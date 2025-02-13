Elon Musk, JD Vance bringing their kids to the White House exposes the lies of our anti-child culture

In our anti-family culture, Elon Musk and JD Vance seem to be shifting the tide by sharing the joy of children, routinely appearing with their kids in public.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Two of America’s most prominent leaders, Elon Musk and JD Vance, seem to be doing their part in countering the culture’s anti-child narrative by routinely appearing in public with their kids.

In a world saturated with feminist, pro-abortion and anti-natalist propaganda, parenthood is increasingly painted as a stumbling block to success. Hopefully, that false perception will change, at least in America, under the new Trump administration.

On Monday, tech mogul and newly appointed director of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk brought his four-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, often called Lil X, to the Oval Office while Donald Trump signed an executive order giving DOGE extended power.

Videos of the event show the boy wandering around the office and standing by his father while Trump signed the order. The boy’s visit to the office has since gone viral on the internet with many celebrating the move as reclaiming a positive view of children.

While Musk has engaged in anti-life practices like in-vitro fertilization and has publicly supported abortion, his bringing his son to the White House shows the American people that children are not a burden, as the modern world teaches, but a great gift.

“Elon Musk’s son stole the show in the Oval Office today,” American pro-life advocate Christine Yeargin posted on X. “I love the pro-child message this sends.”

Elon Musk’s son stole the show in the Oval Office today. I love the pro-child message this sends. “Children are not a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work.” pic.twitter.com/2y0seI2B8n — Christine Yeargin (@christineyeargs) February 11, 2025

“Children are not a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work,” she continued.

Similarly, Vice-President JD Vance, who has also compromised on the true pro-life position by supporting IVF and opposing a federal abortion ban, has, to his credit, become well-known for bringing his children with him as he serves the American people.

In January, Vance brought his three children, aged 7, 4 and 2, to the Inauguration Parade. Videos online show the children sitting with their parents and speaking to the Trumps while the parade goes by.

Earlier this month, videos of Vance carrying his sleepy children off a plane after a long flight were shared online. The three children are seen leaving the plane dressed in pyjamas and dress coats.

Vance is incredibly relatable to Americans with families. He just got off a long flight with his kids, clearly exhausted and in pajamas. Elon Musk and Vance are among the most powerful people on earth, yet are single-handedly normalizing children in public. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/59X1oHktoD — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) February 10, 2025

During their careers, both men have been vocal on the importance of family, something which the American people have seen firsthand this month.

Musk is well-known for encouraging Americans to have children, warning about the coming population collapse that will result as fertility rates plummet worldwide.

In an October interview with Tucker Carlson, Musk revealed that “having a child is one of the most delightful, happiness-inducing things you can possibly do.”

He further declared that society “must stop scaring women that having a kid destroys your life,” stating emphatically that such a notion is “false.”

Similarly, in January, Vance addressed the National March for Life, saying, “I want more babies in the USA. I want more happy children in our country. And I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them.”

“It is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford kids, to bring them into the world, and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are,” he declared.

