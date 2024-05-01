EXCLUSIVE: Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem says ‘I have to do all that is possible to save my people’

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa told LifeSiteNews that his famous offer to exchange himself for Israeli prisoners last October was born out of a duty to do 'all that is possible to save my people.'

ROME (LifeSiteNews) –– The Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, told LifeSiteNews that his famous offer to exchange himself for Israeli prisoners last October was born out of a duty to do “all that is possible to save my people.”

On May 1, Cardinal Pizzaballa took possession of his titular church of Sant’Onofrio, which was given to him upon his being made cardinal in the September 2023 consistory. Sant’Onofrio is the Rome church for the Equestrian Order of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

Speaking to this reporter after the Mass, Pizzaballa briefly commented on his now famous offer to be exchanged for Israeli hostages held by Hamas, last October.

“As pastor of my community I have to do all that is possible to save my people, and to stop this nonsense war,” said Pizzaballa, when asked by LifeSite what inspired him to offer himself as an exchange.

When questioned by this reporter as to what the role for “ordinary Catholics” should be with regard the war, Pizzaballa replied: “Right now, there is not much we can do. The priority is putting as much as we can into praying.”

The cardinal’s famous statement in October came during an online meeting, during which he stated that “I am ready for an exchange, anything, if this can lead to freedom, to bring the children home. No problem. There is total willingness on my part.”

“The first thing to do is to try to win the release of the hostages, otherwise there will be no way of stopping (an escalation). We are willing to help, even me personally,” he stated in October, regarding the numerous hostages taken by Hamas, including many women and children.

Pizzaballa had been made a cardinal in Rome just seven days before Hamas launched its attack, and since he has been notable for a desire to stay close to his Holy Land flock, on occasion cancelling foreign engagements in order to remain in Jerusalem during flare-ups of fighting.

Pizzaballa’s role in Jerusalem

Pizzaballa has repeatedly called for peace in the region in the wake of the raging conflict, and has fast become an internationally recognizable figure since October. He has been publicly critical of military actions by both Israel and Hamas, issuing a mid-October call for people to pray and fast during a time of “political and military crisis” and “unprecedented violence.”

Some weeks later, he issued a public cry against violence from both sides, saying “it is time to stop this war, this senseless violence.” Writing in October, Pizzaballa particularly stated that “it is only by ending decades of occupation and its tragic consequences, as well as giving a clear and secure national perspective to the Palestinian people that a serious peace process can begin.”

He then followed this by consecrating the Holy Land to Mary Queen of Palestine on her October 29 feast day.

The cardinal has been based in the Holy Land for over 30 years, since the earliest days of his priesthood. A Franciscan, he served as Custos of the Holy Land from 2004 through April 2016.

In June 2016 he was made apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, before becoming the Latin Patriarch in 2020 by appointment of Pope Francis.

The 59-year-old Italian cardinal has been notable not only for his consistent calls for peace, but his conviction to condemn actions from both sides in the current conflict, particularly championing the cause of beleaguered Christians in Palestine.

In December, he announced to the world that Israeli snipers had shot and killed innocent Catholics while an Israeli tank had destroyed a convent belonging to the Missionaries of Charity.

“One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety,” his December statement read. “Seven more people were shot and wounded as they tried to protect others inside the church compound. No warning was given, no notification was provided. They were shot in cold blood inside the premises of the Parish, where there are no belligerents.”

Pizzaballa: Jerusalem’s cardinal or Rome’s bishop?

Pizzaballa’s May 1 Mass saw a packed church, and was attended by numerous clergy and Knights and Dames of the Equestrian Order, of which he is Grand Prior, along with the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See.

During his homily, Pizzaballa noted that “being a cardinal is not a title, but a responsibility.” He also spoke at length about the need for peace in the Holy Land and the fact that the “Kingdom of God is found in those who believe” and “who have faith.”

Particularly striking was the frequent presence of Latin in the Novus Ordo Mass he offered, and the wide-spread reception of Holy Communion on the tongue by those present. Pizzaballa, LifeSite understands, is familiar with the traditional Mass, and also – as Vaticanist Edward Pentin notes – is welcoming to it.

In recent months, not only has Pizzaballa’s international profile grown but so has the already well-established respect for him from members of the curia based around the Vatican. Such was evidenced by a number of aspects in today’s liturgical celebration, signaling the workings of the politics and collaborative relationships between Holy See personnel.

One such aspect was that Cardinal Fernando Filoni (Grand Master of the Knights of the Holy Sepulcher) and vice-dean of the college of cardinals, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri were present. In contrast, Cardinal Christophe Pierre’s own such ceremony 10 days ago saw some bishops but no cardinals present – a fact peculiar given Pierre’s standing not only a new member of the college who would expect a welcome, but in his influential role as Nuncio to the U.S.

Pizzaballa’s many decades of mastery of the immensely tense political situation in the Middle East have won him respect from political and religious leaders in the region. But with his leadership thrust into the spotlight in recent months, he has swiftly become recognized by Vatican analysts as a possible future pope.

With Rome growing increasingly closer to a papal conclave at some point, and the rumors pointing to cardinals desiring an Italian for the next pope, Pizzaballa’s plain talking and straightforward personal courage may have positioned him in the running for the papal throne.

