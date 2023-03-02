Australians were misled about the safety of COVID jabs and their oversight by the US Pentagon

The Therapeutic Goods Administration claimed that the Pfizer injections had been found to be safe and effective 'following a thorough and independent review.' A different picture was presented by Pfizer itself in court proceedings, however.

CANBERRA (LifeSiteNews) — There is growing evidence that the way the Covid-19 vaccine rollout was presented to the Australian people was at best incomplete and at worst misleading. The role of the US Department of Defense in managing the mass vaccination, a project known as Operation Warp Speed, suggests that many of the normal regulatory processes, including safety checks, were considered not relevant.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) claimed in August 2021 that the Pfizer injections had been found to be safe and effective “following a thorough and independent review” of the company’s submission that was “rigorous and of the highest standard.”

A different picture was presented by Pfizer itself in court proceedings in April 2022, however. The company was trying to have fraud allegations, brought by whistleblower Brook Jackson, dismissed. Pfizer said that it was only contracted by the US Department of Defense to do a “large scale vaccine manufacturing demonstration” that “imposes no requirements relating to Good Clinical Practices (“GCP”) or related Federal Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.”

Pfizer undertook to deliver only 100 million doses of the vaccine if its demonstration was approved, well short of the number eventually delivered. It was the DoD that ensured that there would be sufficient manufacturing capacity to produce the necessary volume of vaccines by ordering, overseeing, and tightly controlling the development, manufacture, and distribution of Covid countermeasures.

An organizational chart for the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, dated July 30, 2020, indicated that about 60 military officials — including at least four generals — were involved, “many of whom have never worked in health care or vaccine development”. Only about a third of the 90 leaders were from outside the Department of Defense, and there was no medical representation in the leadership team.

Clinical trial and drug regulatory affairs consultant Phillip Altman, speaking at a conference for the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS), said the experimental vaccines were not “tested and developed in the normal way” using established standards and guidelines for drug development. Instead, they were classified as “countermeasures” and under US Public Health Emergency provisions (PHE) medical “countermeasures” are not subject to customary pharmaceutical regulations or protocols.

“Neither Big Pharma nor the FDA had any real authority to control the scope of research quality of the product or safety testing,” Altman claimed. “These vaccines were developed under the command and control of the US Department of Defense.”

RELATED: US military was secretly behind Australia’s COVID jab rollout: report

— Article continues below Petition — Boycott United Airlines until they permanently drop their unlawful Covid jab mandate Show Petition Text 4478 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition United Airlines acted despicably when they forced unvaccinated staff out of their jobs, laying-off those who objected to taking the experimental jab on religious grounds. It's time all of us stood up for these brave conscientious objectors who refused to budge. SIGN: I am boycotting United Airlines until they permanently drop their COVID shot mandate. Thousands of employees refused to take the shot and United placed them on an “UNPAID LEAVE of ABSENCE,” a new term for "fired". The airline later invited the staff back amid the ensuing chaos of crew shortages, but the COVID policy remains in place, hanging over the unvaccinated as a daily threat if authorities call for more restrictions. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby even mocked the unvaccinated of the company at the time, saying they “…suddenly becoming religious” and openly threatened them that were putting their "job on the line.” The unvaccinated were not allowed to work, the airline would not pay them, and they were denied all benefits of United employees, including travel privileges, access to health savings, health benefits, and (in the name of health safety) they denied Medical Insurance Coverage during the Covid-19 medical emergency. BOYCOTT UNITED AIRLINES UNTIL THEY APOLOGIZE 30 unvaccinated, religious staff are now bravely taking a landmark court case against their former employer. They contend that United Airlines went further than any other airline in mandating the shot for all staff, and then illegaly placed many of the religious staff on unpaid leave for their refusal to comply. The medical products being forced on staff were developed and produced using aborted human fetus cells, thus violating the consciences of many believers concerned with the sanctity of life. Join the Boycott: I support the 30 unvaccinated staff in their pursuit of justice. Even after United Airlines had been informed by several plaintiffs that the Covid-19 vaccines were not working as advertised in August 2021, the airline created an ultimatum for its 67,000+ employees. Get the shot, or lose your job. With staffs' religious liberty trampled upon, United used every trick in the book to make their position untenable. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit even report monetary incentives and extra holidays being offered to break Federal Aviation regulations barring pilots and crew from taking experimental medicines, as well as condemnation, shaming, and accusations the vaccine was failing due to their non-compliance, and that they were killing people. These heavy-handed tactics were intended to cause the unvaccinated to bend to the airline's will. But the affected staff say they "kneel only to God in Heaven, the maker of Heaven and Earth." We must all seek justice against the illegal, indecent, and treacherous actions that United exacted against its own staff. Please share this petition with as many people as possible - help us fight this battle so that future generations of Christians won’t have to fear this type of treatment by their employers.



MORE INFORMATION: United Airlines employees file lawsuit over tyrannical, government-backed COVID jab mandate



Legal Fund: LifeFunder.com/wings Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

If the US DoD was so heavily involved in producing the vaccines, resulting in minimal or non-existent regulatory oversight, then what light does that cast on the TGA’s “thorough and independent review”? At the very least, the DoD’s involvement, if it was known to the TGA, was not revealed to the Australian public.

The DoD’s management of the vaccines also raises questions about the importance of Pfizer’s clinical trials, which the company funded itself and on which the TGA said it based its recommendations (albeit only in providing provisional authorization). Pfizer and the US government attempted, unsuccessfully, to hide the results of those trials for 75 years. When the data was released it was troubling. There are also questions about how important these trials, and the accompanying FDA approvals, actually were if the DoD was controlling the rollout.

Criticisms of the side effects of the vaccine rollout have largely gone nowhere in Australia, despite the more than 16 per cent increase in the mortality rate for the first nine months of 2022. The TGA and other health authorities simply assert that there are no known side effects of the vaccines – while making it extremely hard to report side effects – and the onus of proof shifts to those questioning the vaccines to demonstrate that there is a problem. This is all but impossible because the government has control over the data.

The situation with the US DoD’s dominance of the vaccine program is different. The TGA should be asked: “Did you know that there was no genuine safety testing or regulatory oversight because the rollout was run by the DoD with no medical or scientific experts in the management team?” If the answer is they did know, then why did they say nothing? If the answer is they did not know, then where is the “independent review” that was “rigorous and of the highest standard”?

The onus would be on the TGA, health regulators, and politicians to show they behaved reasonably when they mandated the vaccines, locked those who did not comply out of the work force, and assured Australian citizens the ‘vaccines’ had been demonstrated to be safe and effective according to strict medical protocols. It is hard to see how they can do that.

READ: Pfizer CEO flees in silence after reporters pelt him with COVID vaccine questions in Davos

Share











