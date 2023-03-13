Disgraced cryptocurrency exec illegally gave millions to repeal Michigan’s abortion ban

(LifeSiteNews) — If it weren’t for illegal political donations from pro-abortion cryptocurrency executive Nishad Singh, unborn babies in the state of Michigan might have a better chance at being born alive.
Last year, Singh, 27, was living the high life, making inordinate amounts of money at the massively successful exchange firm FTX, which was founded by his childhood friend Sam Bankman-Fried in 2019. This year? Singh is awaiting potential jail time after pleading guilty to six charges related to wire fraud, money laundering, and violating campaign finance laws.
Since 2020, Singh has donated more than $13 million to Democrat Party causes. During the 2022 midterms alone, he gave $8 million to Democrat politicians, with Bankman-Fried giving nearly $40 million.
Singh’s “philanthropy” also extended to the state of Michigan, where he gave $4 million to Reproductive Freedom For All, the group that spearheaded the fight for Proposal 3, a ballot measure that sought to enshrine into the constitution an unfettered right to abortion. The measure passed 57%-43%.
Singh’s donation, the highest any one individual gave to the campaign, accounted for almost 9% of its total expenses. George Soros’ Open Society and the American Civil Liberties Unions also made donations in excess of $4 million.
Capitalizing on the momentum of the proposal’s passage, Michigan lawmakers voted in favor of a package of laws just last week that further enhanced the state’s support for abortion on demand. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised the Democrat-controlled House and Senate for supporting the measure. Singh donated the maximum amount ($7,150) that an individual is allowed to give under federal law to her reelection bid last year.
It is not entirely clear what will happen with the money that Singh, or Bankman-Fried, donated. A spokesperson for Whitmer’s campaign told the Detroit Free Press that the money he donated to her was put into an escrow account until federal officials decide what is to be done. Singh is currently working out a plea deal with authorities. His sentencing is scheduled for November 2024.