Deep State actors are using color revolution ‘lawfare’ tactics to thwart Trump’s agenda

(LifeSiteNews) — Most Americans have never heard of Norm Eisen, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking a great deal of interest in their day-to-day lives. In fact, he’s so concerned with their wellbeing that he has worked tirelessly for more than 20 years to defend their country. At least that is what he claims he’s doing.

Last week, an Obama-appointed judge ruled that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency must stop its dismantling of the United States’ Agency for International Development (USAID). The judge, who has donated to multiple far-left causes, said the administration’s efforts “likely violated” the Constitution that that they harmed the public interest.

Eisen is the lawyer who succeeded in getting the judge to rule on the case. He filed a lawsuit on behalf of 26 anonymous USAID employees who sued the Trump team over its efforts. This is not the first time Eisen has targeted Trump. He helped the House Judiciary Committee with its impeachment of the president in 2020.

Norm Eisen is a liberal activist, not a defender of democracy

Eisen, who is Jewish, has ties to numerous left-wing organizations and politicians. He worked for the Anti-Defamation League in the 1980s, received funding from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations to start a “pro-democracy” group in 2003, and was President Barack Obama’s ambassador to the Czech Republic for 2011 until 2014. These days, Eisen serves as a legal analyst for CNN and chairs the misleadingly named State Democracy Defenders Fund. He also works at the Brookings Institute.

Eisen is an expert on an array of subjects, most especially lawfare and color evolutions. He wrote a book about that in 2019 called The Democracy Playbook, which lays out tactics that can help oust and/or cripple political leaders from carrying out their agenda. Here is a clip of him on MSNBC explaining how these sorts of operations work.

A Substack blog titled “Amuse on X” defines a color revolution as “a method of regime change that relies not on direct military intervention but on protests, media narratives, election disputes, and legal challenges to delegitimize and ultimately remove a leader.”

“The method was employed in Ukraine’s 2004 Orange Revolution, Georgia’s Rose Revolution, and various other upheavals in Eastern Europe,” it adds.

“Amuse on X” also explains that in The Democracy Playbook, Eisen shows “how to use media coordination, civil unrest, and legal warfare to undermine incumbent.”

The blog proceeds to observe that “when viewed through the lens of domestic U.S. politics, the parallels between this playbook and the campaign to delegitimize Trump are striking.”

Trump pushes back against the Deep State’s lawfare

Eisen is currently implementing the “lawfare” or “legal warfare” stage in the Deep State’s plan to ensure Trump’s agenda is defeated. He and the mainstream media already tried (and failed at) the first stage in their coup attempt: to discredit Trump by branding him a racist, a Russian pawn, and an authoritarian. Big Tech also censored Trump, de-banked his supporters, and promoted the narrative that he was “dangerous for democracy.”

Given that none of those efforts worked (though they did almost get Trump killed) Eisen and his colleagues are now turning to the courts. Eisen’s USAID lawsuit against DOGE was just one of many efforts being taken against Trump right now. Trump himself has noted the brazenly political nature of the filings.

In a social media post, he exclaimed, “unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country!”

“Lawyers endlessly search the United States for these Judges, and file lawsuits as quickly as they find them,” he continued. “These Judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency, without having to attain 80 Million Votes. They want all of the advantages with none of the risks.”



GOP Rep. Darrell Issa of California introduced the “No Rogue Rulings Act” last month in an attempt to limit federal judges’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions, which under Trump have reached historic highs. Congressman Jim Jordan told Fox News that lawmakers will soon hold hearings on the matter.

Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller has said that “our objective, one way or another, is to make clear that the district courts of this country do not have the authority to direct the functions of the executive branch. Period.”

Judicial Branch has become a weapon for leftists like Eisen

Last Tuesday, Trump singled out District Judge James E. Boasberg in Washington as a “troublemaker and agitator” after he issued an order blocking deportation flights. Trump said Boasberg should be impeached by Congress.

“HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s remarks elicited a rare response from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose,” he said.

But what Roberts’ statement conveniently forgets is that there are so many lawsuits being filed by Eisen and his allies is that the court system cannot handle them all in a timely manner. And until they are settled (which may take years), these judge’s decrees will act as the law of the land, handcuffing Trump and preventing the swamp from being drained.

If Congress doesn’t do something about this growing threat, it is not hard to imagine that Trump may be tempted to ignore these judicial decisions. After all, it was he who posted a quote from Napolean on social media last month that said, “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.

If Trump does go that far (though it seems he won’t anytime soon), he would surely set a bold precedent and would be labeled an authoritarian and anti-democratic by Eisen and the left-wing media. But what is the alternative? Isn’t authoritarianism and tyranny precisely what Eisen and his cohorts are seeking to usher in right now with their sabotaging of Trump’s second term with their Color Revolution tactics? It is he and not Trump who seems to be the true threat to democracy.

