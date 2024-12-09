EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Radcliffe defends controversial 2013 text on homosexual acts

Speaking to LifeSite's Vatican correspondent at the sidelines of the consistory, Cardinal Radcliffe defended his controversial 2013 text in which he likened same-sex activity to Christ's gift of self in the Holy Eucharist.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe OP sought to clarify and defend one of his most controversial writings on homosexuality, in which he likened same-sex activity to Christ’s self-gift, and added that the Church needs to have a more general principle of “welcome” for LGBT people.

Speaking in an interview with LifeSiteNews on the day before he was created cardinal December 7, Cardinal Radcliffe O.P. responded to a question about one of his most controversial passages. {Full transcript of the interview is found at the end of this report}

In his contribution to the 2013 Anglican Pilling Report, Radcliffe weighed in on the topical issue of same-sex “marriage,” appearing to liken homosexual activity to “Christ’s self-gift.”

He wrote that not every marriage is fertile and that we must avoid a “mechanical or simplistic” understanding of fertility. Jesus “is God’s fertile word. And surely it is in the kind and healing words that we offer each other that we all share in fertility of that most intimate moment.”

Continuing, Radcliffe appeared to positively compare same-sex activity to Christ’s gift of Himself in the Eucharist:

How does all of this bear on the question of gay sexuality? We cannot begin with the question of whether it is permitted or forbidden! We must ask what it means, and how far it is Eucharistic. Certainly it can be generous, vulnerable, tender, mutual and non-violent. So in many ways, I would think that it can be expressive of Christ’s self-gift. We can also see how it can be expressive of mutual fidelity, a covenantal relationship in which two people bind themselves to each other for ever. And what about fertility? … Biological fertility is inseparable from the fertility of our mutual tenderness and compassion. And so that might seem to remove one objection to gay marriage. I am not entirely convinced, since it seems to me that our tradition is incarnational, the word becoming bodily flesh. And some heterosexual relationships may be accidentally infertile in this sense, but homosexual ones are intrinsically so. We can also see how homosexuality can be expressive of mutual fidelity, a covenantal relationship in which two people bind themselves to each other for ever. But the proposed legislation for ‘gay marriage’ implies that it is not understood to be inherently unitive, a becoming one flesh. This is why no equivalence is proposed either for nonconsummation, the becoming one flesh, nor for adultery, which is the denial of that bond.

These words from the former master of the Dominican Order were again highlighted by numerous Catholic news outlets in recent weeks when Pope Francis announced the priest would be elevated to the College of Cardinals. Attention was given to Radcliffe’s apparent likening of same-sex activity – which the Church teaches is disordered in itself – to Christ’s pure and complete gift of self in the Eucharist.

When questioned by this correspondent in Rome, Radcliffe stated that the passage had been misunderstood.

The issue at hand, he said, was about “gay marriage. And what I had to look at was if the model of sexual ethics is Christ’s self gift in the Eucharist, which is forever and opens up a whole new world. In the end, I decided that was the point of it.”

Radcliffe lamented that “very few people saw the point of what I was making is why I don’t think you can have gay marriages, because they are not open to fertility in that way.” Because same-sex activity is not “generative” this meant “gay marriage” was impossible, added Radcliffe.

“But what happens often is people alight on a phrase, take it out of its context, and then try and weaponize it. Alas, that happens all the time.”

Radcliffe was one of the regular celebrants for the “LGBT Masses” held in London, the notorious “Soho Masses.” His record is notable for being widely permissive to the LGBT cause, and for opposing previous Vatican documents on the matter.

Shortly before the Vatican issued its 2005 document reaffirming the ban on admitting men with “homosexual tendencies” into seminaries, Radcliffe publicly objected to the predicted ban. Writing to the London Times, Radcliffe argued that “[a]ny deep-rooted prejudice against others, such as homophobia or misogyny, would be grounds for rejecting a candidate for the priesthood, but not their sexual orientation.”

Then in an article for The Tablet, he said, “I have no doubt that God does call homosexuals to the priesthood, and they are among the most dedicated and impressive priests I have met.”

He also wrote, in 2012, defending the Church teaching that same-sex “marriage” is impossible, but adding:

This is not to denigrate committed love of people of the same sex. This too should be cherished and supported, which is why church leaders are slowly coming to support same-sex civil unions. The God of love can be present in every true love.

When questioned by this correspondent as to what Catholic outreach to LGBT individuals might look like, Radcliffe replied that “generally speaking, the main thing that we have to do is to say ‘you’re welcome.’”

Referencing his celebration of the Soho Masses, Radcliffe stated that “just as when people come to Mass: if they come up to Communion, married people, I don’t ask them whether they’re being faithful. I don’t ask them what they do in bed.”

Instead, he commented that “I say, ‘You’re welcome.’ It’s up to them and their confessors as they face God, that’s where those questions are raised. Our question is simply to be there with them, welcoming as best we can.”

Under the leadership of Cardinal Ratzinger in 1986, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) issued a document instructing bishops on the pastoral care of homosexual persons. The CDF admonished bishops to ensure they, and any “pastoral programme” in the diocese are “clearly stating that homosexual activity is immoral.”

Such an authentic pastoral approach would “assist homosexual persons at all levels of the spiritual life: through the sacraments, and in particular through the frequent and sincere use of the sacrament of Reconciliation, through prayer, witness, counsel and individual care,” stated the CDF.

The instruction adds:

But we wish to make it clear that departure from the Church’s teaching, or silence about it, in an effort to provide pastoral care is neither caring nor pastoral. Only what is true can ultimately be pastoral. The neglect of the Church’s position prevents homosexual men and women from receiving the care they need and deserve. Therefore special concern and pastoral attention should be directed toward those who have this condition, lest they be led to believe that the living out of this orientation in homosexual activity is a morally acceptable option. It is not.

Meanwhile the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law.” The catechism is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved, and repeats that “[h]omosexual persons are called to chastity.”

LifeSite’s full interview with Cardinal Radcliffe is below:

Michael Haynes: We now have four cardinals from England, which is quite a lot for a small country.

Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe OP: I think it’s the first time ever.

MH: Is there something you think the Holy Father sees in the English characteristic that he wants?

TR: I don’t think so. Of course, [there is] the wonderful Vincent [Nichols] naturally as Archbishop of Westminster. Arthur [Roche – head of Dicastery for Divine Worship], because of his great gifts.

I think Cardinal Michael [Fitzgerald] – because of his international experience working in dialogue with Islam all over the world. And I’ve been very happy and blessed to have that international experience as the Master of the Order. So we all have international experience, I think, rather than being English.

MH: Something which has been raised in a few reports since you were named cardinal is your contribution to the Pilling Report, about human sexual ethics. You mentioned how I think same sex activity could be expressive of Christ’s self giving. It’s caused a lot of consternation recently. Could you expand on this?

TR: I think I could. The question – it was not a general view of sexual ethics – the question was about gay marriage. And what I had to look at was if the model of sexual ethics is Christ’s self gift in the Eucharist, which is forever and opens up a whole new world.

In the end, I decided that was the point of it. Very few people saw the point of what I was making is why I don’t think you can have gay marriages, because they are not open to fertility in that way.

Every sacrament blesses some aspect of being alive. So whether it’s baptism, [which] blesses that we are born, we eat and drink, the whole of our human physical life is blessed.

The point of that interview was to show that part of life in this planet is the fact that it is generative through sexual differences of new forms, and that was not possible, which is why you can never have gay marriages.

But what happens often is people alight on a phrase, take it out of its context, and then try and weaponize it. Alas, that happens all the time.

MH: What do you think then, in light of that and in current society – where we see a lot of lot of changes in cultural norms – how do you think the Church can have a good outreach to LGBT individuals?

TR: I think that, generally speaking, the main thing that we have to do is to say “you’re welcome.”

I was asked by Cardinal Murphy O’Connor to preside at a mass which is especially open to gay people [London’s LGBT ‘Soho Masses’]. I did so as long as he wished, and the question of sexual ethics almost never came up.

People come all they want is you to say “hello, you’re welcome.” That’s what people want. Just as when people come to Mass: if they come up to Communion, married people, I don’t ask them whether they’re being faithful. I don’t ask them what they do in bed. I say, “You’re welcome.” It’s up to them and their confessors as they face God, that’s where those questions are raised. Our question is simply to be there with them, welcoming as best we can.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

