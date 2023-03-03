Family of disgraced cross-dressing nuclear waste official says he’s lying about childhood abuse

'The claims of conversion therapy never happened, nor did my parents abuse my brother or me. My parents and I have always known the truth but we don’t preach to people what the truth is. It's disheartening because my parents are still being slandered for the past decade because some people believed Samuel's word,' sister Rachel Brinton clarified.

(WND News Center) — The family of Sam Brinton – former high-level Biden nuclear-waste appointee, alleged luggage-stealer and self-described “genderfluid bisexual” – is finally speaking out publicly to debunk what they say are lies he told about them.

“Former Biden Department of Energy official Sam Brinton claims to have been beaten by their [his] father, who held a gun to their [his] head and forced them [him] into [ex-gay] conversion therapy – but their [his] family insist it is all lies,” reported the New York Post Febraury 19, using Brinton’s “preferred pronouns” of “they/them.”

The cross-dressing Brinton was fired in December as deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at President Joe Biden’s Energy Department, after being arrested for stealing women’s luggage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Then he was charged with a previous theft of luggage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport. Both alleged thefts were caught on airport public surveillance cameras.

But before his much-reported heists made Brinton the butt of countless jokes on Fox News and in conservative media, Brinton made a living lobbying for pro-LGBT bills that ban so-called “conversion therapy.” The latter is a highly politicized term pro-LGBT activists and allied “progressives” use to discredit the practice of talk therapy to help men and women overcome unwanted homosexual desires.

As WND reported, “more than any Energy Department work,” Brinton is “much better known as an LGBT activist who calls himself genderfluid and using ‘they-them’ pronouns for himself… He also was a member of a drag queen society called ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ and called himself, in that role, ‘Sister Ray Dee O’Active.'”

In his embellished testimony, Brinton claimed that as a middle-school-aged boy, his Southern Baptist parents forced him to go to physically abusive conversion therapy. He wrote in a January 24, 2018, op-ed in the New York Times, which is still online:

In the early 2000s, when I was a middle schooler in Florida, I was subjected to a trauma that was meant to erase my existence as a newly out bisexual. My parents were Southern Baptist missionaries who believed that the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy could ‘cure’ my sexuality. For over two years, I sat on a couch and endured emotionally painful sessions with a counselor. I was told that my faith community rejected my sexuality; that I was the abomination we had heard about in Sunday school; that I was the only gay person in the world; that it was inevitable I would get HIV and AIDS.

Brinton continued in the essay, describing the sort of physical tortures one might associate with interrogations of enemy spies: “But it didn’t stop with these hurtful talk-therapy sessions. The therapist ordered me bound to a table to have ice, heat, and electricity applied to my body. I was forced to watch clips on a television of gay men holding hands, hugging, and having sex. I was supposed to associate those images with the pain I was feeling to once and for all turn into a straight boy.”

The problem is, Brinton’s family members say none of this actually happened.

“There’s no validity to those claims,” Rachel Brinton, Sam’s 34-year-old younger sister, told the New York Post.

“First of all, the claims of conversion therapy never happened, nor did my parents abuse my brother or me. My parents and I have always known the truth but we don’t preach to people what the truth is. It’s disheartening because my parents are still being slandered for the past decade because some people believed Samuel’s words.”

The Post – using the politically-correct, plural pronouns by which the “non-binary” Brinton identifies himself (“they/them”) – outlines further wild claims of abuse leveled by Brinton against his parents, quoting Briton as saying, “I’m in this constant state of fear” because “my dad has held a gun up to my head multiple times.”

The Post adds: “Brinton also claimed they were [he was] continuously punched and sent to the emergency room at least seven times after they [he] came out at 11 years old and sent to a conversion therapist in Florida, where they were [he was] electrocuted and tortured with needles.”

But sister Rachel Brinton “told The Post her Southern Baptist missionary parents, Stephen and Peggy Jo Brinton, never exhibited any violence toward her, Sam or their younger brother Daniel.”

Peggy Jo Brinton told the newspaper, “We did not abuse him. If he had been in an emergency room at any time, there would be records… and there are none.”

Police reports, or lack thereof, substantiate his mom’s testimony. The Post reports:

The police department in Perry, Iowa, where Sam grew up with their [his] family said their records go back to 1994 and there is ‘nothing relating to child, elderly abuse and or a domestic dispute’ at the family residence or related to any of the family. They said the only report they had of Sam was related to a 2004 car accident.

Brinton’s purported fibs continue to pile up. The Post reports, “When asked by NBC in 2017 about their [his] alleged abuse under the hands of a therapist, Brinton said, ‘There were seven King James Bibles on a stack on the coffee table,’ and added the office was in a strip mall in Orlando, Fla. To date, Brinton has not publicly revealed the name of the facility or therapist who allegedly abused them [him].”

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported that Brinton, who already was facing charges for allegedly stealing luggage at the Minneapolis airport, now is facing charges for a “grand larceny” incident in Las Vegas that involves a value between $1,200 and $5,000.

The Post reports, again using new-fangled, “trans”-redefined pronouns: “They face [he faces] up to five years in prison in the Minnesota theft and up to 10 years in the Las Vegas case.”

Snake oil?

Ironically, in the 2018 New York Times column, Brinton called “conversion therapy” the “snake oil idea that you can forcibly change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity,” even though the ex-gay therapy he and other pro-LGBT activists have demonized and sought to ban all over the world is merely psychoanalytic talk therapy.

Christopher Doyle, who himself left the “gay” lifestyle and now is a licensed psychotherapist who helps others do the same, told WND that Brinton was “the biggest player in the anti-conversion-therapy activist movement” before his downfall. Doyle is associated with the Institute for Healthy Families, based in Virginia.

In his book, “The War on Psychotherapy: When Sexual Politics, Gender Ideology and Mental Health Collide,” Doyle describes how Brinton, then a lobbyist for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, took his false testimony to the U.N.’s Special Committee on Torture.

In the 2019 book, Doyle writes: “Now working on behalf of the Trevor Project to end ‘conversion therapy,’ Brinton has testified on multiple occasions in state legislatures and, in 2014, traveled to Geneva, Switzerland to speak at the United Nations about his ‘therapy torture.'”

After Brinton infamously was spotted on camera and arrested for snatching ladies’ luggage, pro-LGBT groups started speaking out about how they were suspicious of Brinton’s wild and unverified claims of abuse. But the same activist organizations were fine with using his preposterous tales for years to achieve their goal of banning ex-gay talk therapy under the self-serving scare-term, “conversion therapy.”

Doyle criticized the dominant corporate media and sympathetic legislators for never trying to validate Brinton’s stories and said that if it wasn’t for the ex-Biden official’s other criminal activities, “Sam Brinton’s testimony would never have been scrutinized as it is today.”

“It makes you wonder: what other LGBT activists have engaged in similar lies and deceptions?” he said.

Another therapist, Dr. Joseph Nicolosi Jr., told the Daily Signal in December: “Brinton claims he was in torture therapy as a young child for years and can’t remember the therapist’s name… He later claimed the therapy took place in his twenties. But even as he was attacking therapies that don’t exist, he was engaging in sadomasochism and simulated bestiality with young men and women.”

At the end of his 2018 New York Times op-ed piece, Brinton is described as the “head of advocacy and government affairs at the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.”

A quick search of the Trevor Project’s website could find no statement disavowing Brinton nor condemning his actions – neither the alleged, caught-on-camera airport luggage thefts, nor the now-repudiated stories of his parents dragging him to torturous “conversion therapy” sessions.

However, the pro-LGBT organization’s site search did yield 92 items for documents connected to Brinton’s lobbying and other activities for Trevor Project, from 2018–2021.

Brinton may still be employed by Trevor Project. Neither a call placed nor text sent to a phone number given for Brinton on a 2018 letter to the District of Columbia’s Education Committee (urging passage of the “LGBTQ Health Data Collection Amendment Act”), inquiring about his employment status with Trevor Project, were returned by press time.

Interestingly, like the New York Post, a similar U.K. Daily Mail story about Brinton’s victimized parents also uses the grammatically-incorrect (many would say absurd) “preferred pronouns” of the disgraced “gender fluid” activist, writing “they,” “them,” or “their” (plural pronouns) when referring to Brinton himself.

This kowtowing to pro-LGBT activism does not sit well with longtime media-watcher and WND vice-president and managing editor, David Kupelian.

“It’s so embarrassing when news organizations use ‘trans’ pronouns in their reporting and headlines, especially the ‘nonbinary’ pronoun ‘they’ to refer to a singular person,” said Kupelian, author of “The Marketing of Evil,” “How Evil Works,” and “The Snapping of the American Mind.”

“Not only is this a craven capitulation to the latest ‘woke’ craziness, but when the story involves multiple people and couples, the use of the word ‘they’ to refer to one person makes the story practically indecipherable, since readers have to continually struggle to figure out to whom ‘they’ refers,” he told WND.

