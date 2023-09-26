Contraception is the biggest threat to the survival of humanity, pro-life group warns

The contraception agenda is the number one risk to humanity, experts at Human Life International explained.

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) – A recent survey ranked the public’s idea of the biggest risks to humanity, listing asteroid strikes, nuclear war, and a super volcano. But the pro-life group Human Life International (HLI) looks at global population statistics and asserts instead that the contraceptive mentality is the biggest threat to the survival of the human race.

On September 26, World Contraception Day, HLI looks at the damage contraception has caused to humanity.

According to Dr. Brian Clowes, HLI’s Director of Education and Research, the United Nations and other population control organization seek to promote contraception to:

Unnecessarily reduce the world’s population under the guise of addressing poverty;

Force minority and third-world populations to limit their family sizes;

Inhibit growth in targeted high-minority communities;

Compel developing countries to establish policies that cause them to become dependent upon Western government aid; and

Alter traditional family models, causing a massive shift away from the values taught by all of the world’s major religions.

The stated mission of World Contraception Day is to “improve awareness of contraception and to enable young people to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.”

Clowes clarifies: “So, translating that into simple language, the intended target of World Contraception Day is youth, and the message is to go ahead and have sex and don’t worry about the consequences. The supporters of this campaign, including abortion giants International Planned Parenthood Federation and MSI Reproductive Choices (formerly Marie Stopes International), have intentionally obscured the physical and moral responsibly that has always been implicit in the intimate act of having sexual intercourse.”

“Of course, there are the claims that contraception reduces ‘unplanned’ pregnancy,” Clowes pointed out, “but the contraceptive mentality promotes the idea of sex without consequences, actually resulting in a higher incidence of pregnancy, which tragically, leads to an increased number of abortions. And abortions, while not safe for mothers, especially young ones, are deadly for the child. This benefits no one, certainly not women or their children, and infuses society with the idea that children are disposable.”

HLI President Father Shenan Boquet observed that “the more that we make contraception available, the more we see an increase in abortion. We’re not asking the right questions: Is this truly health care? Is this good for women? What are the actual risks involved? How has this impacted family life?”

Labeling contraception as health care is disingenuous, said Clowes. The manufacturers’ patient information pamphlets all show that contraceptive methods trigger and aggravate problems such as joint damage, hormone issues, and various cancers.

The West’s promotion and funding of contraception in third world nations is by no means altruistic. For half a century, National Security Study Memorandum 200, also known as The Kissinger Report, has driven United States policy of pushing population control upon developing countries. The original objectives of gaining better access to the natural resources of these lands and averting potential threats to U.S. national security have not changed.

“If there’s one thing that everyone can agree on, whether a believer in science, God, or both,” noted Clowes, “It’s that the world will end. We can’t control that, but if we are willing to open our eyes and change course, we can assure that it will not be genocide by contraception.”

