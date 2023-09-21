Blue state abortion laws prove Hillary Clinton is wrong to say Democrats don’t support infanticide

Republicans 'make these outlandish claims, and they never deviate from them,' Clinton told Governors J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan – two Democrat-run states with heavily pro-abortion laws.

(LifeSiteNews) – Despite liberal lawmakers continuing to pass laws that have the effect of legalizing infanticide, failed presidential contender Hillary Clinton recently said it is “totally bogus” to accuse Democrats of supporting such policies.

Clinton was hosting a panel discussion titled “Women’s Rights are Human Rights: How to Provide Abortion Care in a Post-Dobbs World” for the Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York this week. She was speaking with Democrat Governors J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, two of the most pro-abortion governors in the country, when she made her remarks.

Arguing that there has been a “powerful backlash” by pro-lifers across the United States since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, Clinton asked the pair how their messaging has changed since 2022.

“What I see happening now, which is a totally bogus argument, is that Democrats are for, you know, abortion at birth…” she began.

“After birth!” Whitmer interjected.

“After birth, right!” Clinton replied.

“I always give the Republicans credit because they find these wedge issues. They make these outlandish claims, and they never deviate from them.”

In 2019, then-Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam appallingly said that if a woman was in labor and still wanted an abortion, the baby would be “kept comfortable” after-birth until the mother and the physician decided to either let it live or kill it.

VA gov on abortion this morning: “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians & mother” pic.twitter.com/cc15pVLjIQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2019

Northam, who doubled down on his remarks afterwards, was speaking to a radio station about the implications of the Repeal Act, which was written by Virginia Delegate Kathy Tran, also a Democrat. Tran stated that her bill would do away with any limits on abortion, including up to when a pregnant woman was dilated.

Scores of Democrats across the United States have passed equally barbaric laws in recent years.

This past summer, Minnesota lawmakers approved a bill that removes protections for babies who survive abortion attempts. In California last year, ultra-liberal Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of laws that critics have said is intended to decriminalize infanticide. In Arizona, Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed legislation in April that would have mandated medical care for babies born alive during unsuccessful abortions.

Pro-life activists have pointed out that the intended aim of these laws is not only to legalize the murder of unborn children up to the moment of birth but even after it.

Clinton further asked Whitmer to comment on some of the other reasons why abortion is supposedly beneficial for women.

“Access and protection of those rights is so important for our economy,” Whitmer argued. “It’s also critical for our competitiveness,” she said, referencing oversees business trips she went on recently.

“It’s so important to make the point you made, Gretchen, about economic rights and economic opportunities,” Clinton replied.

Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, famously came under intense criticism for remarks she made in 2018 that were similar to Whitmer’s comments.

At the time, Clinton boasted that “American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three and a half trillion dollars to our economy.” This “is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973.”

Pro-lifers as well as supporters of traditional values denounced Clinton’s idolization of “the economy.” Many argued that women should be at home raising their children, a privilege increasingly difficult for families to access given the cost of living. Others pointed out that far from being an economic boon, legalized abortion has led to 60 million babies being murdered in their mother’s wombs.

Illinois and Michigan are among the top 10 worst states when it comes to pro-abortion laws. According to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, abortion increased 25% in Illinois between 2017 and 2020. In 2019, Governor Pritzker signed legislation that allowed abortion on demand until birth. The bill also overturned the state’s previous ban on partial-birth abortion. (Partial-birth abortion, a late-term abortion technique, remains illegal at the federal level, but other late-term abortion techniques are legal.)

Whitmer has also aggressively expanded abortion access by signing a flurry of bills that have repealed the state’s 1931 abortion ban. She has also taken steps to further promote LGBT ideology. During an appearance at the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland this year, Whitmer said Michigan’s new abortion law “gives me hope” for the future.

According to Right to Life of Michigan, despite making up only 14% of Michigan’s female population, black women had nearly 56% of all abortions in the state in 2021. About 93% of black babies in the state who aborted do not have married parents.

Pro-lifers have long noted that abortion disproportionately kills black babies: about 40% of women who obtain abortions in the entire U.S. are African-American. More than 90% of abortions are committed during the first trimester (at or before 13 weeks), per CDC data.

