The Epstein Files completely ignore the child trafficker’s links to Israeli military intelligence

Without mention of the Maxwells, Israeli intelligence, organized crime, Israel's secret nuclear program and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Epstein Files are a far cry from a full picture of the situation.

(LifeSiteNews) — Since the supposed suicide death of child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein four years ago, the release of documents detailing his associates have long been anticipated.

The so-called Epstein Files began to be disclosed on Wednesday, with a first batch of papers followed yesterday on Thursday, January 4.

The files name politicians and public figures – including former President Bill Clinton and Hollywood celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, along with Alan Dershowitz. The former lawyer to Epstein, Dershowitz now protests his own innocence as vociferously as that of the convicted sex trafficker he defended. Dershowitz infamously framed the “allegations” against Epstein as an antisemitic attack – comparing his victims to Hamas for bringing the charges.

Speculation has persisted for years that Epstein’s client list was a means of controlling powerful figures by the possession of compromising material, with some suggesting Epstein was linked to Israeli Secret Service, MOSSAD.

As a world war threatens to break out over U.S. support for Israel, one connection to the current U.S. government to Epstein’s supposed network of Israeli-backed blackmail has yet to be mentioned – that of U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Who was – or is – Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein is described as a “financier.” He was alleged to have died in prison by suicide under mysterious circumstances in 2019, whilst facing serious charges for sexual offenses involving children.

Epstein was first investigated in 2005, following allegations that a 14-year-old girl had been molested at his mansion in Florida. For the next fourteen years he faced repeated charges of sex with minors, being convicted and receiving extraordinarily lenient treatment.

For example, he received an 18-month prison sentence in 2008 for a conviction including child prostitution. Epstein was permitted to leave prison during the day and return only to sleep there overnight, whilst Federal charges were dropped against him under a secret agreement.

The Miami Herald’s outstanding series “Perversion of Justice” is perhaps the most detailed guide to Epstein’s astonishing ability to evade serious punishment for his decades-long industry of child sex crimes.

This evasion came to an end in 2019, when after years of repeated appeals to justice, women such as Virginia Giuffre succeeded in bringing Epstein to trial on multiple counts of child sex trafficking – allegedly involving high-level politicians, billionaires and celebrities.

He was reported to be dead in his cell on August 10, 2019. Yet claims persist that this suicide never took place, and that Epstein has simply continued to pull off the impossible feat of evading justice for crimes committed in plain sight of the world.

The Blinken connection

Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was imprisoned in 2021 for her recruitment of underage girls for Epstein.

According to the Associated Press’s Epstein-Maxwell timeline, she was convicted on December 30, 2021 for “sex trafficking, conspiracy and transportation of a minor for illegal sexual activity.”

Ghislaine Maxwell embodies the connection between the chief diplomat of the United States – and the Israeli Secret Service, known as MOSSAD.

Her father, Robert Maxwell, drowned in 1991 following allegations that he was an agent for MOSSAD. Robert Maxwell owned a British newspaper group, and fell to his death from his yacht, The Lady Ghislaine, off the coast of the Canary Islands on November 5, 1991.

The connection to MOSSAD was alleged by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, whose book, “The Samson Option,” documented Maxwell’s ties to Israeli intelligence.

Maxwell sued Hersh in a legal battle which continued after his death. In 1994, the Mirror Group paid Hersh “substantial damages” and apologized for printing attacks questioning his work – which claimed Maxwell and his foreign editor at the Mirror had links to MOSSAD.

The Israeli state gave Maxwell a hero’s funeral, burying him on the mount of Olives. This exceptional honor is believed to have been granted in return for Maxwell’s help in capturing Mordecai Vanunu – the man who revealed Israel’s secret nuclear weapons program to the world.

Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’

Former MOSSAD agent Ari Ben-Menashe was the source for Hersh’s allegations. Canadian-Israeli citizen Menashe was Robert Maxwell’s handler for Israeli intelligence. He said that Maxwell – and Epstein – both worked not directly for MOSSAD itself, but for Israeli military intelligence.

Menashe’s 2020 book “Epstein – Dead Men Tell No Tales,” saw Menashe claim that Maxwell, Epstein, and Maxwell’s daughter Ghislaine all worked for Israeli intelligence.

He claimed that Robert Maxwell introduced Jeffrey Epstein to Israeli military intelligence, for whom Epstein then produced material to blackmail politicians and celebrities.

As Elizabeth Vos reported for Consortium News in 2020, documentaries and news coverage of Epstein all share “[t]he glaring refusal to address Epstein’s intelligence involvement,” which was noted by a Daily Beast report revealing the reason Epstein had immunity from federal prosecution. In it, then U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alex Acosta explained:

I was told Epstein belonged to intelligence.

Vos echoed the view of independent journalist Whitney Webb, whose work has documented Epstein’s extensive ties to intelligence – and to a century old pro-Israel crime network in the United States known as the Mega Group.

Webb said that coverage of Epstein was intended as a cover-up – by leaving out these connections to a criminal enterprise which is vast, and ongoing.

“I think that one of the goals of this [Netflix] documentary is to basically imply that Epstein was the head of the operation and that now that he is dead, all of that activity has ceased,” she said. “If they had actually bothered to explore the intelligence angle… it becomes clear that Epstein was really just more of a manager of this type of operation, [and] that these activities continue.”

Menashe remarked in Vos’ 2020 report that the Epstein story was contributing to a worsening global impression of the state of Israel.

“It’s a very bad story, and I can see why the Israelis are so concerned about it. They [Israel] are starting to become anathema to the world, this adds to it — the Epstein story.”

Yet it is not only the Israelis themselves who may suffer damage to their reputation with this re-emerging story. It is one which reaches deep into the past of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

A family connection

Antony Blinken was raised since the age of nine by a man called Samuel Pisar. Pisar was Robert Maxwell’s lawyer.

Blinken invoked his stepfather in an emotional address to the Israeli nation, which he gave beside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 12.

“I come before you not only as the United States secretary of state but also as a Jew.”

Speaking in the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv, five days after Hamas’ Operation Aqsa Flood attacks, Blinken gave his own reasons for offering the unconditional support of the United States to the Netanyahu government’s plans for a “complete siege” on the “human animals” in Gaza.

“My grandfather, Maurice Blinken, fled pogroms in Russia. My stepfather, Samuel Pisar, survived concentration camps – Auschwitz, Dachau, Majdanek,” Blinken relayed.

Blinken never mentions that his grandfather Maurice founded a Zionist pressure group in 1930s America. This would explain some of his unreserved support for Israeli – and not American – interests.

Blinken’s inherited loyalty – to Israel

As Max Blumenthal explained in a video showing the enormous influence of the Israel lobby, “It’s unclear what [Blinken’s] putting first but his grandfather actually started a think-tank in the 1930s to lobby for the Zionist movement in Palestine.”

READ: Max Blumenthal Breaks Down Israeli Influence over US Politics

Blinken omitted to mention it was the Russians who saved his stepfather. In fact, he appears to have lied about it – making up a story in which Pisar was instead rescued by the U.S. Army.

Blinken has never mentioned other telling details. One is that Pisar was perhaps the last person who spoke to Robert Maxwell before he died. Another is that his own personal grievances, inherited from his family connections and their loyalties to Israel, is the driving force behind U.S. foreign policy in the region.

Blumenthal says Blinken is deeply compromised, and cannot be trusted to serve U.S. interests.

“So Tony Blinken is supposed to preside over a resolution to this conflict with all these passionate attachments and familial ties? He said that he’s inherited his commitment to Israel’s strength and I think what we want in a diplomat is someone who looks at – balances – all sides and tries to come to a peaceful resolution.”

Instead, Blumenthal says, “…but what you have here is someone who seems to take everything personally.”

These personal ties and inherited grievances, Blumenthal argues, cast doubt on Blinken’s suitability for any role in negotiating with Russia as well.

“[Blinken’s] also said ‘I have family from Ukraine – that’s why I support Ukraine.’”

“This is the opposite of diplomacy. This is so dangerous right now. We have all of the ingredients for World War III because we’re not thinking rationally, we’re not looking at history and we refuse to look at the needs of both sides,” Blumenthal states.

A story that refuses to die

The Epstein scandal is one whose ramifications reach deep into the past. They recast the present and may even shape the future of the United States and the lives of the powerful who direct it. It is a story which refuses to die, despite concerted efforts to kill it. This is reminiscent of its notorious leading character, who some claim did not meet his end in a prison cell.

Julie K Brown’s 2021 book echoes these suspicions over Epstein’s death. In “Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story,” Brown says there is ample evidence to suggest Epstein did not kill himself, and is likely still alive. In a 2021 piece by the Times of Israel, Brown – who first broke the Epstein story in 2018 – was reported as saying, “neither the FBI nor the United States Justice Department have convinced me that Jefferey Epstein committed suicide.”

She notes the impractical means of his supposed death, the sudden failure of security cameras, and the alleged fact that both of Epstein’s guards fell asleep at the same time.

“It just defies common sense,” Brown says. “And why are [U.S.] authorities not making the information they do know about Epstein’s death public?”

She also pointed out that it was the Maxwells who introduced Epstein to top-level figures such as Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, as well as to Israeli intelligence – bringing him into a family business involving Antony Blinken’s stepfather.

Brown, who spent a year researching her study of the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, reaches a sobering conclusion for the omission of his intelligence and criminal connections.

“[Epstein] did not do this alone,” she points out. “There were plenty of people that either knew about what Epstein was doing, or even participated in what he was doing.”

According to Brown, this is a criminal network which extends across the world, and one which has survived the suspicious deaths of two of its major players.

“This was an international sex trafficking organization that was similar to an organized crime family — so it shouldn’t just end just with the prosecution of [Ghislaine Maxwell].”

