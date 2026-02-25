China accused of using Buddhist monasteries in Canada for money laundering, intel operations

A former director for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said last fall that an investigation found 'money laundering, corruption, and elite capture, at the highest levels.'

( LifeSiteNews ) – Regular readers of LifeSiteNews, and in fact those who read most independent media, most likely are already aware that the People’s Republic of China, through its Communist Chinese Party’s (CCP) many arms, has been meddling in Canada’s elections, as well as democracy in general, for years.

What may not be as well known is that in Canada’s smallest province, the picturesque Prince Edward Island (PEI), the CCP has been accused of using Buddhist monasteries as money laundering fronts to the tune of half a billion dollars.

Indeed, a report from late last year noted how Buddhist monks and nuns from a group called Bliss and Wisdom showed recent tax filings with about $500 million in assets.

The monks first came to PEI in 2008, and now number in the hundreds. The monks claim to follow Tibet’s Buddhist tradition; however, it is interesting in that the Dalai Lama does not recognize the group’s original spiritual leader.

The group has been under suspicion for so long that even a former Canadian CSIS intelligence officer, Michel Juneau-Katsuya, and Garry Clement, a former national director for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Proceeds of Crime Program, wrote a book about the Buddhist monks.

Their book, titled Canada Under Siege: How P.E.I. became a forward operating base for the Chinese Communist Party , “pulls back the curtain on how the Chinese Communist Party quietly turned Prince Edward Island into a strategic forward operating base — right under the noses of Islanders and Ottawa alike.”

Juneau-Katsuya has called for a federal investigation into the group, and the story has become too large to ignore for the PEI government.

Indeed, in February 2025, PEI’s government ordered a full investigation into two Buddhist groups’ land holdings as well as an investigation into another Buddhist organization. The groups are Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute Inc. and Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society.

The PEI government ordered the province’s regulatory commission in charge of land transactions to release the results of an investigation that was supposed to have been done in 2018.

Then, in October 2025, when the regulatory commission was given a subpoena by the PEI government, the commission admitted that there was no report made in 2018 to investigate Buddhist land purchases.

As a result, Premier Rob Lantz of PEI asked the RCMP to launch a full investigation into what he said were “allegations of foreign interference and money laundering” in his province.

He said the investigation was needed as the people of the province “deserve answers.”

After this, the RCMP then said it had done its own investigation into money laundering and foreign interference on the island, but to date “all investigations were concluded as unfounded.”

However, it did say that due to new information coming to light, it would review its findings from the past.

‘Money laundering, corruption’ at the ‘highest levels’ found, investigators say

In October 2025, Clement held a news conference with former MP Kevin Vuong on the allegations of corruption and foreign interference.

“What we found was money laundering, corruption, and elite capture, at the highest levels,” Clement said.

He noted how “brave” citizens from PEI came forward with “a depth of information” that would be enough for the police to have grounds to launch a full investigation.

Clement said that, in his view, the leader of the Buddhist group has “direct” ties to the CCP.

The whole case is surrounded in mystery; however, one could conclude that something strange is going on in PEI with the Buddhist groups and alleged links to the CCP.

China has been accused of direct election meddling in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

What is known is that when it comes to the CCP and Canada, the final report from the Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also concluded that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

However, when it comes to transparency on how deep the CCP web in Canada goes, this has been less clear.

LifeSiteNews also reported on an exposé saying that current Prime Minister Mark Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum.

Despite this, as recently as a few weeks ago, Carney suggested on a recent trip that it is easier for his nation to deal with Communist China than to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Despite Carney’s later claims that China poses a threat to Canada, he said in 2016 that the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” is “one of its many strengths.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canada’s top intelligence agency refused to disclose how many federal ridings in the 2025 election were direct targets of foreign agents, including those potentially from the CCP, during the campaign.

One thing is for certain. The arms of the CCP run deep in Canada, and most likely in other nations as well. It does not help matters that the current Liberal government administration seems to be cozying up to China as opposed to keeping it at bay.

