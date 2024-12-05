Christian National Guardsman forced out after criticizing LGBT ideology outside of work

An Idaho National Guard officer is accused of ‘discrimination’ against a homosexual fellow officer for holding pro-family, Christian views. Idaho citizens have spoken out, demanding action to restore his command and protect free speech.

(MassResistance) — Citizens in Idaho are shocked to find out that the Idaho National Guard has become aggressively pro-LGBT and anti-Christian. In the past, anyone who publicly stood up against the corruption of children would be considered an exemplary member of the National Guard. Now it’s the opposite.

Here’s what happened: A National Guard officer spoke out (in his non-military life) against pornography, drag queens targeting children, and similar issues. Now he is being forced out by the National Guard because a homosexual enlisted man in his unit filed a complaint about those pro-family statements.

The complaint also attacked Idaho MassResistance for organizing library protests that the officer was allegedly part of. The LGBT movement hates the fact that we help parents stand up to them.

This outrage has gotten national attention, gaining the support of the national legal group Liberty Counsel. And citizens across Idaho are fighting back!

A regular citizen speaks out in defense of children

In January 2023, MassResistance helped a large group of parents in eastern Idaho successfully organize and speak out against the pornographic and sexualized books for children and teenagers in their public library. Apparently, one of these citizens was also an officer in the Idaho National Guard. (His lawyers are keeping all the names involved confidential.)

This man also ran for public office, and during that time was quite vocal on social media about the dangers of graphic, obscene children’s books in the library, the promotion of a “drag kids” event, drag queen events in schools, and medical “sex-change” procedures on children. He clearly stated that “no child is born in the wrong body.” All of that is standard Christian belief – and mainstream opinions in that region of the country. These statements were all made completely outside his role in the National Guard.

Outrageous ‘discrimination’ complaint filed by ‘gay’ enlisted man

A few months later, an “out homosexual” enlisted man in the officer’s unit filed a formal military complaint against the officer. The enlisted man had decided to do “research” on his officer, discovered his pro-family views, and decided to take retribution against him. (It’s likely he had help from national LGBT groups.)

The complaint included screen shots of social media posts from the officer, and from the MassResistance article on the parents’ complaints about the pornographic library books.

The absurd basis of his complaint is that the pornographic books, drag queen story hours, “gender affirming” mutilation of children, etc., are legally protected aspects of LGBT culture – and criticizing any of those constitutes an attack on homosexuals.

Thus, his complaint states that the internet posts show “just how much [the officer] truly hates the LGBTQ community … all the posts on his social media and how public he is about his hate towards individuals like me and my family – not just for me but for my husband and my child.”

The complaint continues: “I feel like I have been discriminated against because of my sexual orientation and that has caused a hostile work environment… it makes me feel threatened and unsafe.” As “proof” of this he claims that the officer avoided talking to him, which the officer strongly denies and says it was actually the other way around. A standard LGBT tactic is to claim an “unsafe” work environment.

Another common LGBT tactic is to portray a parents’ group that protects children from the LGBT agenda as “hateful” and “extremist.” The complaint says MassResistance organized the parents concerned about the obscenity in the library, and points to our mission statement which states that we help people confront “the assaults on the traditional family, school children, and the moral foundation of society.” MassResistance is therefore an “extremist hate group,” the complaint declares.

The complaint further claims that the officer is “an influential leader” in the MassResistance organization. That is a lie. The man merely showed up at a library board meeting we organized and participated.

And what does this “gay” enlisted man demand in his complaint? “To have [the officer] immediately removed as my commander and then to have [the officer] removed from the Idaho Army National Guard so that he never has command authority over anyone again.”

So, standing up for a healthy environment for children constitutes hate, discrimination, and unsafe working conditions? Really?

In a normal world, the National Guard would punish an enlisted man for filing such a frivolous complaint that is destructive to moral cohesion. But not in this nightmarish scenario.

Officer is strongly pressured to resign

The Idaho National Guard’s reaction to this complaint was bizarre. The officer was removed from his command. He was then pressured to resign or face serious consequences. He was told that by resigning he could finish out his service term in the Wyoming National Guard (which turned out not to be true). But according to reports his superior officers told him, “You will resign or we’ll make this ugly.”

So, the officer agreed to resign.

Liberty Counsel takes the case – and the resignation is rescinded

Soon after that, the national pro-family law firm Liberty Counsel agreed to take the case. They quickly observed that the officer was illegally pressured to resign without benefit of any counsel or notice.

So, the officer immediately rescinded his resignation. His superior officers then engaged in nasty (and childish) anti-Christian bigotry by quoting Bible verses to the officer for “not keeping his word” to resign, according to Liberty Counsel.

However, the officer is still removed from his command and could likely face a dishonorable discharge. Liberty Counsel has contacted the Idaho governor and is preparing to take further steps.

The National Guard’s troubling ‘investigation’ is even worse

Because of this pushback, the National Guard began conducting an investigation of this incident. Liberty Counsel and others have been able to get information about the results.

It’s become clear that a big problem is that federal money helps fund the National Guard. This funding carries mandates that the U.S. Department of Defense’s “woke” rules must apply – and that traditional values are officially labeled as “extremism.” Using these rules, the officer’s commanders have declared his personal social media posts to be “extremist,” according to Liberty Counsel.

Part of that mandate is a specific DOD instruction to “root out extremism.” Because of this complaint, the Idaho National Guard could become even more totalitarian. According to Liberty Counsel:

The Idaho Army National Guard Investigating Officer in the case formally recommended that ALL full-time National Guard member’s social media accounts be thoroughly “scrutinized” for similar Christian viewpoints. If found, those members should be reported to the DOD Counterintelligence and Insider Threat Hub for adjudication as extremists.

In addition to being blatantly unconstitutional, this attacks the values of the overwhelming majority of Idaho citizens.

Outraged citizens take case to Idaho’s governor

Once Liberty Counsel took on this case, several conservative news sites across the country (e.g., AFA , Daily Signal, Christian Post) reported on it and outrage has spread across Idaho.

Pro-family groups in the state have organized efforts to pressure Idaho Republican Governor Brad Little to take action and – at a minimum – restore the officer to his command. Hundreds of people across the state have called and emailed the governor.

Reinstating the officer should be easy to do since the governor is constitutionally and by statute the head of the Idaho National Guard. But because the Guard gets funding from the federal government, Gov. Little has said he is deferring to the DOD to sort this out. The governor has also said there is an investigation underway. And we can guess where that will end up.

But people are continuing to push the governor on this, which we certainly encourage. There’s even talk of getting the legislature involved when it goes back into session.

Final thoughts

Idaho family groups and others are calling for the governor to restore the officer’s position, stop the National Guard’s “no Christians as commanders” policy, and protect free speech.

But MassResistance’s position is that much more than that needs to be done. People need to be fired for participating in this outrage. The entire Idaho National Guard leadership and culture needs to change. And the destructive LGBT agenda must be rooted out. This is an army, not a therapy group.

The first step is to take no federal money at all for the National Guard. If it isn’t independent of the federal government, nothing positive is going to happen and the citizens of Idaho will be the victims. The re-election of Donald Trump may eventually have some positive effect on the DOD’s outrageous mandates, but the federal interference is still bad for the independence of the states.

We will continue to help pressure the lawmakers in Idaho to fix this terrible problem.

This shocking incident should be a red flag of how the “gay” movement is behind the scenes aggressively pushing and defending the pornography, gender ideology, sex-mutilation, and drag queen events targeting children. In addition, it brings to light how “anti-gay discrimination,” which was shrewdly introduced years ago, is used to punish and restrict the rights of others.

Reprinted with permission from MassResistance.

