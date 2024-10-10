Actress Sally Field uses her horrific abortion story to endorse Kamala Harris

What Sally Field fails to realize about her illegal 1964 abortion is that much of the subsequent shame and trauma wasn't the result of the circumstances around the abortion, but from the act of killing her unborn child.

(LifeSiteNews) — American Actress Sally Field has revealed that she underwent an illegal abortion in 1964, disturbingly explaining that her experience is the reason she’s voting for Kamala Harris.

In an October 6 Instagram video, Field, 77, shared the story of her “life-altering” illegal abortion experience to encourage women to vote for pro-abortion presidential candidate Kamala Harris. What Field apparently does not realize, is that the abortion policies of a Harris-Waltz administration will only lead to more women feeling as devastated as she felt.

According to Field, when she was 17 she got pregnant and decided to abort her unborn child. Since it was 1964 and abortion was still illegal in many parts of the United States, a family friend who was a doctor drove her, her mother, and his wife to Tijuana, Mexico for an abortion.

“We parked on a really scroungy-looking street, it was scary and he parked about three blocks away and said, ‘See that building down there?’ And he gave me an envelope with cash and I was to walk into that building and give them the cash and then come right back to him,” Field said, adding that she believed the family friend, who was a doctor, had accompanied her in case she died.

During the abortion, Field was not given anaesthetic but “there was a technician giving me a few puffs of ether but he would then take it away, so it just made my arms and legs feel numb [and] weird, but I felt everything – how much pain I was in,” she said.

However, during the abortion, Field “realized that the technician was actually molesting me, so I had to figure out, how can I make my arms move to push him away?”

Field recalled the procedure was an “absolute pit of shame.” When the abortion was finished, the medical staff told Field, “‘Go go go go go!’ like the building was on fire.”

“They didn’t want me there, you know, it was illegal,” she explained, adding that the abortion was “beyond hideous and life-altering.”

Despite the horror of her abortion and her being molested by the technician, Field now thanks the illegal abortionist for his “generosity and bravery” in murdering her unborn baby.

“These are the things that women are going through now – when they’re trying to get to another state, they don’t have the money, they don’t have the means, they don’t know where they’re going,” Field said. “And it’s beyond, and do that to our little girls and our young women, and not have respect and regard for their health and their own decisions about whether they feel they’re able to give birth to a child at that time.”

Field’s encouragement of other young girls and women to undergo a procedure which severely scarred and traumatized her seems callous to say the least. However, years of pro-abortion rhetoric have led women to believe that a “safe and legal” abortion will empower, not destroy them.

Field’s life was forever altered when she entered the illegal clinic and had her baby aborted. However, what she does not realize is that her shame and trauma does not stem solely from the circumstances around the procedure because it was illegal, but from the abortion itself.

While abortion activists and politicians celebrate abortion as a “woman’s right to chose,” Field’s own pro-abortion story inadvertently reveals the reality of abortion, which destroys not just an innocent child, but, in an albeit different sense, the mother as well.

While the child is brutally torn from his mother’s womb, either before or after being murdered, the mother is left to face the harsh reality that she murdered her own child, a pain which she must carry for the rest of her life.

However, women do not need to be alone in this battle, as there have been numerous women before them who have learned to heal after their abortions and many resources to help post-abortive women struggling with recovery and forgiveness.

Indeed, one of America’s most prominent pro-lifers, Abby Johnson, aborted two of her own children before realizing the truth of the abortion industry and becoming a warrior for the pro-life movement.

“Please, we can’t go back,” Field concluded in her pro-Harris video, clearly failing to realize her story only seeks to highlight the disordered culture of death so common in our culture.

On the other hand, Field’s statement can also be interpreted in a true sense. We cannot go back to embracing a culture of death which destroys both mother and child, whether “legally” or illegally. Instead, we must forge a new future built on embracing children and motherhood.

