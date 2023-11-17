Catholic health system defends ‘LGBTQIA+ care.’ Here’s why they’re wrong

Church teaching firmly rejects the ambiguous statements made by Trinity Health, a Midwest-based Catholic health system that provides 'LGBTQIA+ care' for attendees of Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

ALLENDALE, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — A Midwest-based Catholic health system that has an annual revenue of over $18 billion dollars and employs more than 120,000 individuals is standing by its commitment to provide “care” for gender-confused college students living in West Michigan.

Thanks to a news tip from a person who lives in the area, LifeSite was made aware that Trinity Health’s medical center in Allendale, Michigan provides “LGBTQIA+ care” for persons who attend Grand Valley State University.

The school, which was founded in 1960, has nearly 25,000 students with campuses in Allendale and Grand Rapids, the state’s second largest city, where approximately 1.4 million people live in the metropolitan area.

LifeSite was not aware of how long such services have been available for, or what they necessarily entail. LifeSite emailed Trinity Health’s media relations department with the following questions:

Can you clarify to me what that sort of ‘care’ entails? Does it mean helping persons who are confused about their gender ‘transition’ into the opposite sex? Or even helping refer patients to sex ‘re-assignment’ surgery, which has been shown to be very dangerous? As a Catholic organization, how does Trinity Health justify its services for ‘LGBTQIA+ care’?

READ: Father James Martin addresses Toronto Catholic school board on ‘2SLGBTQ+ students’

Senior Communication Specialist Amy Rotter replied to LifeSite’s email. She included her “preferred pronouns” (she/her/hers) in her response. She requested that the following quote be attributed to “Trinity Health Medical Group – West Michigan.”

Trinity Health Medical Group does not have a multi-disciplinary program for gender-affirming care, but as a Catholic health system we honor the dignity of every person. Diversity is acknowledged and celebrated with a commitment to creating a culture where people feel safe and welcome. Our commitment reflects our core value of Reverence in the care we provide all people in our community.

According to its website, Trinity Health’s mission is to “serve together in the spirit of the Gospel as a compassionate and transforming healing presence within our communities.”

Trinity Health also boasts that “we honor the sacredness and dignity of every person.”

Catholic teaching on sexual identity and human dignity firmly rejects these ambiguous statements.

While it is true that every person possesses an innate, ontological dignity due to being made in the image and likeness of God, he or she loses their operative dignity when they embrace disordered lifestyles such as homosexuality, transgenderism, and other perverse behaviors. As St. Thomas Aquinas teaches:

By sinning man departs from the order of reason, and consequently falls away from the dignity of his manhood, in so far as he is naturally free, and exists for himself, and he falls into the slavish state of the beasts…

For Rotter to claim that Trinity Health is upholding “reverence” and honoring patients’ “dignity” by providing services that affirm them in behaviors entirely opposed to God’s will shows an off-the-charts level of unfamiliarity with Catholic teaching.

What’s more, far from creating a “welcoming” and “safe” environment for Grand Valley students, Trinity Health is encouraging them to continue down the dangerous and terrifying road to hell. As such, they will be held accountable by God for being complicit in the destruction of souls.

Catholics should pray that Trinity Health reverses course and charitably shares the truth with persons who identify as “LGBTQIA+” so they can live as the men and women God made them to be and get to heaven.

For respectful communications only, contact [email protected].

