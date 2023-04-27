Even more facts you need to know about BlackRock, the company that owns the world

The giant asset management firm has been accused of disrupting the U.S. housing market, rebuilding Ukraine with taxpayer dollars, and possibly having a hand in Tucker Carlson being fired by Fox News.

(LifeSiteNews) — BlackRock is disrupting the U.S. housing market, rebuilding Ukraine with taxpayer dollars, and may have been responsible for Tucker Carlson being fired. Meanwhile, the corporate behemoth’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda is leading the economy toward collapse.

How are they doing all of this, you may ask? You came to the right place to find out!

Due to the popularity of my first article about BlackRock, I have decided to write another one to present to you even more important details about the largest asset management firm in the world and its shady affairs.

So, if you have not yet read my initial piece on BlackRock, I recommend that you do so first here.

READ: Everything you need to know about BlackRock, the company that owns the world

Also, check out the excellent work of LifeSiteNews contributor Frank Wright, who helped me with the research for this article.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the matter.

BlackRock and other corporations disrupting the housing market

BlackRock has been accused of “killing the dream” of home ownership for ordinary Americans. The critique may be a bit unfair, in the sense that BlackRock is certainly not the only major corporation buying up houses all over the United States, outbidding families, and driving up prices.

Last year, a “fact-check” by Reuters concluded that the claims about BlackRock buying up houses and being the largest homeowner in the world are false. Instead, it is the Wall Street equity firm Blackstone that is the single largest owner of real estate in the world.

As I mentioned in my first article, BlackRock was originally founded as a subsidiary of the Blackstone Group. While the two companies are separated now, they are ideologically aligned, and in that sense, it really is a distinction without a difference between the two. BlackRock is deeply entangled with the Biden administration, and Blackstone is very close with Hillary Clinton. You can pick your poison.

In some markets, these giant private equity firms like Blackstone and BlackRock are outbidding regular homebuyers to acquire property and rent it out for a profit.

Blackstone and other large investment firms are turning average American families into renters instead of homeowners. Obviously, power-hungry elites would prefer that most people do not own their homes, as private property, especially real estate, means more freedom and independence from our government and corporate overlords.

Because of the negative attention BlackRock has been receiving, the company tried to downplay its role in the U.S. housing market. In a statement on its website, the firm claimed that it is not buying individual houses in the U.S. Instead, they are investing “in multifamily properties, apartment complexes, and other residential real estate.”

Are you less worried now that you know that they are essentially buying up entire neighborhoods instead of single-family houses? I’m certainly not.

Moreover, in the same statement, BlackRock admits that “[o]ur focus is on building single-family rental housing[.]” Again, turning Americans into home renters instead of homeowners is clearly the goal here.

How BlackRock facilitates the collapse of the economy

“An end to aspiration, property ownership, privacy, to competent institutions and increasing social breakdown are features – and not bugs – of BlackRock’s strategy,” LifeSiteNews contributor Frank Wright wrote in his analysis of BlackRock’s plans for the future.

READ: The end of prosperity? How BlackRock is manipulating the West’s economic downturn

So how exactly is BlackRock helping to lead the economy, and society as a whole, toward collapse? We can find the answers in its own statements if we read between the lines.

In its recent publication titled 2023 Global outlook, BlackRock evokes the end of the “Great Moderation,” a time of economic prosperity and stability that lasted for around 40 years starting with Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

Instead, we are entering into a new world order (their words, not mine) in which there will be increasing geopolitical tensions, high inflation, and wealth-destroying “net-zero” energy transitions.

READ: BlackRock warns ‘new world order’ will lead to greater economic instability, persistent inflation

“We’ve entered into a new world order,” the Outlook states. “This is, in our view, the most fraught global environment since World War Two – a full break from the post-Cold War era.”

“We think we’ll be living with inflation for some time,” the BlackRock paper predicts.

BlackRock explains that we will either have persistent high inflation or recessions if the central banks try to rein in inflation.

“They [central bankers] are deliberately causing recessions by overtightening policy to try to rein in inflation. That makes recession foretold.”

Whether it will be a recession or constant high inflation rates (or likely a combination of both), it will make most citizens around the world poorer.

BlackRock’s Outlook claims that “shift[s] in consumer spending from services to goods [that] caused shortages and bottlenecks” are responsible for inflation.

So “shifts in consumer spending” are responsible for inflation? Couldn’t it also have something to do with the draconian lockdown policies and central banks printing absurd sums of money in response?

Scott Shepard, a fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research and director of its Free Enterprise Project, wrote an excellent response to BlackRock’s claims in their 2023 Outlook.

“Shortages and bottlenecks weren’t caused wholly, or even primarily, by a shift in consumer demand (and certainly not a voluntary one),” Shepard wrote. “Rather they were caused by authoritarian (and counterproductive) government regulation: The lockdowns, which cut into production and transportation and otherwise damaged the smooth working of the economy.”

Coincidentally, BlackRock profited from the lockdowns and the subsequent bailouts. The corporation was asked by the Fed and other central banks to manage these bailouts, an opportunity that it used to rescue its own assets.

“What the Outlook says about energy prices is internally contradictory,” Shepard wrote.

BlackRock admits that “the transition to net-zero carbon emissions is causing energy supply and demand mismatches.” This is coyly worded tripe. What the Outlook authors are trying very hard to avoid saying is that the political-schedule push away from reliable carbon-based energy to unreliable (and dirty, and demanding of unfree labor) energy sources has caused energy scarcity and unreliability.

But they couldn’t write that, of course, because BlackRock actively and aggressively pushes companies to move away from the reliable and affordable stuff, thereby causing the scarcities and price increases that it po-facedly laments.

In order not to violate its fiduciary duty to only serve the benefit of the investors whose funds BlackRock is managing, the asset manager “has to pretend that its net-zero push accords with technological and financial realities,” Shepard explained.

“And they will breach their fiduciary duties by cherry-picking data, ignoring or misconstruing factors that work against their policy-preference goals, and otherwise rigging the system in order to decarbonize by an arbitrary date, thus causing the negative productivity – and prosperity – effects,” he continued.

In short, BlackRock is pushing ESG scores and other items of the woke agenda, like equity-based hiring and the LGBT agenda while they pretend to be neutral observers of those “trends.” After all, BlackRock wants to “force behaviors,” as Larry Fink famously said.

BlackRock does not at all “consider the possibility that there might be ‘significant energy policy action’ by voters and polities to restrain the move to net-zero on political schedules, with the broad run of votes and citizens deciding that they’d prefer to stick with reliable and affordable fossil fuels,” Shepard wrote. “They ignore entirely that this is already happening in the United States and around the world.”

In its Outlook, BlackRock also points out the problem of an aging population and a less productive workforce as a consequence.

“Aging is bad news for future economic growth, too,” the report states. “The available workforce will expand much more slowly in coming years than it has in the past. Economies won’t be able to produce as much.”

It almost seems like the radical push for population control by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Club of Rome, Bill Gates et al. wasn’t such a great idea after all, but I digress.

BlackRock has been pushing for equity-based discrimination by “actively pushing companies away from merit-based hiring and promotion (the way to maximize labor productivity, and thus cushion the effect of aging populations) in favor of hiring and promotion based on the irrelevant (and illegal) surface characteristics such as race, sex and orientation,” Shepard said.

“In other words, it dons its faux-woe mask again, bewailing the fact of decreasing labor participation and productivity, even while usurping the power of its investors’ capital to push policies that will decrease it yet further.”

“In its Outlook, BlackRock ostensibly mourns the passing of the Great Moderation, but in fact, and in each relevant instance, it is hastening its demise and heightening the negative consequences of its passing,” Shepard concluded.

BlackRock plans to ‘rebuild’ Ukraine

At the end of last year, the Ukrainian government announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink will be working together in an effort to rebuild the country.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Larry Fink agreed to focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channeling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy,” the Ukrainian government stated.

“During the conversation, it was emphasized that certain BlackRock leaders plan to visit Ukraine in the new year,” the statement continued. “The President thanked Larry Fink for the work of the professional team that BlackRock has allocated to advise on structuring the reconstruction projects.”

Since Ukraine is currently funded mainly by aid from the U.S. government and other Western nations, taxpayers will be paying BlackRock (again) to manage its investments in Ukraine.

Remember, in 2008 and 2020, the Fed and other Central Banks turned to BlackRock to manage the corporate bailouts. In 2020, Fink used taxpayer money to bail out his own assets. In Ukraine, the BlackRock CEO will again be the one deciding how tax dollars are spent. I’m confident the savvy businessman will do it in a way that will be very profitable for him and his company.

BlackRock’s potential role in Tucker Carlson’s ousting at Fox

Some have speculated that BlackRock played a role in the recent ousting of conservative mega star Tucker Carlson from Fox News since they had recently increased their holdings in the Fox Corporation from 12.4% to 15.1%, according to Fintel.

“Blackrock became an international monster under Obama due to policy decisions concerning the bank bailout,” Dr. Robert Malone wrote on Twitter. “Huge windfall. They owe a debt of gratitude to the Obama/Biden administration.”

Maybe it is a bit hyperbolic to blame BlackRock for every bad thing that happens to conservatives, but it is certainly possible that they had a hand in this.

Other theories regarding the reasons for Carlson’s sudden departure from Fox News posit that the network’s owner, Rupert Murdoch, did not like Carlson’s recent speech, in which he talked about God, the power of prayer, and the fight between good and evil. Murdoch reportedly was unhappy about these “overtly religious remarks.”

Some have also speculated that the Fox News star’s sudden departure had something to do with Carlson’s criticism of the January 6 “insurrection” narrative, big pharma, and the political establishment in general.

I personally believe that it was likely a combination of all of the above. Whether BlackRock played a major role in Carlson’s firing, we may never know for sure. However, given BlackRock’s close ties to the Biden administration and the fact that Carlson was one of the few people on television who openly criticized BlackRock, Fink and company would certainly have a motive to remove the popular host from

Share











