are equated with homosexual relationships, which many consider to be immoral. Thus, the meaning of marriage as it has been known in Estonia is destroyed.

This severely damages the relationship of many people with the Republic of Estonia because it is difficult to love and respect a country that behaves in such a way. It also stirs up social tensions, creates conditions for the growth of intolerance, and fuels hatred and conflicts. It is not unlikely that hollow slogans have been hiding the desire to divide society and create discord among people.

We know very well that the legalization of so-called same-sex marriage is an ideological project that is not based on a desire to solve real social problems but aims to reshape societal values – not simply to tolerate homosexual relationships (they are already tolerated), but to approve them and recognize them as equal to marital relationships. Of course, we know that the imposition of this law will inevitably be followed by the introduction of corresponding ideological indoctrination in kindergartens and schools, turning them into tools of ideological manipulation.

What deserves condemnation is not only the proposed legislative amendment but also the deceitful and disrespectful manner in which this project is being carried out – without seeking or obtaining a mandate from the voters (which is clearly undemocratic), using deceptive slogans and misleading the public (such as the rhetoric of “marriage equality”), and rushing through the process while only superficially engaging with the public.

Let us remember that, just a few years ago, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas stated that there is no need to provide constitutional protection for the definition of marriage in Estonia because no political force plans to attack or rewrite the definition of marriage. Now, however, we see that the Reform Party led by Mrs. Kallas is one of those forces doing exactly that, having completely abandoned the relevant plan before the elections. In other words, the public has been lied to, just like in many other issues.

The fact that this draft ignores is that the state authority does not have the power to rewrite the meaning of marriage and family in laws or take away children’s natural right to a mother and father. Marriage and family are not social constructs but institutions based on human nature, whose core lies in the fundamental difference and complementarity between men and women, enabling the continuation of human life. Thus, the creation and upbringing of children and the creation of a supportive environment for that purpose are at the core of the institutions of family and marriage.

Distorting the meaning of marriage and family is certainly contrary to the obligation stated in the preamble of the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia to ensure the preservation of the Estonian nation, language, and culture throughout the ages and, in connection with that, to ensure that the family, as the basis for the preservation and growth of the nation and society, is under special protection by the state. The reason why the family should be protected by the state is precisely because the family is the natural environment for the procreation and upbringing of children, and the well-being of the family is crucial for the Republic of Estonia to fulfill its duty to ensure the preservation of the Estonian nation, language, and culture throughout the ages.

Unfortunately, the coalition of liars does not let itself be disturbed by the Constitution. Members of the Constitutional Assembly have unequivocally stated that when drafting the Constitution, no one even thought of considering anything other than the union between a man and a woman as a family. The Ministry of Justice has also recently acknowledged that “at the time when the Constitution was adopted in a referendum, both the drafters and the participants in the referendum understood the spouses referred to in Article 27, paragraph 2 of the Constitution as a man and a woman, because that was the understanding of marriage at that time.” Although the Constitution has not been amended, the coalition of liars assumes that the meaning of the Constitution has somehow changed – changed to be in line with new ideological ambitions. Such an interpretation of the Constitution is simply ridiculous and mocks the idea of the rule of law.

In conclusion, let it be said that we, conservatives, will never accept the distortion of the meaning of marriage and family. On the contrary, we show complete intolerance towards it and, if necessary, through civil disobedience. Firstly, we do not recognize any union as marriage that deviates from the natural meaning of marriage as the union of a man and a woman. Secondly, we firmly oppose the teaching of anti-natural marriage concepts in kindergartens and schools, and we do not allow our children to participate in school programs and classes that teach the distorted understanding of marriage promoted by the state. Thirdly, we consider the decision of the Parliament of the Republic of Estonia to redefine marriage as an abuse of state power that goes against the natural order, deeply divides the nation, and we will oppose it with all lawful means and reverse it at the earliest opportunity.

Yes, listen carefully now, so that it is unequivocally clear: we will reverse your abuse of state power at the earliest opportunity. And we have no intention of even slightly listening to claims that it cannot be done. It can be done. Just as you turned the meaning of marriage and family upside down, we can also set them upright again. And believe me: not only can we do it, but we will, calmly, because it is our duty – for the simple reason that homosexual relationships have nothing to do with family and marriage.

In conclusion, I kindly ask all members of the Parliament not to vote in favor of this deeply false draft. It is separately disgraceful that a draft law involving such serious ethical choices was linked to a vote of confidence by the government. In a country with basic political culture, this would be unthinkable, as it represents the violation of the conscience of the representatives.

