Australia’s betrayal of ethical principles may leave doctors open to COVID jab injury lawsuits

A scheme that the previous Federal Government announced in 2021 to legally protect health professionals was never established.

(LifeSiteNews) — The problem with undermining basic ethical principles to preserve power is that they won’t survive. A principle, once undermined, is no longer a principle. So when Australia’s health authorities engaged in what Kara Thomas, secretary of the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS), described as “severe censure, and punishment” of medical practitioners, it did lasting damage to the ethics of the profession, especially the protection of the doctor-patient relationship.

“[Those] who dutifully use their intellectual freedom and right to political communication to speak what they believe in defence of patients and the public find it costs them their entire career,” comments Thomas.

For those still practicing, an impossible legal conundrum is looming. A letter in January from AMPS to its members outlines a trap in which Australian doctors are caught. It warns doctors that a scheme that the previous Federal Government announced in 2021 to legally protect health professionals was never established. Consequently, the administering of the COVID-19 vaccination is “likely not an indemnified action” the letter warns. “Unlike the case with manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, there appears to be no government liability protection beyond the vaccine injury ‘COVID-19 vaccine claims scheme’.”

The letter goes on to say that doctors and health practitioners are required to get informed consent from their patients, including by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA). Yet it was AHPRA that was principally responsible for coercing doctors into administering the vaccines and warning them not to criticise government policy.

So, on the one hand doctors were told that they had to get informed consent from patients, and yet on the other they were threatened with the loss of their jobs if they provided any information that did not exactly comport with government edicts. The AMPS letter says that a March 9, 2021 joint statement by AHPRA and National Boards threatened regulatory action “for anti-vaccination messages in professional health practice, and any promotion of anti-vaccination claims, including on social media.”

The letter also quotes The Australian Immunisation Handbook, which says that for consent to be legally valid, “it must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation… It can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person.”

Just how much the abrogation of ethical principles has compromised Australia’s medical profession is underlined further by bizarre advice from The Medical Indemnity Protection Society (MIPS) in an article entitled ‘12 Commandments to avoid AHPRA notifications.’

READ: ‘Mega-batch’ of contaminated Pfizer COVID jabs killed 2 children, injured 1,200: researcher

— Article continues below Petition — Boycott United Airlines until they permanently drop their unlawful Covid jab mandate Show Petition Text 5667 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition United Airlines acted despicably when they forced unvaccinated staff out of their jobs, laying-off those who objected to taking the experimental jab on religious grounds. It's time all of us stood up for these brave conscientious objectors who refused to budge. SIGN: I am boycotting United Airlines until they permanently drop their COVID shot mandate. Thousands of employees refused to take the shot and United placed them on an “UNPAID LEAVE of ABSENCE,” a new term for "fired". The airline later invited the staff back amid the ensuing chaos of crew shortages, but the COVID policy remains in place, hanging over the unvaccinated as a daily threat if authorities call for more restrictions. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby even mocked the unvaccinated of the company at the time, saying they “…suddenly becoming religious” and openly threatened them that were putting their "job on the line.” The unvaccinated were not allowed to work, the airline would not pay them, and they were denied all benefits of United employees, including travel privileges, access to health savings, health benefits, and (in the name of health safety) they denied Medical Insurance Coverage during the Covid-19 medical emergency. BOYCOTT UNITED AIRLINES UNTIL THEY APOLOGIZE 30 unvaccinated, religious staff are now bravely taking a landmark court case against their former employer. They contend that United Airlines went further than any other airline in mandating the shot for all staff, and then illegaly placed many of the religious staff on unpaid leave for their refusal to comply. The medical products being forced on staff were developed and produced using aborted human fetus cells, thus violating the consciences of many believers concerned with the sanctity of life. Join the Boycott: I support the 30 unvaccinated staff in their pursuit of justice. Even after United Airlines had been informed by several plaintiffs that the Covid-19 vaccines were not working as advertised in August 2021, the airline created an ultimatum for its 67,000+ employees. Get the shot, or lose your job. With staffs' religious liberty trampled upon, United used every trick in the book to make their position untenable. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit even report monetary incentives and extra holidays being offered to break Federal Aviation regulations barring pilots and crew from taking experimental medicines, as well as condemnation, shaming, and accusations the vaccine was failing due to their non-compliance, and that they were killing people. These heavy-handed tactics were intended to cause the unvaccinated to bend to the airline's will. But the affected staff say they "kneel only to God in Heaven, the maker of Heaven and Earth." We must all seek justice against the illegal, indecent, and treacherous actions that United exacted against its own staff. Please share this petition with as many people as possible - help us fight this battle so that future generations of Christians won’t have to fear this type of treatment by their employers.



MORE INFORMATION: United Airlines employees file lawsuit over tyrannical, government-backed COVID jab mandate



Legal Fund: LifeFunder.com/wings Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The MIPS advice is that, in order for health practitioners to ensure that they can get insurance, they are obliged to ensure their views are consistent with public health messaging. “This is particularly relevant in current times. Views expressed which may be consistent with evidence-based material may not necessarily be consistent with public health messaging.”

How are doctors supposed to keep their patients informed if they are required to keep quiet about “evidence-based material”? Is that not essential to providing sound information to patients?

Such legal and ethical knots are inevitable when basic principles are undermined. Australia’s health authorities want to be considered credible, yet they do not do what is required to deserve such credibility. The betrayal will have profound consequences for the whole system.

One is a loss of public trust. Another is the likelihood of legal battles as evidence emerges of vaccine harms. A recent study found that Australia’s significant excess mortality, which emerged in 2021, “was strongly correlated with COVID-19 mass injections five months earlier.” It points to “strength of correlation, consistency, specificity, temporality, and dose-response relationship” and concludes that “excess deaths were largely caused by COVID-19 injections.”

If such extreme vaccine harm is established, will Australian doctors be able to defend themselves legally, given that they were not able to give any warnings to patients and thus not able to elicit informed consent?

READ: Dr. McCullough: COVID jabs most probable cause of myocarditis after study rules out infection

Thomas writes: “Censoring the medical frontline during this pandemic as a means to create confidence in government public health messaging and combat vaccine hesitancy is proving to be a very grave error indeed. In the name of ‘keeping us safe’, authorities silenced doctors and partnered with big tech to withhold and control information.”

“High court precedence and international bioethical declarations have been trashed by National boards and AHPRA who have made unquestioning compliance to government public health messaging the new accepted standard of good medical practice,” he continues. “Evidence based medicine, informed consent and bodily autonomy have been undermined to the point where practitioners are now seen by many as a mere enforcement arm of government propaganda. It is no coincidence that trust in our institutions and the medical professions appear to have died suddenly.”

Share











