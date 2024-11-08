COVID vaccine-related death estimates suggest millions could have died from the shots

Evidence from multiple studies highlights significant COVID vaccine-associated deaths which, according to ‘The Precautionary Principle,’ justifies enacting an FDA Class I recall on the products.

(Courageous Discourse) — Since the global roll-out of the COVID-19 injections in late 2020, substantial data has surfaced linking them to a catastrophic number of deaths. Below is a working list of some of the strongest evidence to date:

Regardless of methodology used, far too many suspected deaths have occurred due to the experimental COVID-19 injections. For reference, approximately 140,000 people were killed from the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. Therefore, the COVID-19 injection campaign may have killed the equivalent of at least 121 Hiroshima nuclear attacks.

COVID-19 “vaccine” death acknowledgment by federal agencies may mirror the same path as finally declaring smoking harmful in 1964 after years of claiming cigarettes to be healthy.

Among 462 medicinal products that were withdrawn from the market between 1953 and 2013, the median interval between the first reported adverse reaction and the year of first withdrawal was six years.

Unfortunately, the time elapsed from the first reports of serious adverse events to withdrawal of products has not improved consistently over the last 60 years. Since 1950, 95 medicinal products were withdrawn from markets due to causing death. Eighty-three percent of withdrawals due to death utilized evidence drawn from case reports. Most withdrawals occur more than one or two years after the first reports of deaths begin to appear. Thus, COVID-19 vaccines are now long overdue for market withdrawal.

The continuation of advertising and recommending deadly medical products (COVID-19 injections) for all ages flagrantly violates “The Precautionary Principle”:

When an activity raises threats of harm to human health or the environment, precautionary measures should be taken even if some cause-and-effect relationships are not fully established scientifically.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration defines a Class I recall as:

A situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

This indicates that the COVID-19 injectable products must undergo an immediate Class I recall by the FDA to protect public safety. This should be priority No. 1 of the next presidential administration, as COVID-19 injections remain an immediate threat to the entire U.S. population aged 6 months and older.

Reprinted with permission from Courageous Discourse.

