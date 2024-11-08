Former US ambassador says Trump is ‘essentially a prisoner of the Israel lobby.’ Is he right?

A new interview by Judge Andrew Napolitano with Ambassador Chas Freeman comes with a warning to Americans: 'Trump has sold his soul to Israel.' But is he right?

(LifeSiteNews) — A new interview by Judge Andrew Napolitano with Ambassador Chas Freeman comes with a warning to Americans: “Trump has sold his soul to Israel.” But is he right?

Donald Trump’s miraculous assassination attempt survival and stunning victory saw him make a pledge of peace to the American people – and a wider world plagued with escalating conflict.

“I’m not going to start wars; I’m going to stop wars.”

This was his promise in his victory speech. It is one which he has sold the American people, and this promise has been echoed in recent reports. Yet according to distinguished former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chas Freeman, the voters may be heading for a serious case of buyer’s remorse.

In an interview with judge Andrew Napolitano, Freeman explains that there are other forces at work, and they have been doing a lot of buying of their own. In the interview, Napolitano asked bluntly, “Will a Trump State Department be filled with Zionists much as the core State Department is and much as the Biden state department is?”

“Yes, that is what is going to happen,” says Freeman, explaining that due to the enormous power of Zionism in the U.S., “I think Israel has Trump’s number. He is essentially a prisoner of the Israel lobby”.

As LifeSiteNews has reported, Donald Trump and his party have received over $540 billion dollars from the Zionist Adelson family alone. The late Sheldon Adelson moved to back Trump in 2016, mere months after Trump denounced Marco Rubio for being Adelson’s “puppet” – for accepting the Israel-first billionaire’s money.

READ: How Donald Trump was bought by the Adelsons to support their Israel First agenda

Adelson’s widow, Miriam, has since supplied hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump. As Freeman reminds viewers of Catholic Napolitano’s Judging Freedom podcast, “Last time he was in office he sold the move of the capital to Jerusalem to a campaign donor.”

This donor was Miriam Adelson.

Freeman continued, “…For the same reason he recognized the Golan Heights – having been annexed by Israel. He had nothing at all for the peace process.”

With Israeli opposition leaders saying Netanyahu is only kept in power by prolonging his wars, will Trump seize the opportunity to deliver on his promise of peace? In recent days, Israeli leaders have called for people to take to the streets to oust Netanyahu before he leads Israel to “destruction”.

Freeman cautions, “I think you can expect [Trump] to be even more Zionist than Joe Biden has been.”

Napolitano, who knows Trump personally, added, “I guess he didn’t learn his lesson about selling his soul to the devil. I mean – he has a hundred million [of] debt to Miriam Adelson.”

Adelson recently donated $100 million to power Trump’s return to the White House. Adelson gave a speech in August, which boasted of how Adelson money to Trump had delivered huge results for Israel, most of which was opposed by the majority of the world’s nations and violated international law and previous agreements.

Pro-Israel megadonor Miriam Adelson brags about how Trump let Israel do whatever they want at a “Stop Antisemitism” golf club event pic.twitter.com/bx4zNosf7u — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) August 16, 2024

Freeman warns that if this record of support for Israel continues, Trump will “finish the job” of American isolation.

“I think the international consequences of this need to be considered,” he explained. “We have already seen ourselves isolated and reviled internationally for our support of genocide in Palestine, our collusion in the attack on Lebanon.”

READ: Col. Macgregor: Israel is waging a ‘war of extermination’ against the Palestinians

Freeman states there are “now only two governments that have not turned their back on these adventures by the Israelis – that is the United States and the U.K.”

As LifeSiteNews has reported, the wars on the ground are not going well for Netanyahu.

Now, with the U.K. “wobbling,” Freeman says the U.S. is now “completely isolated,” with a world united against an Israel which he has formerly described as “the most hated country on the planet.”

Regarding the looming war with Iran, which would likely follow if Trump pledged support to Netanyahu, Freeman warns that claims that Iran is “essentially naked” from the effects of the most recent Israeli attack should be viewed with extreme skepticism.

Freeman responded to a statement by retired U.S. General Jack Keane made on Fox News, in which the latter claimed that Israel had disarmed Iran’s air defenses completely.

“What general Keane just voiced was basically the Israeli line,” Freeman said. “I don’t think those claims can be taken with anything but a huge order of salt.”

Keane was speaking on behalf of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which is run by the Kagan-Nuland family business of promoting permanent war. Its purpose is to sell war with propaganda, and it has a history of making fantastical claims to do so.

The ISW’s ridiculous charge that the Ukraine war was being lost due to negative press coverage was examined in a report for Responsible Statecraft, whose Matthew Blackburn revealed the corrupt network of Zionist warmongers providing pro-war “analysis” to promote the wars that Victoria Nuland and Robert Kagan help to start.

“Funded by important military contractors in America’s military industrial complex such as General Dynamics, DynCorps International, and CACI International, ISW is also a creation of the ‘Kagan industrial complex,’” charged Blackburn.

It was founded by Kimberly Kagan, the wife of military historian Frederick Kagan, who in turn is the brother of Robert Kagan – co-founder of the infamous neo-conservative think tank called the Project for a New American Century.

It would be remiss not to mention that Robert Kagan is married to none other than Victoria Nuland, who was until recently heading up the U.S. State Department’s policy on Ukraine and Europe.

The obscene business of war is a multi-trillion-dollar industry. Its influence has staffed the Biden White House, as LifeSiteNews has reported, through companies such as Zionist Antony Blinken’s WestExec. Though these particular networks appear to be out of office now, Freeman warns that a tide of funding from powerful Zionists like Adelson may not only replace – but redouble – the influence of the Israel lobby.

READ: Threat of major war looms in the Middle East. Who is really in control?

Whilst reports continue to emerge of who is in the running to staff the Trump White House, one notable name has declared himself out of the running: Jared Kushner. Kushner, Trump’s Zionist son-in-law, was reportedly influential in drafting the U.S.-led Abraham Accords in the previous Trump administration.

Netanyahu had visited Kushner’s home when he was 17-year-old and had even slept in Kushner’s bed – with Kushner taking the couch to make way for the man now charged with leading Israel “into the abyss.”

Freeman’s analysis is a stark appraisal of a grim situation. It is clear that someone is going to suffer a severe case of buyer’s remorse. Whether that will be Netanyahu and Miriam Adelson, or the millions of people desperate for peace, remains to be seen.

Share











