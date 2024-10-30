Astronomer discovers extraordinary prophecy about the popes in cloak of Our Lady of Guadalupe

The number of stars that appear on Our Lady’s mantle on St. Juan Diego’s tilma corresponds to the number of popes after Clement VII up to Benedict XVI and the number of stars in each constellation also corresponds to the number of times a pontiff chose a particular name.

(LifeSiteNews) – An Italian astronomer believes he has discovered a symbolic list of the popes elected from 1534 to 2005 in the famous image of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Alessandro Massano, a Catholic at the Alpette Astronomical Observatory and Planetarium in Turin, Italy, appeared this month on the “Codice Ratzinger” (“Ratzinger Code”) podcast hosted by journalist Andrea Cionci to discuss his extraordinary findings. Massano has discovered both that the number of stars that appear on Our Lady’s mantle on St. Juan Diego’s tilma (cactus fiber cloak) corresponds to the number of popes after Clement VII, pontiff when Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared in 1531, to Benedict XVI (46), but the number of stars in each constellation also corresponds to the number of times a pontiff chose a particular name.

The podcast has been posted to YouTube with English subtitles to make the discovery of this apparent prophecy known internationally.

Astronomer Mario Rojas Sanchez had earlier discovered that the constellations on Our Lady of Guadalupe’s mantle are arranged exactly as they were in the sky on December 12, 1531, when her image appeared on St. Juan Diego’s tilma. However, not all the stars of each constellation are represented on the cloak.

Only one star from each the four constellations Hydra, Canis Minor, Draco and Coma Berenices appear on the cloak, and only four popes between 1531 and 2005 chose a name no other pope would choose after him: Julius (III), John (XXIII), Sixtus (V) and Marcellus (II).

Only two stars appear from each of the three constellations Lupus, Canes Venatici, and Auriga, and there were two Urbans (VII, VIII), two Alexanders (VII, VIII), and two John Pauls among the popes from 1531 to 2013.

Three stars appear from the constellation Taurus, and only one papal name was chosen three times after 1531: Leo (XI-XIII).

Four stars appear from three constellations, Ophiuchus, Bootes, and Crux, and three papal names were picked four times after 1531: Gregory (XIII-XVI), Paul (III-VI), and Benedict (XIII -XVI).

Five stars appear from Centaurus, and one papal name was chosen five times after 1531: Innocent (IX-XIII).

Seven stars appear from Scorpio, and the name Clement was chosen by seven of popes who succeeded Clement VII (VIII-XIV).

Nine stars appear from Ursa Major, and nine popes between 1531 and 2005 chose the name Pius.

“So there is a perfect correspondence in number between stars present on Our Lady’s mantle and the number of names chosen by the popes,” Massano told his host.

The astronomer marveled at the enormous improbability of such a thing happening, saying that “this is a far more unlikely event than winning the lottery.”

Massano likened the list of stars to one rail of a train track and the list of the popes from Clement VII to Benedict XVI to the other rail, and said he is simply putting “the sleepers underneath.”

The significance of the 46 stars and the 46 popes has serious implications for the questions of the legitimacy of both the Roncallian (John XXIII) and Bergoglian (Francis) papacies. In short, the astronomer believes that the starry mantle shows that John XXIII was a legitimate pope, but Pope Francis is not.

“For me, this (message from Our Lady of Guadalupe’s mantle) is a train track,” Massano said. “It is a real message in which, the first thing, (Pope) Francis was delegitimized 500 years ago, while John XXIII is legitimized, the same John that some believe could not have been a legitimate pope because a certain Gregory XVII was forced not to accept his election.”

Andrea Cionci is a Roman journalist and author of the 2023 book The Ratzinger Code, which has sold more than 20,000 copies and has been translated into at least five languages. He believes that Benedict XVI was forced out of the papacy by “globalist strong powers linked to international freemasonry,” that he faked his resignation, and that Pope Francis is not a legitimate pope.

RELATED: Exploring the thesis of the ‘Ratzinger Code’: Did Pope Benedict fake his resignation?

