Catholic Charities in Santa Fe promoted LGBT events during Holy Week this year

Unfortunately this is not an isolated event, a fluke, or some kind of misunderstanding. Catholic Charities of Central New Mexico has been promoting LGBT ideology since 2019.

(Lepanto Institute) — Last week, Elisa Martinez of the New Mexico Alliance for Life discovered that the Catholic Charities of Central New Mexico (CCASFNM) promoted a Planned Parenthood-sponsored event called the “Lavender Prom” as well as the Transgender Day of Visibility. Martinez reported:

On Holy Tuesday, the organization promoted “Trans Day of Visibility.” More alarming, the next day on Holy Wednesday, it promoted a Planned Parenthood sponsored program of TeenMpower, a “Lavender Prom” event aimed at youth under 18 to intermingle with adults, described as “teens and allies.” The event encourages participation across a broad age range of young teens with adults offering “free rapid HIV testing” during the event. In fact, the 2024 Lavender Prom featured 4-5 grown adult males and drag performers attending Planned Parenthood’s TeenMpower event.

It seems fitting that CCASFNM should promote Planned Parenthood on Spy Wednesday. But given this information, it seemed unlikely that this would be a one-off incident, so we took a closer look at this Catholic Charities affiliate and discovered a much deeper connection and promotion of Planned Parenthood and transgenderism.

For instance, on 5 June 2025, CCASFNM posted a rainbow colored heart with the message “Love Lives Here,” while affirming its “LGBTQIA+ neighbors.”

On 10 June 2025, CCASFNM posted a fundraiser through something called “Pride on the Pitch,” scheduled to take place on 28 June in partnership with New Mexico United. The tagline for the fundraiser is “Honoring Human Dignity.”

The 24 June 2025 Facebook post by New Mexico United about the same event makes it abundantly clear that this is an LGBT event that included a “live drag show.”

Local news outlet KOB4 reported on the Pride on the Pitch event, interviewing attendees while giving a summary of the night’s activities. According to the report, fans could purchase “pride” merchandise throughout the game and visit LGBTQ exhibits set up throughout the stadium. Video footage from the event shows people parading around with LGBT flags, wearing rainbow paraphernalia, and other pro-LGBT items.

New Mexico United – with whom CCASFNM partnered on Pride on the Pitch – posted pictures of an LGBT-themed sticker album being distributed at the event. Among the stickers is one that said, “Pride is in our Nature.”

Additional pictures from the Pride on the Pitch event show just how pervasive the LGBT theme was.

On 30 June, CCASFNM boasted of having sold over 60 tickets, sending members of the community to this explicitly pro-LGBT event.

The bottom line on the Pride on the Pitch event is that there is no way that CCASFNM was unaware that the event was effectively one big celebration of sodomy, causing grave scandal to children – and yet, CCASFNM promoted it and financially benefited from it as well. Considering the recent post from Holy Week of this year, wherein CCASFNM celebrated the “Trans Day of Visibility,” it’s clear that the promotion of LGBT ideologies is integral to the operation of this allegedly “Catholic” organization. In fact, earlier this year, CCASFNM participated in a joint charity drive with another local transgender advocacy group.

In February of this year, Catholic Charities posted about a charity drive that benefited Catholic Charities and the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico.

On March 10, CCASFNM posted an update on the hygiene drive, indicating that the drive would benefit Catholic Charities’ “Resource Center for New Mexicans” and that this was “in partnership with TGRCNM” (the Transgender Resource Center of Central New Mexico).

CCASFNM’s partnership and support for LGBT advocacy groups appears to go back as far as 2019. On 10 Dec. 2019, CCASFNM members assisted with a clothing donation to Thrift-A-Lot, a non-profit that “benefits the transgender community.”

And while CCASFNM has a history of partnering with and promoting LGBT ideologies and organizations, it has even promoted Planned Parenthood and several LGBT advocacy organizations on its own website. From at least 2023 until 17 February of this year (and possibly longer), CCASFNM provided an “ABQ Area Resources Quick Guide” on its own website that listed several LGBT, transgender care organizations, as well as Planned Parenthood. Such organizations include the following:

Equality New Mexico (LGBTQ advocacy eqnm.org)

Trans Lifeline

Transgender Resource Center of NM

Casa de Salud (bilingual Spanish), –call or walk in—Integrative primary care, inc. alternative healing–transgender care;

UNM Truman Health Services (HIV/Hepatitis C/Transgender care)

Planned Parenthood (Pro-Choice; women’s health

Casa Q (24/7 for LGBTQ+ youth ages 14-17)

CCASFNM even hosted (again, until recently) on its website a page information on where public school students could obtain “confidential sexual and reproductive health” services, which include: OCPs [oral contraceptive pills], IUDs [intrauterine devices], Nexplanon [hormonal contraceptive implant], and condoms.

Conclusion

Catholic Charities of Central New Mexico was caught promoting both Planned Parenthood and Trans ideologies during Holy Week of this year. What we just illustrated is that this is not an isolated event, a fluke, or some kind of misunderstanding, but a jarring look into a lengthy pattern of collaboration with and support for the enemies of the Cross of Christ. The New Mexico Alliance for Life called for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe to remove CCASFNM CEO Natasha Gacinski, but since she was only recently installed as the CEO in July of 2024. As we noted above, CCASFNM’s promotion and participation in the promotion of Planned Parenthood and LGBT ideologies goes back as far as 2019. What this means is that there is an institutional corruption within the organization, and a complete cleaning of house is required to reinstate and ensure its Catholic identity. Unless and until such happens, the Lepanto Institute has designated CCASFNM as “Not Safe” on the Charity Reports List.

Reprinted with permission from Lepanto Institute.

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