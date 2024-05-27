Fiducia Supplicans is ‘crowning achievement’ of ‘LGBT lobby’ in the Church

‘Catholics must stand firm in an inflexible non possumus’ against blessing homosexual unions, even if this ‘results in a split in the Church,’ write two theologians in their new book 'The Breached Dam: The Fiducia Supplicans Surrender to the Homosexual Movement.'

ROME (LifeSiteNews) –– In a newly published book, two theologians outline that Cardinal Fernández’s appointment to the Vatican and his Fiducia Supplicans text are the “crowning achievement” of the pro-homosexual movement and the “powerful LGBT lobby” within the Catholic Church.

Published May 27, a book entitled “The Breached Dam: The Fiducia Supplicans Surrender to the Homosexual Movement” outlines the work of two theologians and researchers following the December 2023 publication of Fiducia Supplicans. The controversial December text was issued by new prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, and allows for “blessings for couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex.”

The Breached Dam authors José A. Ureta and Julio Loredo note that, for many decades, a push has been made by LGBT activists to have the Catholic Church approve of homosexual unions. Cardinal Fernández’s Fiducia Supplicans, the authors write, represented a “highly symbolic half-step on this long road toward full recognition.”

Despite the insistence from the Vatican and Pope Francis that the text did not approve of same-sex unions, widespread reception of the text both in the Church and in secular society has been that the Church has an openness to same-sex unions.

“Thus, the ‘non-ritual’ blessings authorized by Fiducia Supplicans opened a big breach in the dam of Catholic morals and represented a victory for the homosexual movement to the extent that this impression took hold in the minds of the public, especially Catholics,” Ureta and Loredo write.

Fresh from publishing their 2023 work on the Synod on Synodality with a foreword by Cardinal Raymond Burke, Ureta and Loredo present their latest text as a means to provide the outline and context of the “homosexual movement” and its link with Fiducia Supplicans.

“This book is intended to help all who lack this historical perspective understand in a concise and panoramic view how much Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández’s Fiducia Supplicans constitutes an unusual Vatican surrender to the pressures of the homosexual movement inside and outside the Church,” the pair state.

‘LGBT lobby’ within the Church

Penning a foreword for The Breached Dam, Bishop Robert Mutsaerts, auxiliary of Hertogenbosch, stated that Fiducia Supplicans “refuses to name evil,” and thus “is in tune with the current zeitgeist: The denial of sin, which is a consequence of the dominant subjectivism and relativism today, and the denial of truth, which, by definition, applies to everyone at all times.”

Going further, Mutsaerts took aim at Pope Francis’ calls for “todos” (everyone), noting that “God makes demands” and that “[n]othing works so disastrously as denying evil.”

Praising Ureta and Loredo for their book, Mutsaerts summarized that the text “fully demonstrates how Fiducia Supplicans is the result of a process prepared by a very well-organized pressure group within the Catholic Church.”

Such reference to an internal group within the Church was made also by the authors. In a press release accompanying The Breached Dam, Ureta and Loredo opined that the international “controversy” over Fiducia Supplicans highlighted that “an in-depth study of how, for several decades, a powerful LGBT lobby has been established within the Catholic Church has been missing.”

Such a lobby, the pair wrote, “has been able to operate skillfully in the realm of social activism as well as in the academic and theological realms, with the goal of eliminating from Catholic doctrine the gravely sinful character that the Church attributes to homosexual acts and, even, to have them approved as authentic signs of Christian love.”

The Breached Dam, the press release reads, aims to provide such a historical study. Through its pages, Ureta and Loredo “reliably demonstrate that the Argentine prelate’s [Cardinal Fernández’s] arrival at the head of the DDF and his resounding declaration Fiducia Supplicans, constitute nothing more than the crowning achievement of the aforementioned project of opening up to homosexuality carefully carried out within significant sectors of the Church.”

Resist homosexual blessings even if there is an ecclesial ‘split’

The international resistance to Fiducia Supplicans is well known, with its wide-ranging nature only eclipsed by the instant manner of such a movement.

Indeed, after having led a nearly entirely continent-wide rejection of the text, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo – the president of the African bishops’ conference and a close papal advisor – stated recently the text “has been buried” in Africa.

Summarizing The Breached Dam’s pages, Ureta and Loredo attest that the book demonstrates “that if there is a small ideological group with schismatic leanings, it is not to be found among the prelates, scholars, and faithful who defend the truth, goodness, and beauty of the Church’s traditional teaching.”

“Rather,” they write, such a “schismatic” and “small” group is comprised of the progressive dissidents that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith condemned in the 1990s”:

Encouraged by Pope Francis’s openings, it has raised its head and conquered space in the eleven years of his pontificate. Yet this homoheretical current lacks popular support even in Germany, where it controls the bodies that direct the Synodal Way with the support of a massive majority of the hierarchy.

The authors warned that such activists would not be content with the provisions of Fiducia Supplicans, but would only be satisfied by homosexual “liturgical blessings with rituals similar to those of sacramental marriage.”

In the face of this push, Ureta and Loredo took the notable step of using Catholics to resist even to the point of a “split in the Church”:

Hence, Catholics must stand firm in an inflexible non possumus because “We ought to obey God, rather than men” (Acts 5:29). If this respectful but unwavering resistance to authority results in a split in the Church, it will not be the fault of those who defend the deposit of faith, striving to keep it intact, but rather those seeking to reinterpret it based on alleged developments of modern science and the supposed evolution of humanity.

Readers can find a downloadable version of the book here, or read it in full online here.

