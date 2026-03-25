‘Face to face with evil’: The story of how we met abortionist Kermit Gosnell

Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney were the first journalists to break the news of Kermit Gosnell's death.

(Unreported Story Society) — Kermit Gosnell, the abortion doctor who is thought to have murdered thousands of babies in a 30-year killing spree, has died in prison.

We covered the Gosnell trial in Philadelphia, interviewed him in prison and had dozens of phone calls with the serial killer as part of our research for the book, podcast and movie we made about the case.

He was a chilling monster who could sometimes come across as charming. Gosnell liked to portray himself as affable, a humanitarian even, but the mask slipped when he was challenged or caught in a lie.

READ: Infamous abortionist Kermit Gosnell dead at 85

And he lied a lot.

Gosnell seemed unfazed by his crimes. He claimed he was innocent and that he would eventually be exonerated. Gosnell also seemed to take pleasure in remembering his time as a killer. He would often smile and smirk as he defended the death and destruction at his clinic.

In a press release announcing his death Ann expressed how unsettling it was, meeting Gosnell and researching his crimes…

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