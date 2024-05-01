Canada is being held hostage by a pro-abortion party with only 7 percent of electable seats

The New Democratic Party has an informal coalition with the Trudeau government to support and keep the Liberals in power until the next election in fall 2025 unless it falls to pieces.

(LifeSiteNews) – Here is a sobering fact. Canada is being held hostage by a pro-abortion, anti-life socialist party that currently represents only seven percent of the electable seats in the House of Commons, a surprising fact and a sobering reminder of how the parliamentarian process that governs the nation is flawed in many ways.

What many Canadians may not fully grasp is that the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have only been able to avoid an election since the last one in 2021 because the pro-abortion socialist, yes, socialist New Democratic Party (NDP) under its leader Jagmeet Singh has an informal coalition with the Trudeau government that began last year. This agreement to support and keep the Liberals in power until the next election will stay in place until the fall of 2025 unless it falls to pieces, which although is a possibility, seems highly unlikely.

On paper, it does not look good for the pro-abortion Trudeau in terms of where he and his party stand come the next federal election, and there are good reasons for this, the main ones perhaps being that Canadians are sick and tired of ever-increasing taxes along with government scandal after scandal, and his constant pushing of a woke anti-family and life agenda.

Indeed, the most recent polls show that if an election were held today, Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party would not only mop the floor of the House of Commons of most Liberal MPs but wash the windows of the house on Parliament Hill as well with a tint of conservative blue.

The recent polling data shows that the Conservatives hold a steady and increasing 17-point lead over the Liberals. Data from every, yes, every polling company, shows that the Liberals would lose the next federal election badly, losing dozens of seats, with some even projecting them to lose over 100 seats.

The Conservatives hold about 43 percent of the popular vote intention with the Liberals a distant second at 23 percent. In third, at 19 percent, is the New Democratic Party (NDP) and its leader Jagmeet Singh.

That being said, the only way there will be an election this year, barring a scandal so obvious and monumental (despite the fact there have already been several) that even Trudeau would have to step down, is if the Liberals fail to pass their much-panned budget, which a recent poll shows only 21 percent of Canadians support.

The Conservative Party under increasingly popular leader Poilievre, along with the Bloc Quebecois party have already said they will vote against the budget, leaving the fate of a potential election in the hands of the socialist NDP.

So, what Canadians have now is in effect a socialist government calling the shots, a party that only has 24 seats out of 335. For context, the Trudeau Liberals hold 156 seats, or 47 percent of all seats, with the Conservatives holding 118 seats, or 35 percent of seats.

Singh is the reason that Trudeau, who has a minority government, has stayed in power this long. His socialist-leaning policies have been thrust upon the Liberals as a condition for their agreement, which was made to keep the Liberals in power last year.

On Monday, Singh said that when it comes to Trudeau’s bloated 2024 budget, he needs more “clarity” before he makes the final decision on whether he will vote in favor of it.

Many MPs have much to lose should an early election be called, which is why a 2024 date is not likely

So will be budge, will stop supporting Trudeau? Not likely, despite his recent coy comments to the media.

Let’s look at the fact. Recently, LifeSiteNews reported that the Trudeau Liberals are looking to delay the 2025 federal election by a few extra days in what many see as a stunt to try and to secure pensions for MPs who are projected to lose their seats. Approximately 80 MPs would qualify for their pensions should they sit as MPs until at least October 27, 2025, which is the newly proposed election date. The election date as it stands now is set to happen on October 20, 2025.

You would have to be a fool to think Singh will support an early election that would stop him and many other MPs from getting their fat gold-plated taxpayer-funded pensions.

It seems like nothing can stop Trudeau now despite the fact that anger toward Trudeau and his Liberal government is at a record high.

Indeed, a recent poll found that 70 percent of Canadians believe the country is “broken” as Trudeau focuses on less important issues that matter to families who are struggling with high inflation. In January, most Canadians reported that they’re worse off financially since Trudeau took office.

Additionally, a January poll showed that 46 percent of Canadians expressed a desire for the federal election to take place sooner rather than the latest mandated date in the fall of 2025.

Heck, even billionaire X owner Elon Musk recently called out Trudeau for trying to delay an election in Canada as long as possible.

“High time this happened! The current administration in Canada is desperately trying to delay an election as long as possible,” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) recently in response to a post showing the Trudeau Liberals were polling in third place.

So even though Elections Canada recently told its suppliers who print ballots to be ready for an election no later than August 1, 2024, chances are at this time next year Trudeau will still be PM, which is bad for Canadians, bad for the pro-life movement, and bad for anyone who must pay bills in an inflation-laden Canada.

