Epstein Files have exposed the institutional evil of the British ruling class

(LifeSiteNews) — The Epstein Files reveal how we are ruled, by whom, and the methods they use to secure their power. What is also revealed is that for the elites we can now call the “Epstein Class” this is a business, and the wages of their vast sins is the death of nations.

In this report we will examine how the Epstein Files have exposed the institutional evil of the State of Britain, showing how an international profitmaking network of blackmail has replaced our formerly Christian civilization with an organized crime network which criminalizes its own people for speaking out against the astonishing crimes committed against them.

The story of the Epstein Files in Britain begins with the most influential man in British politics for the last three or four decades.

The Prince of Darkness

Peter Mandelson is known in Britain as “The Prince of Darkness.” Why? He has directed the Labour Party from the shadows for almost 40 years. He promoted two prime ministers into the job – Tony Blair and Gordon Brown – and is the chief architect of the machine politics of New Labour. This model of electoral centrism has been exported throughout Western liberal democracies. Lord Mandelson, as he is still known, is one of the most powerful men in a British political machine he largely built around himself.

Mandelson’s close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has revealed the deep financial and moral corruption of the British state. Right now, the Labour government is shredding files and moving to delete court archives in a “massive redaction operation to cover up the Mandelson Files”:

The Epstein Files show the significance of the fact that Mandelson was working for Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert in the 1980s. This is how Mandelson met Ghislaine Maxwell, who introduced him to Epstein. As the Daily Telegraph reported, Mandelson then “brought Jeffrey Epstein into the heart of Labour.”

The files show he sent state secrets to Epstein within minutes of their disclosure to him as a minister. Reports in October showed Mandelson introduced Epstein to Tony Blair whilst he was prime minister in 2002.

Mandelson’s actions would be tantamount to treason if he acted on behalf of Israel and its assets against the national interest of Britain. The former Prime Minister Gordon Brown – who warned against his appointment as U.S. ambassador – has said Mandelson “betrayed” the nation.

Mandelson and the Rothschilds

How has Mandelson escaped justice so far? Though he has lost his recent position as U.S. ambassador, withdrawn from the House of Lords and resigned from the Labour Party, he remains at liberty in a country home he “rents” from the Rothschilds, which has now been searched by police as part of an investigation into his activities.

Mandelson has been a close friend of the Rothschilds since the late 1980s, a relationship first published in 2008.

The Rothschilds were instrumental in the Balfour Declaration of 1917 which, the Rothschild archive records, saw the British government “express its sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations and announced that it would use its “best endeavors” to facilitate “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.”

Epstein said in the files, “I represent the Rothschilds,” and the files also show the Rothschilds paid Epstein $25 million at one point in their relationship.

Refinancing the Labour Party – for Israel

Mandelson sought Epstein’s help in vetting an Israeli “consultant” in Britain, in but one example of their close cooperation.

It was Peter Mandelson who oversaw the transition of the funding of the Labour Party from the working class trades unions to the courting of rich sponsors. This was directed by Mandelson with Lord Levy, and resulted in the courting of Zionist backers such as Trevor Chinn. A quarter of Labour MPs – 180 – have been funded by the Israel lobby.

Rich pro-Israel financiers funded the leadership campaign of Keir Starmer, the current Prime Minister – and half of his cabinet.

Lord Levy was disgraced in a scandal alleging peerages in the House of Lords were offered by him in exchange for cash to fund Mandelson and Blair’s New Labour. Mandelson became a Lord himself, and remains one even now.

Mandelson has now resigned three times in total from offices of state. Most recently from his position as British Ambassador to the United States – an appointment strongly criticized by Donald Trump.

Mandelson also resigned in 1998 for financial reasons, and in 2001 for abusing his position to secure a passport for the Indian billionaire Srichand Hinduja.

Epstein connections known to Starmer

The revelations from the Epstein Files show Mandelson commiserated with Epstein over his conviction for sex crimes and even sent him a message celebrating his “liberation day” on Epstein’s release from prison. As files continue to be examined, it has now emerged Mandelson was tasked by Epstein to find the child sex trafficker a new “young assistant” and a house in Morocco.

The Daily Telegraph has published a story showing Prime Minister Keir Starmer knew of Mandelson’s close relationship with Epstein before he appointed him as U.S. ambassador.

Yet again, the story of the Epstein Files does not stop with Epstein and his named accomplices in espionage, corruption, profiteering, blackmail and sex trafficking.

The files have led to the open disclosure that Mandelson ran a blackmail unit in the Labour Party. Their disclosure has led to the revelation that the Labour Party is full of sex offenders, many of them child sex offenders. What is the connection to the current British government?

Morgan McSweeney and the Labour blackmail machine

Morgan McSweeney has resigned as the prime minister’s chief of staff. McSweeney’s first major job in the Labour Party came in 2001, when he was employed by Mandelson to help run his “Excalibur” – a database on Labour Party members, councilors and MPs set up by Mandelson in 1994. It was computerized in 1996.

It was reported in 2001 that when any Labour member considered opposing the party leadership they would be shown their Excalibur file and thereby pressured into compliance.

A 2001 report stated that “Bob Mulholland, the [U.S.] Democrat’s dirty trickster” had shown Labour Party HQ “the black arts of how to rubbish opponents with their powerful Excalibur computer.”

McSweeney’s ‘deep ties’ to Israel

Last year Max Blumenthal reported for the GrayZone that McSweeney had helped develop the online censorship network which tried to “kill Elon Musk’s Twitter” in partnership with Israel.

He said McSweeney’s “ties to Israel go deeper than many understand”

In October 2024, Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi published evidence that one priority of the so-called “anti-misinformation” Centre for Countering Digital Hate was to “kill Musk’s Twitter.”

Blumenthal records that the CCDH was run out of the same office as McSweeney’s Labour Together.

“CCDH’s office shared space with Labour Together, a neoliberal, Trevor Chinn-funded political group which crusaded for online censorship of Labour’s political enemies. The group’s director, Morgan McSweeney, went on to serve as chief-of-staff to Keir Starmer.”

Jody Macintyre reported in October 2025 that CCDH’s Chief Operating Officer is Jemma Levene, a Times of Israel blogger.

Levene previously worked at “Hope not Hate,”which supported McSweeney’s 2008-10 campaign in Barking & Dagenham.

Blumenthal, along with the rest of the GrayZone’s leading reporters, is Jewish. Many Jews are disgusted by the Zionist influence network exposed in the Epstein Files, and the GrayZone has consistently exposed the crimes of the Israeli state and the vast power of its international influence and blackmail network in some of the best journalism on record.

The investigative journalist Jody Macintyre says he has been contacted by senior figures in the Labour Party who have told him it was Mandelson and McSweeney’s intention to replace all the MPs in the party with their own handpicked candidates.

Macintyre has extensively investigated both Mandelson and McSweeney. One of his reports shows that the new “New Labour” party run by “Epstein informant” Mandelson and his protege McSweeney is riddled with sex offenders and pedophiles and is financed by rich lobbyists for Israel.

The latest scandal to break in the British press on February 10 is that Prime Minister Starmer’s media chief has resigned over his support for a known child sex offender.

Starmer knew that the now disgraced Lord Doyle had campaigned for a known child sex offender, the Daily Mail reports.

On the same day, a Jewish Labour councilor in London was reported to have been convicted for child sex offences.

Liron Velleman, who helped draft censorship laws known as the Online Safety Bill, was convicted of grooming a 13-year-old girl for sex, having sent her pictures of his genitals.

The Online Safety Bill was promoted as a measure to protect British children from people such as Velleman, who helped to write it.

In fact, it affords the UK government powers to censor access to content online which is likely highly critical of the fact its every policy is a form of monetized national suicide.

A now-deleted tweet shows Starmer personally supported the pedophile Velleman.

Velleman worked for “Hope Not Hate” – a British Deep State network which smears all opponents to the corrupt regime as extremists.

This self-described “antifascist” NGO backed McSweeney’s campaign and was founded by Nick Lowles, a former communist, to continue the work of Searchlight, which was in turn founded by the former Young Communist Gerry Gable.

The “sinister tactics” of Hope Not Hate have been documented by the Spectator. Last September, UnHerd reported that Hope Not Hate “threatened diplomatic relations with the United States” for its McSweeney-connected efforts to crush free speech in Britain – leading to “growing distrust” between the U.S. and Britain.

A less obvious reason for this growing distrust lies in an unusual actor embedded within the UK’s counter-extremism ecosystem: Hope not Hate (HNH). This organisation presents itself as a grassroots “anti-fascist” watchdog, but its roots trace back to Searchlight, a Cold War-era newspaper with links to state intelligence. Searchlight evolved into HNH in the mid-2000s under Nick Lowles, retaining close state ties and willingness to smear opponents, including many Americans.

The report continues to explain McSweeney’s involvement, showing he co-founded the censorship cutout of the British and Israeli state known as the CCDH – and that he had campaigned with Hope Not Hate.

It is perhaps unsurprising that the organisation [HNH] has many supporters in the Labour Party. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper spoke at the launch of its annual “State of Hate” report. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy campaigned with HNH, and Attorney General Richard Hermer was involved with Searchlight earlier on in his career. Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, arguably the most powerful unelected figure in Government, campaigned with HNH. McSweeney set up the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, an NGO with striking similarities to HNH, which bragged that “our campaigning resulted in the Online Safety Act” and called for Ofcom to have emergency powers during the Southport riots.

Zionist-backed UK government

Who is Trevor Chinn? He has long been described as “the man who hijacked British democracy for Israel.”

Chinn has funded both Labour and Conservative Friends for Israel since the 1980s. These two groups are respectively the second and first largest Zionist lobby groups in Europe.

Macintyre also reported that Chinn is a founding member and main sponsor of Labour Together – the Mandelson/McSweeney faction which aims to replace the entire Labour Party with itself.

“Trevor Chinn was a co-director and major funder of Morgan McSweeney’s Labour Together Limited. When McSweeney was found to have concealed over £730,000 in donations to LT, he said it was ‘to protect Trevor’.”

Mandelson in fact picked many of the current Labour MPs in Parliament, as he was tasked with selecting candidates by Keir Starmer for this purpose prior to the General Election in 2024 along with McSweeney.

A man who was in the pay of two blackmail agents with strong connections to Israeli intelligence has selected many members of the ruling British political party.

McSweeney was not only the prime minister’s chief of staff. He is also the founder of Labour Together – a party machine which combined the New Labour Blairites of the Mandelson era with the Blue Labour faction of Lord Maurice Glasman.

Labour Party ‘a front group for Pakistani rape gangs and pedophiles’

Glasman hit the headlines after a memo he wrote at Donald Trump’s inauguration was made public. The Blue Labour Lord, who was the only party member to be invited, said many Americans he met at the Trump inauguration viewed the Labour Party as a “front organisation for paedophiles and Pakistani rape gangs.”

The above extract was published by the Daily Telegraph. It is from a memorandum written to Morgan McSweeney and authored by Glasman. In February 2025 Glasman was quoted saying McSweeney was a member of his faction.

“Morgan is one of ours. We love him.”

Glasman’s proposed “restoration” of the Labour Party is supposed to be championed by McSweeney.

Glasman returned to the airwaves last week to say the New Labour project of Peter Mandelson led inevitably to “perversion and pedophilia.”

The British journalist Greg Hadfield has been threatened with prison for exposing the Zionist pedophile Ivor Caplin in his hometown of Brighton. Caplin, who is Jewish, was a former defense minister under Tony Blair.

Caplin’s “best friend” is Peter Kyle, vice-chair of Labour Friends of Israel, and the current Business Secretary under Keir Starmer.

Hadfield’s investigations reveal the institutional hijack of the party under Starmer and the vicious attacks he has suffered from the Israel lobby which has carried it out.

Mandelson and Labour: working for Israel?

Labour Together has been found to have engaged private investigators to allegedly procure blackmail material on a range of British journalists who reported on the suspicious origins of Keir Starmer’s campaign funds. The reports say Starmer used cash from pro-Israel backers such as Trevor Chinn to become leader of the Labour Party – and then prime minister.

The Epstein Files have revealed the sponsorship of British government by agents of a foreign power, who were recruited to fund the current party of government by Peter Mandelson whilst he served under Tony Blair.

Yesterday, Declassified reported Mandelson was also acting under two former Conservative prime ministers – David Cameron and Rishi Sunak – concerning diplomatic relations with Israel:

“Peter Mandelson claimed he conducted unofficial diplomacy with Israel on behalf of the last Conservative government after fresh details of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein had emerged, Declassified has found.”

The report continues:

At the time, Mandelson did not hold any official government positions and was still director of his lobbying firm, Global Counsel. The company’s clients include the spy tech company Palantir, co-founded by Jeffrey Epstein’s “great friend” Peter Thiel.

McSweeney’s Labour Together: blackmailing journalists?

It is now known that Labour Together engaged a PR firm to dig up dirt on anyone who had reported on the shady funding of the prime minister’s path to power. Democracy for Sale reported:

Labour Together paid APCO at least £30,000 in 2023 to investigate journalists from the Sunday Times and other outlets who were examining how hundreds of thousands of pounds in undeclared donations funded polling, data work and campaigning for Starmer’s 2020 leadership bid. APCO was hired while Labour Together was run by Josh Simons, the 32-year-old Makerfield MP who is now a Cabinet Office minister in Starmer’s government.

The homosexuality is also significant, as recent reports strongly indicate.

Starmer and the Ukrainian rent boys

Five male escorts – rent boys, male prostitutes – have now been charged with attempting to set fire to Keir Starmer’s homes and car.

This story has gone curiously unreported. In addition, Starmer was living with the homosexual Lord Alli during lockdown, and broadcasted messages to the nation whilst doing so from a room mocked up to look like one in his own house. No explanation has been offered as to why Starmer was living with an open homosexual at the time, nor has one been supplied to explain why his wife, who is Jewish, apparently does not live with him at Downing Street.

Lord Alli also appears in the Epstein Files as a dinner guest of Epstein, and also in lists of significant contacts naming him alongside Mandelson. In a separate scandal, Alli was reported to have donated over £30,000 in clothing, jewelry and other gifts to Starmer and to his wife in 2024.

As speculation grows as to whether Starmer will resign, attention has shifted to one of his likely replacements – Wes Streeting. WhatsApp messages full of kisses between Streeting and Mandelson reveal a level of affection unusual in purely professional relationships.

Streeting is a homosexual, is bankrolled by pro-Israel backers, and has been close to Mandelson for many years. Mandelson campaigned for Streeting in 2015 and in 2019.

What was the nature of their relationship? Has Mandelson corrupted a potential UK prime minister?

Sexual blackmail of former prime minister?

It is to be remembered that the Epstein Files allegedly show one former British prime minister was the subject of sexual blackmail by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The leading London literary agent and royal biographer Andrew Lownie said the files contain evidence that this former PM took part in sexual activity with Maxwell personally, which was most likely recorded.

Lownie appears to know much more about this and other revelations, as he insists there is “worse to come” – concerning not only the British political class, but also the Royal Family.

Ruled by the Epstein Class?

The Epstein Files have opened the door to the filth-stacked Augean stable of our ruling elites. It is likely that the revelations will continue, and it is certain that the British state’s obvious attempts to misdirect the public into accusing Russia have failed. For this reason files are now being shredded and moves undertaken to delete court records in Britain, alongside the abolition of trial by jury.

For decades the “industrial scale rape” of children has been taking place in Britain. As Rupert Lowe’s private investigation of the rape gangs has shown, this could have been possible only with the collusion, and in some cases participation, of the police, judiciary, media, and the NGO and political class.

Lowe was compelled to undertake this inquiry as successive British governments have refused to do so. In plain sight, and for decades, the rape of Britain has taken place, financially, morally and literally. There is credible evidence that the former Prime Minister Ted Heath was a pedophile, for example.

Lowe has concluded that the sexual assault of British children, mostly girls, was not the result of the actions of a few bad apples but evidenced the operation of an “organised national crime network.” Lowe is right about the rape gangs, but his remark could equally apply to the rotten state which permitted them.

We are ruled by the Epstein Class, and this is the awful reality that is revealed by the Epstein Files. The terrible truth is that we are all victims of an international elite whose actions have plundered our nations, profiteered from every crisis, war and pandemic they have manufactured, and are now resorting to the criminalization of the evidence against them with “hate speech” measures and censorship undertaken in the name of child protection.

“How high does the corruption go?” asked Lowe on February 4.

It is clear that it starts at the top, and we now see the depth of its depravity. The Epstein Files have not merely revealed the State of Britain is rotten. The door they have opened reveals the stench of institutional evil. There is no name for crimes on this scale. The ruling elite are seeing to it that no accurate description will be applied to this criminal conspiracy against the British people without penalty, and that all traces of their criminal actions will be erased from institutional memory.

