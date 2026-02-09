Archbishop Hicks, successor of Cardinal Dolan, is trying too hard to be ‘relatable’

Laity don’t want shepherds who talk and act like them. They want leaders who are counter-witnesses to the world and culture around them.

(LifeSiteNews) — It’s not difficult to see how the newly installed archbishop of New York, former Illinois Bishop Ronald Hicks, is trying to win over New Yorkers. My worry is that he’s being far too hokey for the Big Apple and that the town is not going to warm to him anytime soon.

This past weekend was Sexagesima Sunday. According to the Church’s liturgical calendar, Catholics are supposed to be adopting a more somber and focused mindset now that the Christmas season is firmly behind them and Lent is set to begin next week.

After his installation Mass yesterday, Hicks told the media that he looked forward to eating a couple slices of New York-style pizza in honor of “Super Bowl Sunday,” a day that means he “has to” eat the cheesy dish.

Hicks made similar remarks during his first press conference in December. “Let me begin with potentially my first controversial statement,” he began. “I’m a Cubs fan. And I love deep dish pizza. That said, I want you to know that I am going to remain a loyal Cubs fan. However, I am going to start rooting for the New York sports teams, and I already love your pizza. I love it a lot.”

Good intentions aside, these comments are out of touch. Laity don’t want shepherds who talk and act like them. They want leaders who are counter-witnesses to the world and culture around them. They want men who will speak about penance and mortification and heavenly things so they will be inspired to give up earthly pleasures, especially now as Lent is just around the corner.

During his sermon Sunday, Hicks gave similarly cheeky remarks. While speaking Spanish at various times throughout the sermon, Hicks cited the lyrics of various songs about New York City. Again, this came off as forced and over-the-top obsequious. For a town whose fans boo even the best Yankees players when they are experiencing a hitting slump, this is more likely to cause them to cringe at Hicks rather than welcome him as one of their own.

During the rest of his sermon, Hicks spoke of the need for “a missionary Church, not a country club.” He also said that we need “a Church that defends, respects and upholds life, from conception to natural death” and “a Church that cares for creation, builds bridges, listens synodally, protects children, promotes healing for survivors and for all those who have been wounded by the Church.”

Hicks also said we need a Church that “shows respect for all, building unity across cultures and generations.”

This is essentially his way of saying he will be pro-life but that he will also be focused on standing with illegal immigrants, promoting climate issues, defending synodality in the Church, and listening to pro-LGBT groups. As the kids these days say: where is the aura? Sorry to say, but how is any of this inspiring saintliness?

Other clergy across the U.S. have been engaging in this sort of folksy behavior as well. Archbishop Richard Henning of Boston and Archbishop Paul Etienne of Seattle appeared on EWTN last week to talk about the Super Bowl, which featured the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

While friendly banter is all well and good, Catholic men under 35 who attend Mass on a weekly basis likely found this conversation awkward. Why? Because young men want to be inspired to do great things and to lead meaningful lives of sacrifice, honor, and distinction. Seeing bishops yucking it up about professional sports when the great popes and saints of the past wrote about wearing sackcloth and ashes is about as much of a contrast as one can find.

All Catholics want priests and bishops to live out their vocation in a way that not only saves their souls but those they are entrusted with. Being an archbishop is a massive honor and one that brings immense pressure along with it. Catholics should pray for Archbishop Hicks and all clergy in the U.S. who have that monumental responsibility. Catholics should also pray that their bishops will put on the armor of Christ, oppose the world and all its trappings, and speak and act like the masculine leaders we desperately need in these times.

