‘Democracy is now a farce’: How the EU-NATO axis abolished freedom in Romania

Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu was banned from running for office after defying the globalist war policies of NATO and the EU, which critics called a declaration of war on democracy to stop rising populist resistance.

(LifeSiteNews) — Following the success of Romanian anti-war presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, the EU and NATO-backed regime in the eastern European nation has canceled his election and banned him from standing again.

In response to the cancellation of the counter-globalist Georgescu, Christine Anderson, an AfD member of the EU Parliament, gave a speech today in which she condemned the effective abolition of democracy by the European Union.

“The EU Commission states its citizens can freely choose their leaders. This is not democracy. We need to have a debate on this to get back to our principles.”

So what has happened in Romania? The Romanian writer Titus Techera has published a rundown of the prohibition of democracy under the EU-NATO umbrella:

On November 24, 2024, the Romanian people made the mistake to think that they live in a democracy guaranteed by the most moral institutions in world history, the EU and NATO, so they voted for the most recognizably Romanian kind of guy that ever captured the public attention, Calin Georgescu, in the first round of presidential elections.

Who was Georgescu? He was not a member of the corrupt globalist club, and his crime was to call for peace in Ukraine. “Unfortunately, he was not a politician, elites didn’t like him, and he committed an unforgivable sin – he represented vocally the anti-war opinions of the Romanian people.”

He won the first round of the election – and was described as a “far-right populist” and as a “pro-Russian independent.” Ahead of the second round, the election was annulled. The reason given was “Russian interference.” Politico, itself mired in the USAID scandal, published an article on January 1 saying, “How Putin won the Romanian election”:

The hit piece reported that the sitting president had released files days before the second and third rounds of voting alleging Russian interference. The documents were incendiary, alleging the country was under a “hybrid” attack from Moscow.

Following this, reports say the Romanian intelligence chief directed judges to rule the election should be canceled. Yet journalist Thomas Fazi’s report says the “hybrid attack” came not from the Russians – but from the “EU-NATO establishment.”

As Politico also reported, the move was seen as a “stitch-up,” with liberals as well as populist anti-war figures speaking out.

“Today is the moment when the Romanian state trampled over democracy. God, the Romanian people, the truth and the law will prevail and will punish those who are guilty of destroying our democracy” – said Elena Lasconi, a liberal former broadcaster who intended to stand against Georgescu in the second round.

The reason for the action against Georgescu was also recorded by Politico: he spoke against the ideological apparatus and war machine of the liberal-global empire.

Georgescu’s fiery criticism of NATO and the EU – and his threat to end all assistance for Ukraine – stoked fears that Romania was on the brink of turning away from the West toward Moscow.

On March 11, Georgescu announced on X:

While America is becoming great again, Europe and Romania have become petty, corrupt, and under dictatorship. Our indifference, along with that of our partners, will be paid for with the broken soul of our people!

Georgescu joins Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance in being branded agents of the Russians for seeking peace instead of war. Former Defense Secretary John Bolton, a lifelong promoter of “forever war,” has described Trump’s efforts to “stop the killing” in Ukraine as a “surrender to Putin.”

The battle lines are clearly drawn between the old globalist order and the new geopolitics of realism and a return to “normalcy.” It is sanity versus continuity, it is popular democracy versus corruption – a durable peace or permanent war. In the absence of a credible army, the EU and NATO provide one obvious security guarantee – they will protect all their subjects from popular democracy and from the dangers of free speech.

Romanian coup

The canceled election in Romania has been described as a “coup d’etat” directed by the corrupt elites of the liberal-globalist order. After filing his candidacy last Friday to run in the upcoming repeat elections, Georgescu was barred from standing by the Central Election Bureau of Romania.

Georgescu responded with a post on X, saying Europe was “now a dictatorship” and that Europe was “under tyranny.”

The move sparked further protests. Romania has seen mass demonstrations in support of Georgescu since the election was canceled in December.

The outrage and public unrest in Romania has been met with silence, said Titus Techera in The Critic:

The international media has been largely quiet, suppressing the story as though democracy didn’t matter in the West anymore.

His summary of the events leading to the exclusion of the most popular candidate from the Romanian presidential elections suggests a menacing undercurrent to the public scandal.

In March, after threats of arresting Georgescu, the authority supervising elections and the Supreme Court declared him unfit to run for the presidency. The two candidates who made the runoff have suddenly disappeared from politics, one by political violence, the other by, it seems, private persuasions, after she had declared against the coup and in favor of democracy.

Techera points out that the ground for this “coup” has been laid by a liberal “cordon sanitaire” preventing populist parties taking power. These measures in France, Germany, and Austria exclude counter-globalist parties from government – despite their commanding election gains.

EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen is also pursuing a “European Democracy Shield,” to partner with U.K. moves to censor news and online speech critical of the dissolving liberal-globalist order.

Techera concludes that:

Democracy is now a farce. With under two months until elections, we have reached a new scandal. Elites demand that the people vote for who they’re told to vote – but then they won’t tell us for whom they want us to vote!

One ray of hope is offered in an appeal to President Trump: “I suppose we’re all waiting to see whether Ursula von der Leyen has any opinions; or whether Trump swoops in, shines a light on the scam, and saves the day.”

Peter Hitchens, seen as the grandfather of the British right, has added his voice to that of Elon Musk, declaring for democracy and against the corrupt EU-NATO axis which now openly prohibits free elections.

This is the “threat” that JD Vance warned of in February, when he told EU and NATO leaders that the enemy of democracy was not found in Russia nor in China – but in the counter-democratic regime they represent.

As for the war, a former British naval commodore published his view last week. NATO strategy seems to be “double down and hope” in Ukraine, with Steve Jermy adding that NATO has no hope of winning any war with Russia, either.

Likewise, the liberal-globalist holdouts in Europe have no hope of turning back the tide of history which has swept their sponsored system aside. They are now “doubling down” and hoping they can hold on. Yet the threat to them is also from within. It is from their own people, who are increasingly demanding an alternative to the globalist agenda.

The liberal-globalist agenda has left the Western world in bankrupt chaos, and with the example of real change in the United States, populations in Europe are increasingly demanding renewal instead of continuing ruin. Time is running out for this cartel.

The open suspension of democracy is a desperate gambit to censor reality out of politics entirely. The reason is simple: this global system was neither liberal nor democratic. It was simply a racket, run by corrupt officials, wearing the uniforms of Church and state.

