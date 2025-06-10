Alternative for Germany is a serious threat to Europe’s open borders liberal regime

Lena Kotre explains to LifeSite where the AfD came from, what it is doing, and how and why the liberal establishment in Germany is seeking to criminalize it.

(LifeSiteNews) — With liberal European regimes criminalizing counter-liberal politics and cancelling elections, the Catholic US Vice President JD Vance warned in February of the “threat from within” Europe.

“Democracy will not survive if their people’s concerns are deemed invalid or even worse not worth being considered,” he said – before meeting with the leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Today LifeSiteNews brings you an interview from the heart of the matter. In Germany, the AfD is now the most popular party. Its success in promoting counter-liberal policies sees it threatened with a ban. This week, on the Feast of Pentecost, Pope Leo echoed Pope Francis in saying the Holy Spirit “opens borders.”

“Where there is love, there is no room for prejudice, for ‘security’ zones separating us from our neighbors, for the exclusionary mindset that, tragically, we now see emerging also in political nationalisms,” Leo remarked.

Is the rising political nationalism of Germany – and in Europe and the West – a movement of “division and hatred,” as Leo has warned? Or has opening the borders replaced love and peace with crime, censorship, and political violence against anyone seeking a return to sanity?

The AfD’s Lena Kotre explains to me today where the AfD came from, what it is doing, and how and why the liberal establishment in Germany is seeking to criminalize its mission of “genuine citizen participation and direct democracy” through the use of “dictatorial means.”

“If people could decide for themselves how their tax money is spent,” she says, “many ideological projects would come to an immediate end – which is exactly what left-wing parties fear.”

Those projects include replacement migration, the LGBTQ+ “rainbow” agenda, “climate hysteria” and the war in Ukraine – all opposed by the AfD, and by increasing numbers of German voters.

Kotre argues that mass migration not only makes women and children unsafe – its reversal through “remigration” is “becoming the defining issue of our generation and a European question of destiny”.

“There are only two options,” she explains, “…either we succeed in implementing remigration, or we will cease to exist as a people.”

Despite the forces of the liberal state mobilized against her party, and the fact its members are routinely targeted in “violent attacks,” she says “we remain steadfast.”

“Every attack on us is makes it even clearer that we are the only true democratic alternative.”

Kotre’s detailed answers show how the liberal German establishment funds its regime – using taxpayers’ money – to consolidate a system of control through censorship, propaganda, and legal persecution. The parallels with the lawfare levelled against Donald Trump and the USAID scandal are obvious. Yet this state sponsored social revolution did not stop Trump. Kotre says it will not stop the AfD, either.

“You cannot ban ideas,” she concludes. “We will win.”

Though the AfD’s leader, Alice Weidel, is a homosexual, the party opposes gay “marriage,” promotes a return to “normal” family values, sees marriage as between a woman and a man, and proposes pro-family economic measures. It has run the most successful campaign against “Pride month” in Europe, replacing the “rainbow flag” with the national colors of Germany, attracting condemnation for its “anti-LGBTQ” stance. It is a huge improvement over the other German parties.

LifeSiteNews’ interview with Lena Kotre, AfD Member of the Brandenburg State Parliament, follows in full below. Quotes included hereunder are drawn from Ms. Kotre’s speech at the Homeland Party’s Remigration Conference.

How did the AfD begin? How big is it now?

The AfD was founded in 2013 from the heart of society – as a response to the euro rescue policy. Professors, entrepreneurs, and civil rights activists were among its founding members. Today, we are the strongest single party according to polls. In eastern Germany, we are already regarded as a people’s party and represent a broad civic movement. With over 50,000 members, we are the only German party that receives international attention. When people in the USA, Italy, France, or the Czech Republic are asked about German parties, our name is almost always the only one mentioned. We are also the first and only party to the right of center to have entered the Bundestag since the founding of the Federal Republic.

Do party members enjoy equal rights under German law?

In theory, yes but not in practice. AfD members lose their jobs, have their bank accounts closed, get disinvited from events, and see public funding withdrawn. We live in a system that punishes dissent. Recently, a YouTuber who shares our views was publicly doxxed on state television in front of millions to set an example.

At the same time, there are efforts to strip our members of basic rights — while illegal immigrants are, of course, allowed to keep theirs. Violence against us has long been legitimized in certain circles through the collaboration of the media and far-left networks. It’s no surprise that we are the most frequently targeted by physical attacks. There have already been cases where members or supporters suffered permanent physical damage from politically motivated violence – including the loss of eyesight.

How does the AfD respond to this?

We remain steadfast. Anyone who attacks us only strengthens our resolve to improve our country. Our response is legal, political, and through a visible presence in the public sphere. Every attack on us makes it even clearer that we are the only true democratic alternative. More and more people are realizing that all other parties are increasingly resorting to dictatorial means.

What measures have the German government taken against the AfD?

Our party is under surveillance by the domestic intelligence agency, we are denied event venues, and there are open calls to fight us. Members are criminalized, assemblies are blocked, and homes are searched over social media posts.

This approach creates a climate of intimidation. Polls show that one third of people in Germany no longer express their opinions out of fear – among the younger generation, it’s nearly half. Even our parliamentary group in the Bundestag is denied the ability to hold regular faction meetings by simply refusing to provide us with a room. And this, despite the fact that we are the second-largest group in the Bundestag, mind you.

Why have they done this?

Because they are losing their monopoly on public opinion. The AfD is the only real corrective force in the political landscape – independent and unwavering. While other parties treat the state like a self-service shop, we stand for responsibility. We advocate for genuine citizen participation and direct democracy. If people could decide for themselves how their tax money is spent, many ideological projects would come to an immediate end – which is exactly what left-wing parties fear.

Why is the AfD winning public opinion despite these measures?

Because we call things by their name. We address problems that others remain silent about and clearly stand up for the interests of the people. Every attempt to suppress us only makes us stronger. More and more people are realizing that we are the only democratic force in parliament that does not bow to the spirit of the times but acts explicitly in the interest of the citizens.

How does the liberal establishment respond to migrant crimes?

With relativization, silence, or distraction. Offenders are portrayed as victims, statistics are glossed over, and critics are defamed. The media often report only when there’s no other option – and even then without describing the perpetrators. Domestic politicians speak of “isolated cases” or “imported masculinity,” even though statistics show that even migrant women are more likely to commit crimes than German men. Those who speak openly about the problems risk professional and social exclusion. When in doubt, citizens’ safety takes a back seat to ideological agendas.

Is demonizing the AfD working for them?

In the short term, it may have an effect, but in the long run, it harms our opponents. Our roots among the people are strong, and every attempt to marginalize us opens more eyes. The influx is enormous — we can hardly keep up with membership applications. We will win.

Is there really a danger to women – and children – from migrants in Germany?

Yes. Data from the Federal Criminal Police Office show that certain origin groups are disproportionately involved in violent crimes. For example, the number of rape suspects per 100,000 inhabitants is 263 for Guineans, 234 for Algerians, and 211 for Gambians. By comparison, the figure for Germans is 9. And those are only the reported cases. The number of knife attacks is rising rapidly, with the perpetrators being predominantly of non-German origin. Mass immigration has made our country less safe. Anyone who denies that shows contempt for the victims.

Tell us about your campaign to help German women defend themselves.

During the campaign, I handed out Kubotans – compact self-defense tools that are legal and easily available in Germany. They can help fend off attacks in case of emergency. The media reacted with outrage: ‘A member of parliament wants to protect her voters? Outrageous! In Germany’s political culture, helplessness apparently counts as a virtue.’ But I say: ‘Every woman has the right to defend herself.’

How does the AfD do local politics differently?

We are close to the people, honest, and non-ideological. We focus on security, infrastructure, and families – not on gender-neutral toilets or climate hysteria. We’re also very transparent. In many cases, it was our local parliamentary groups that ensured council meetings were either streamed or uploaded afterward. Before that, hardly anyone knew what was really happening in local politics.

“We are playing for Team Germany. The media plays for Team Replacement Migration.” How can you hope to win against a captive media machine seeking “submission” in place of “honest debate”?

By strengthening alternative media and speaking directly to the people. Our reach on social media is enormous and continues to grow. We comment on current events and political decisions with precision and completeness – in stark contrast to the mainstream or state media. As a result, we’ve become the credible source for current news, not the media cartel. That’s why we’re now seeing debates about expanding censorship on social media – in an attempt to restrict our right to communicate with voters.

Why is the AfD “treated like criminals” and “monitored like terrorists”?

Because we threaten those in power – not with violence, but with truth. You have to understand that the current party cartel has been in power continuously since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany. They not only control state institutions but also profit directly from taxpayers’ money. The front organizations of the cartel parties receive enormous sums of funding every year. The same goes for employees of the state media. We threaten that income. That alone makes it understandable why they want to get rid of us. In the case of the far left, there’s also the belief that destroying our people is a kind of religious duty that must be fulfilled. And any resistance to it is seen as a sacrilege. In other countries, it’s hard to imagine the situation in Germany – because such mentally ill elements are usually found at the political fringes. Here, they sometimes sit in government.

Does the AfD support the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine? Does it support the “rainbow agenda” and the sexualisation of children?

No. We stand for peace, national sovereignty, the protection of families, and the safeguarding of children. Naturally, we firmly reject the sexualization of children. Compared to the U.S., this trend is not yet as visible in our country – but there are clear efforts to align with it. We will not accept that, but do everything in our power to protect children from such ideologies.

Why do you support remigration? Is this not a violation of human rights?

Remigration means the return of those who never had a right to stay or who have abused our hospitality. Those who make our country unsafe have no place here. Human rights also apply to the native population, who suffer under mass migration. But remigration also benefits the migrants themselves. I believe we have a unique opportunity to part ways by mutual agreement, to the benefit of both sides. Many migrants don’t even want to stay in Germany — they do so only because the German state pays them to. In doing so, they occupy urgently needed housing and strain our already overstretched healthcare and security systems. I believe that everyone is happiest in their own country, among their own people. Once we are in government, we will present migrants with an offer that benefits all sides.

Is there an economic case for remigration?

Yes. Social systems are overburdened, housing is scarce, and parallel societies cause immense long-term costs. Current estimates put the cost of migration at 50 billion euros per year. That’s more than some European countries generate in total annual state revenue. But more important than the money is the safety of our citizens. A human life cannot be measured in money — and Germany has already seen far too many victims of migrant violence.

Do you think the German government will ban the AfD – and prevent its planned “deportation industry” to see Germany become “once again – an exporting nation”.

Yes, that attempt is on the table. But banning the AfD would be the ultimate admission of failure for democracy. On top of that, with over 50,000 members and a broad presence in parliaments, we are already too large to simply be pushed aside. Whether the other parties like it or not: we are part of our country’s democratic system, and we won’t be going away. Even Germany’s Interior Minister has now had to admit that a ban won’t work. And one thing is clear: you can’t ban ideas.

Why do you say “Remigration is inevitable”. Is this just an issue for Germany?

Across Europe, the tide is turning. Italy, France, the Netherlands – Germany is not alone. Remigration is becoming the defining issue of our generation and a European question of destiny. There are only two options: either we succeed in implementing remigration, or we will cease to exist as a people. In my view, our existence is non-negotiable. Most people in Germany reject mass migration, and more and more are embracing the idea of reversing it. This desire is not respected by the German government. We in the AfD are the only party committed to establishing an orderly remigration process through legislation. It won’t be long before we form state governments – and soon enough, we will govern Germany. Then, the inevitability of remigration will become even clearer.

