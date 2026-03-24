Blasphemous Belgian TV segment shows people destroying statues of Our Lord, Our Lady

An EWTN correspondent confronted the people involved in the segment at a recent media event – and got them to admit that what they did was wrong.

(LifeSiteNews) — A blasphemous sketch that aired on a taxpayer-funded Belgian television channel is garnering international attention for showing people smashing statues of Jesus Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary to pieces.

EWTN International Correspondent Colm Flynn appeared at a recent media event in Latvia called Radiodays Europe where he confronted Eva De Roo, Dries Lenaerts, and Sam De Bruyn about the segment, which reportedly aired several months ago.

The channel that broadcast the footage, Studio Brussels, had shared a video of persons hitting the statues with what appeared to be iron rods. The stunt was part of a “rage room” stun where participants could destroy objects of their liking in order to supposedly make themselves feel better. The initiative was part of “Blue Monday,” a day that is recognized for drawing attention to people feeling sad or depressed.

Flynn asked the trio about why the statues were allowed to be destroyed given their religious character.

“It might offend people,” one man replied. But “we’re not a very religious country.”

“We all come from the Christian tradition ourselves,” Eva De Roo added. “So it’s more laughing with ourselves.”

Belgium’s publicly funded youth radio station, Studio Brussel (VRT), featured a sketch in which its breakfast presenters smashed various items on air, including a statue of Our Lady and Jesus. I asked if they were concerned it would cause offence, and if they would do the same to… pic.twitter.com/jYjJqM1FO3 — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) March 23, 2026

To his credit, Flynn did not let the matter go. He pressed them to further explain the reasoning behind the sketch.

“The statue [of Jesus] was turned, faced towards the back of the room so you wouldn’t see the face,” one man said, attempting to deflect from the obvious sacrilegious nature of the program. “I would have been more careful in another country. In Belgium, it is not a big issue.”

Flynn then asked if they would air footage of someone destroying a statue of Mohamed or a six-pointed Star of David.

That is a “very dangerous” question, one man replied.

“That would be inappropriate,” De Roo interjected. “In Belgium there are many…” at which put she caught herself before saying there are many Muslims in the country. After stuttering for a moment, she admitted that, “I know there are Christians” in Belgium.

Seemingly recognizing the hypocrisy of their comments, the trio tried to justify themselves before eventually admitting it was wrong.

“We have all been raised Catholic so that gives us a little more credit to do this, but it’s harder if you do it from a religion that you know nothing about,” one of them said.

“[I] would not do this on every station” but Studio Brussels is “very alternative” and its viewers “are not very religious in any way.”

De Roo was the first to express regret over the situation.

“Now [that] we [are] having this conversation, I’m so sorry Colm, we shouldn’t have done it because we didn’t think that much about it,” she confessed. “We’re just smashing all kinds of stuff and it happens to be an old Jesus [statue] and we smashed it.”

“We do some things out of the silliness and someone lets us know this was really inappropriate and that becomes a topic for us to sort this out and to be able to say, ‘oh yeah, we never thought about this, actually. That’s pretty stupid,’” one of the men commented.

It is a good thing that they admitted the footage was indefensible. No one has the right to destroy religious art.

Religious symbols and icons reflect sacred things. They are to be revered, unlike ordinary objects such as paintings of waterfalls or old lamps. To destroy them, even if they are already cracking or are irreparable, in the way in which they were smashed on Studio Brussels is not only offensive but sacrilegious.

Fortunately, De Roo and Lenaerts issued an apology. So did Studio Brussels, which admitted in a statement that “today, we would make different choices.”

“Eva and Dries apologize. The video was intended as a humorous act, and they underestimated how sensitive religious symbols can be. They understand that this was hurtful to some people and would make different choices today,” the company said in a statement.

Following our interview yesterday, Belgium’s national broadcaster, VRT, has issued an official apology for the breakfast show sketch in which the hosts smashed statues of Jesus and Mary: “Studio Brussel misjudged the ‘Blue Monday’ sketch. Today, we would make different choices.”… — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) March 24, 2026

Kudos to Colm Flynn for putting their feet to the fire and for defending the sacred nature of statues that depict Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary. If nothing else, this minor victory is worth celebrating in a world that all too often only doubles down on attacking that which is holy.

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