COVID lies continue even as the Australian media relaxes its relentless propaganda

(LifeSiteNews) — It is often said that history is written by the victors. In Australia it is more a case of history is written by the culpable, at least when it comes to the response to COVID-19.

A program called Spotlight on Channel 7, one of the mainstream television channels, showed that the media and government authorities now think a long enough time has elapsed for them to start to relax their relentless propaganda. It was a rare instance when the mainstream media considered different points of view: a technique known as a limited hangout, whereby small errors are admitted in order to cover up much larger crimes. The result was a parade of excuses, falsehoods, and misdirection.

Great effort was made to claim that there was a deadly pandemic requiring an extreme response. The former Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk exclaimed: “You have to remember there was no vaccine. I was told that 30,000 people were likely to die. It was only when we got the vaccine that the chief health officer said to me that there was light at the end of the tunnel.”

What was not mentioned is that, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), 2020 and 2021 had the lowest levels of deaths from respiratory diseases since records have been kept. Where was the deadly pandemic? It was only a “pandemic” of unreliable testing and wildly inaccurate epidemiological forecasting. What Palaszczuk was told by the health officers and modellers turned out to be nowhere near the truth.

There was selective use of statistics. Several panelists claimed that when Australia “opened up” by ending lockdowns there was a jump in deaths. A graphic of COVID deaths from the beginning of 2022 was shown, which seemed to show that the vaccines helped reduce the number of deaths.

If the graph had started at 2021, however, it would have indicated that there was a big jump in COVID deaths after the vaccines were mandated and that fatalities were low before the mass inoculations (according to the ABS they were only about 1,000 in 2020 and 2021 but jumped ninefold in 2022). The implication would instead have been that the vaccines did nothing to stop deaths from COVID but rather the reverse.

Infectious diseases specialist Sanjaya Senanayake nevertheless claimed victory: “The number of deaths have come down from the height of the pandemic. The vaccination made a huge impact – that was the game changer.” If the “height of the pandemic” was 2021 that is false. If it was 2022, after the mass vaccination, then there is no evidence to support the claim that the jabs stopped people getting the disease: instead, there was a sharp increase.

It raises two questions. Was the excess death rate in 2022 because of the vaccines? And if the vaccines were supposed to prevent the virus’s effect, then why did deaths from the virus increase? At the very least it suggests that they did not work.

Another “expert,” paediatrician Robert Booy, chimed in with some retrospective fear mongering: “Let’s be clear this was a virus that went around the world and killed probably over 20 million people.” The excess death rate in Australia, he said, was about 20,000 “when we opened up.”

According to this version of events, the virus only became a problem at the very end of 2021. That does not fit the facts. The closure of the international border was March 2020, and for the following year there was widespread panic in the Australian community about the number of “cases”: positive results on a now discredited PCR test.

Also damaging to the authorities’ claim that it was necessary to mandate inoculations for all the population is that, according to the ABS, the average age of death from COVID in 2022 was 86, well above life expectancy in Australia. If the virus was only a deadly risk to the elderly, why was it necessary to force everyone to get inoculated?

The effectiveness of the vaccines was discussed, and the panelists got themselves into more logical muddles. Kerryn Phelps, a GP and former head of the Australian Medical Association, the peak medical body in Australia, said the jabs did not stop transmission and lamented that “people are still catching this virus.” She was confusing two things. If people are still contracting the virus, then it means the vaccines do not work as prevention, which is a different problem from transmission. Bizarrely, Phelps supported the vaccines while providing evidence they do not work.

The most powerful part of the program was the discussion of vaccine injuries and deaths. A woman from the audience said she had been incapacitated for three years with neurological issues after taking the Pfizer vaccine. This gave rise to some cynical misdirection. Booy started talking about the dangers of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, which has been withdrawn from the market and which has been shown to cause blood clots. He changed the subject away from Pfizer because it is safe to criticise the Astra Zeneca injection, but authorities, including Booy, are still advising people to use the Pfizer vaccine.

The problem of the inadequately short testing period was also raised. How could the authorities say it was safe and effective when it usually takes 10 years, not 10 months, to find out? Booy responded with another deception, claiming that both the mRNA and adenovirus technologies had been tested with other diseases for about a decade. He implied that this was an indication the vaccines were safe to use.

He was defeated by his own argument. If previous testing of the adenovirus technology pointed to it being safe to use, then why did the Astra Zeneca vaccine turn out to have unacceptable side effects and have to be withdrawn? He also failed to mention that despite repeated attempts, no mRNA vaccine has been approved. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has still not approved the COVID-19 vaccines; they only have provisional authorization.

Phelps, who said it is too dangerous for her to be around people because of the risk of her catching COVID again – more evidence that the vaccines are not effective – said immediately after the jab she contracted dysautonomia, a severe disease of the nervous system.

Her same-sex partner, Jackie Stricker-Phelps, described horrific and permanently debilitating side effects from the Pfizer vaccine: “Within five minutes my head nearly blew off my body, my face went red, my vision was impaired, I couldn’t hear, my feet went numb, and my hands went numb. I had paresthesia all over my body, my hair started falling out, I could hardly walk … It has ruined my life. It is neurological, rheumatological. I can’t walk up and down stairs anymore.”

The reluctance of the authorities to acknowledge vaccine injuries was debated. Booy falsely claimed that the issue was being closely studied. That is not true. The TGA has actually stopped recording cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, the most common side effects.

Phelps said “there is an incredible lack of curiosity about investigating” side effects, adding that there have been 144,000 adverse reaction reports. The actual number will be many multiples higher because of under-reporting.

Booy said the TGA has a reporting mechanism, which is correct, but getting compensation is extremely difficult. “For three years I have suffered and they have said: ‘You don’t fit our compensation scheme,’” said Stricker-Phelps. She said she has also been told that if she contracts COVID, it will kill her, so she is afraid to go out of the house.

It is not a lack of “curiosity,” as Phelps suggested, that is preventing authorities from looking at vaccine side effects. It is fear of being exposed. The people who have committed these wrongs are working hard to conceal them.

It was a shabby spectacle all round, but one panelist, economist Gigi Foster, who spent much of the program shaking her head in disbelief at the untruths being prosecuted, did have a concluding remark that was insightful. “[What] we have learned is that people in a lot of power in an emergency will abuse that power. We need to find ways in our democratic Western societies to return power to the people.”

