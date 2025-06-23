Censored documentary connects Netanyahu’s indictments with massive bloodshed in Gaza

Leaked interrogation footage of Israeli law enforcement investigations reveals how the petty vanity of Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife has led to genocidal bloodshed across the Middle East.

(LifeSiteNews) — An extraordinary documentary released late last year examines the compelling corruption charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his own nation and how his alliance with the extremist religious Zionist right, along with the prolongation of the carnage in Gaza, is the result of his determination to avoid prosecution.

Perhaps the strongest testimony to the bombshell impact of The Bibi Files is the fact that it has been censored from major streaming platforms. This includes Amazon, which in the United States lists the film as being “currently unavailable to watch in your location,” but use of a VPN seeking to access the same page from other locations around the world provides the same results.

With riveting footage of leaked interrogations of Netanyahu, his wife Sara, his son Yair, and many more, the documentary presents a compelling case that the Netanyahus accepted and even “demanded” lavish gifts and favors from Jewish billionaires who have interests in Israel and received favors in return from the prime minister.

The Bibi Files documentary, because of international pressure to censor it, can be accessed only at the JOLT.FILM website and viewed for around $10. It is so spectacularly revealing that it is worth spending the $1o to watch it.

‘Really huge’ quantities of gifts from Jewish billionaires in exchange for policy favors

Billionaire Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan, who also has a past career as an Israeli spy who helped his nation steal nuclear technology from the United States, was exposed through testimonies of his former assistant Hadas Klein who helped arrange enormous quantities of Cohiba Cuban cigars and rivers of champaign for “Bibi” and Sara. Klein said she was forced to use code words because they were doing something they all knew was illegal and when asked if these gifts from Milchan were volunteered or demanded, she responded emphatically, “demanded.”

“You can’t say no to them. There’s no way. There’s no such thing as showing up empty-handed,” she explained. “The quantities were huge, really huge. Really.”

Israeli investigative journalist Ravid Drucker explains that “the felony that Netanyahu is indicted in is called ‘breach of trust,’ which means that you put yourself in a very high-risk of conflict of interest. Arnon Milchan has access to the prime minister where other people don’t get this access. Anytime he needs something, he can pick up the phone and find Netanyahu.”

The interrogations went on to indicate that in return, Milchan was able to informally contact Netanyahu and have him make extraordinary efforts to bend a tax law for his “buddy” which saved the billionaire significant sums of capital. Bibi also called and pressured U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for assistance in extending Milchan’s American visas.

While such infractions may seem minor from an American perspective, Israel actually has a strong record of putting their politicians in jail for such crimes, including a former minister of finance (Avraham Hirschson, 2009), a president (Moshe Katsav, 2010) and a prime minister (Ehud Olmert, 2014).

In exchange for facilitating a $250 million loan, Netanyahu took over tycoon’s media outlet

Another crime for which Netanyahu has been indicted involves his facilitating bank loans of $250 million for telecom tycoon Shaul Elovitch in exchange for the prime minister’s gaining editorial control over a popular youth-oriented news outlet called Walla owned by the businessman.

“Netanyahu wanted positive coverage so that anyone who visits Walla frequently would think he’s the King David of Israel,” testified former chief editor Avi Alcalay. “We felt like a restaurant serving only one person. He arrives, and he wants that meat, and this salad, and gets whatever he wants.”

Interrogations of Yair Netanyahu also indicated that he was helping managing the news outlet and was allegedly successful at getting Alcalay fired.

“When Ilan Yeshua, the general manager of Walla, fired me as the editor, he couldn’t explain why,” Alcalay states in the film. “Of course, later, when I saw the correspondence, I understood they demanded to fire me along with anyone else who might block the biased content.”

Other prominent interrogated individuals in the documentary include the late casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam who was President Donald Trump’s top donor in the 2024 election. One clip shows Miriam explaining how Sara Netanyahu strongly pressured her to buy an extremely expensive piece of jewelry for her as a gift, a favor which Milchan did fulfil.

‘Bibi lies left and right. A lie for him is not something bad, seriously. And he doesn’t feel any problem with that’

For his part, Netanyahu’s interrogation, which takes place in his rather modest office, provides a fascinating performance presenting himself in supreme and often loud self-righteousness as he maintains an impressive string of denials along with a montage of claims to not remember details he is presented with from other witnesses.

One of the interrogators estimates in the film that the prime minister answers “I don’t remember” to around 95 percent of their questions, contrasted with clips of other witnesses discussing his extraordinary memory.

He displays a formidable ability to gaslight the police investigators in exaggerated tones of indignation: “you’re delusional!” and “that’s preposterous!”

When confronted with recordings of the testimonies against him, he shouts “Lies! All lies!” sometimes slapping his hand on his desk displaying for the police and the camera a mocking and protestation against a supposed great injustice he is suffering.

With the viewer having seen the other testimonies, it is clear this is all supreme acting which is shocking to watch as it betrays a profound level of shamelessness well beyond anything a normal conscience could expect to be possible.

Lifelong friend of Netanyahu from childhood Uzi Beller states in the film, “He lies left and right. Bibi lies left and right. A lie for him is not something bad, seriously. And he doesn’t feel any problem with that.”

READ: Netanyahu utilizes ‘big lie’ tactic in address to US Congress, receives 58 standing ovations

To stay in power and avoid prosecution, Netanyahu builds coalition with ‘extremist religious Zionist right,’ Smotrich and Ben-Gvir

The film goes on to show how by precedent Netanyahu should have resigned when these charges were filed in 2019, as his attorney advised him, but he refused. “I think that he’s worried more details will come out if he’s not in power,” said Beller.

With political fallout from these indictments, Netanyahu was forced to build a coalition with the extremist religious Zionist right to regain office.

In a June 11 presentation on the documentary, commentator Ian Carroll summarized: “Bibi decided that given the choice between facing his charges and probably going to prison or taking Israel down a genocidal, racist, and supremacist path, he chose the latter. He chose to go to any length to retake power and escape prison.”

And thus, he found common cause with Knesset members 1.) Itamar Ben-Gvir, who praised the assassin of former Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and was also convicted of inciting racial hatred against Palestinians, and 2.) Bezalel Smotrich who was arrested on suspicion of domestic terrorism in the past. Both now serve in Netanyahu’s government as minsters of national security and finance respectively.

READ: Former Israeli defense minister compares present government to Nazis: ‘Mein Kampf in reverse’

Though these men had previously been political pariahs with whom Netanyahu would not even allow himself to be photographed, they set the agenda for the new government following their taking office in December 2022. This included a policy of Jewish supremacy, annexation of Palestinian land, and the dismantling of the two-state solution demanded by the vast majority of the world, including the Catholic Church.

READ: Latin Patriarch says new Israeli gov’t has emboldened Jewish extremists to attack Christians

Netanyahu attempts to ‘castrate the Supreme Court,’ ‘kill the system,’ in order to avoid prosecution, nation erupts in massive protests

In order to achieve these policies, they looked to compromise the Israeli Supreme Court which had the power to stop many such objectives.

“Because if you are an annexationist, the Supreme Court might stop you. So you need to castrate the Supreme Court from being able to stop you,” explained Nimrod Novik, a former diplomatic advisor to the late Shimon Peres. “At the same time, Netanyahu realized judicial reform could be a way to legislate his way out of his legal predicament.”

Thus, Netanyahu advanced a “judicial reform” agenda which aimed to give control over judicial appointments to the government, including the judges who would rule on his corruption trial.

As a result, the nation erupted with massive protests which continued for the first nine months of 2023 until, conveniently, the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, occurred.

Describing the magnitude of Netanyahu’s crimes in this regard, Drucker said, “It’s not a cover-up. It’s not that he tried to kill evidence. He tried to kill the system” in order to avoid prosecution.

Hamas a ‘strategic friend’ of Netanyahu for whom he facilitated cash payments of $35 million per month

The documentary goes on to show actual footage of the Hamas break-out attack upon Jewish communities in southern Israel. As Carroll observes, the filmmakers “don’t embellish” the attack “with any kind of questionable stories like hundreds of beheaded babies or babies found in ovens or all kinds of crazy mass rapes. They just show the footage, which is horrific enough without propaganda or lies embellishing the facts.”

READ: Uncovering the truth behind Israel’s justification for its war in Gaza

Novick goes on to explain that the Israeli public “blames Netanyahu for October 7th as the one who fed the beast. He did not create Hamas, but he fed it.”

Following interrogation footage of the prime minister explaining in Hebrew how he is “constantly passing” messages to “neighbors” who are “sworn enemies,” Palestinian Israeli Knesset member Sami Abu Shehadeh describes how Netanyahu, who has always been opposed to a Palestinian state, “dealt with Hamas for a long time as a strategic friend,” in order to divide the political leadership of Gaza from Fatah in the West Bank.

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” Netanyahu told his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019. “This is part of our strategy”https://t.co/7lTQs9E5Zf — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) October 9, 2023

“Netanyahu was all the time helping Hamas to survive,” including the issuing of signed arrangements with Quatar to supply Hamas with $35 million dollars in cash every month with the total sum including more than $1 billion over time.

READ: Did the Israeli government help establish Hamas to undermine a two-state solution?

Gaza genocide only possible because Netanyahu ‘would rather watch the whole world burn than face the consequences of his corruption’

The film goes on to provide footage of Israel’s relentless and genocidal retaliatory attacks upon the people of Gaza, which has to date killed at least 55,706 Palestinians including a confirmed minimum of 16,500 children with daily massacres amid a carefully orchestrated starvation campaign.

“It started with my neighbors and my kibbutz being killed and it continues with my neighbors in Gaza being killed,” observed Gili Schwartz, 20, a survivor of the Hamas attack upon her home in kibbutz of Be’eri.

“The far right in Israel wants a constant war, a never-ending war,” Drucker explained with regards to Smotrich and Ben-Gvir’s driving of the agenda in the Netanyahu government. “They think in their fantasy that we can eradicate Hamas from the Gaza Strip and then we can eliminate Hezbollah from Lebanon. And maybe we can have a Jewish presence in Gaza Strip and in South Lebanon.”

“What’s happening right now is not a solution, it’s just a massacre in Gaza,” Schwartz emphasized. “I don’t think that makes anything in our future better and anything in our present better. It’s just horrible. This death, this pain, this cruelty became bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Five years following his indictment for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, Netanyahu’s trial continues with his having repeatedly requested postponement due to the ongoing war in Gaza. He has also been indicted by the International Criminal Court, along with his former defense minister Yoav Gallant for “the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

“The ultimate tragedy of this (Gaza) genocide is that in many ways, it’s only possible because this one cowardly, evil man would rather watch the whole world burn than face the consequences of his corruption,” Carroll observed. “Benjamin Netanyahu has opened the gates to the most vile, extremist, fascist wing of Judaism to take power in Israel and to slaughter Palestinian men, women, and children. He has opened Pandora’s box and crossed a line we will never return from, and he’s doing it all just to save his own pathetic skin.”

