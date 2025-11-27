Cdl. Fernández says faithful who ‘understand’ Co-Redemptrix title may use it, but not official docs

‘If you believe you understand well the true meaning of [Co-Redemptrix], you may use the title – but it will not be used officially,’ Cardinal Fernández specified.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has clarified that defining the Marian title of Co-Redemptrix as “always inappropriate” in its recent document Mater Populi Fidelis concerns only the future official use of the name and not its validity in the devotion of the faithful.

In Rome, on November 25, 2025, in a conversation with journalist Diane Montagna after the press conference on the doctrinal note on marriage, Una Caro, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, explained that the expression contained in Mater Populi Fidelis, according to which “it is always inappropriate” to use the title “Co-Redemptrix,” is to be understood as a norm binding from this moment forward solely for liturgical texts and official documents of the Holy See.

“‘Always’ means ‘from now on.’ It isn’t meant to judge the past at all. And moreover, it means above all that this expression will not be used either in the liturgy, that is, in liturgical texts, or in the official documents of the Holy See. If you believe you understand well the true meaning of this expression, have read the document, and see that its positive aspects are also affirmed there, you may use the title – but it will not be used officially,” Fernández told Montagna.

READ: Vatican rejects Marian titles ‘Co-Redemptrix’ and ‘Mediatrix’ in new doctrinal note

During the interview, the prefect insisted that the decision stems from 30 years of study, initiated at the request of Pope John Paul II and continued under Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger. While acknowledging that the term “Co-Redemptrix” had been used by saints, doctors of the Church, and even by John Paul II before the final theological assessments, Fernández reiterated his conviction that, today, the term would risk misunderstandings.

He also stated that Mater Populi Fidelis “conserves and makes explicit the positive aspects” connected to the concept, speaking of “the unique cooperation of Mary in the work of Redemption.” According to the cardinal, this concept appears “200 times” in the note.

However, as Montagna said, a precise analysis of the document shows that the expression “unique cooperation” appears only once, while other connected terms (“unique,” “singular”) appear a total of 35 times – far from the “200 times” mentioned by the prefect.

Several Mariologists have observed that the problem with the text is not the total absence of references to Mary’s cooperation, but rather its formulation, which some consider excessively softened compared to the previous magisterial Tradition.

Further debate has been generated by the question of theological consultation in drafting Mater Populi Fidelis. Fernández stated that he had consulted “many, many” Mariologists and Christologists. However, this contrasts with what Father Maurizio Gronchi, a Christologist and consultant to the DDF, who stated on November 19 that “no collaborating Mariologists could be found.”

Gronchi also noted the absence, at the presentation of the note, of the professors of the pontifical theological faculty Marianum and the members of the Pontifical International Marian Academy, interpreting this silence as a possible sign of dissent.

Father Salvatore Maria Perrella, OSM – a former professor at the Marianum and a figure highly esteemed by Pope Benedict XVI – likewise stated to Swiss media RSI on November 20 that Mater Populi Fidelis should have been drafted with greater care and entrusted to qualified experts, especially on a matter as delicate as a potential dogmatic definition of “Marian Co-redemption.”

The discussion on the title “Co-Redemptrix” spans the last century of Catholic theological reflection. Since the late 19th century, numerous Mariologists, along with notable figures of the Magisterium, have explored its compatibility with the Church’s Christocentric faith. During the pontificate of John Paul II, the topic returned to the forefront, with various interventions recognizing a singular role of Mary in redemption, though without proposing dogmatic definitions.

At his request, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith – then led by Cardinal Ratzinger – began extensive studies, which concluded with a prudent evaluation concerning the appropriateness of the terminology. The discussions were reignited on November 4, 2025, with the publication of Mater Populi Fidelis, the new doctrinal note of the DDF on Marian titles, which declared a need to avoid the term in official documents, apparently downplaying the doctrinal core concerning the maternal and subordinate cooperation of the Blessed Virgin in the redemptive sacrifice of the Son.

It is in this context that the clarification of Fernández now fits: while confirming the official prohibition, he acknowledges the full legitimacy of the traditional devotional use of the title among the faithful who preserve its orthodox meaning.

Share











