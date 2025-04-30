Former US official exposes globalist plan to push Americans into ‘digital concentration camp’

Catherine Austin Fitts tells Tucker Carlson decades of financial fraud in government has set in motion mass digital surveillance, economic collapse, and complete globalist control.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: Warning: this may be among the most disturbing, but also the most important reports that LifeSiteNews has ever published.

Catherine Austin Fitts is credible and very, very competent. PLEASE listen to her. Pray, act, and do not despair. If millions finally wake up, we can stop the globalists and their evil plans. With the help of God’s grace and, above all, depending on that grace more than anything else, we can defeat this evil, anti-human scheme.

(LifeSiteNews) — In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Catherine Fitts presents an account of the globalist project that will shock even seasoned veterans of this campaign against humanity.

Why? Her claims are backed by decades of published evidence. Her conclusions show the United States, along with the wider West, have suffered a series of manufactured crises designed to usher in a permanent digital dictatorship.

Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts on how America’s leaders gave up on the country in the 1990s, began stealing trillions and built a digital prison to control the population. (0:00) Introduction

(1:11) The Attempts to Control the World’s Currency

(12:09)… pic.twitter.com/hreoSfTRcc — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 28, 2025

Her 20 years of research, which expose the trillion-dollar secret network funding the transition of civilization to tyranny, have now led her to the discovery of a vast underground system of interconnected facilities – which appear to anticipate a “global extinction event.”

Why should we listen to Fitts and her wild-sounding claims? Sensational claims are routine in an age of information saturation. Yet few – if any – critics of globalism have done decades of published research on a subject which ranges from the management of financial crises to the use of public funds to wage a war on our entire way of life.

Who is Catherine Austin Fitts?

Catherine Fitts is a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Housing, serving under President George W. Bush. She is an investment banker and is also noted for documenting the misuse of taxpayer money – having published books exposing government fraud.

On leaving government she says she was offered a post at the Federal Reserve, one of several positions of globalist power she has declined. Fitts has seen inside the system.

She featured prominently in alternative media sources as a critic of the COVID-19 regime and supports the thesis of Dr. David A. Hughes that the lockdowns, masks, and “vaccines” were part of a coordinated campaign of psychological warfare to usher in a “digital tyranny.” As LifeSiteNews reported, this technique was described as a new method of total war on domestic populations: an “omniwar.”

READ: New documentary ‘Omniwar’ exposes the shocking covert assault on freedom and wealth

Fitts returns with a masterclass in globalist evil – explaining how a century-old project toward total control has created a culture of make-believe around itself – to sell humanity into digital slavery.

Her revelations also explain why Canadians should be rightfully frightened that a leading globalist manipulator, Mark Carney, is now their prime minister. He will almost certainly attempt to fast track Canada’s transformation into a totalitarian globalist slave-state.

Fitts and the ‘Black Budget funding globalism’

What basis in reality could Fitts’ claims have? As far back as 2004, Fitts published a report which concluded that a secret and criminal network was using vast amounts of taxpayer money to fund “covert operations,” revealing “The Black Budget of the United States”:

A very large proportion of the nation’s wealth is being illegally diverted since several decades into secret, unaccountable channels and programs with unspecified purposes, including covert operations and subversions abroad and clandestine military R&D at home.

This has corrupted the democracy of the U.S., Fitts said:

Public institutions have been infiltrated and taken over by shadowy groups in the service of powerful private and vested interests, often at the expense of the common good.

How big is this budget? On her website, Fitts has “documented $21 trillion of undocumented adjustments in the U.S. Government” – money which went missing between “1998 and 2015.”

This money, she says, has been used to replace our way of life and everything of value in it with a digital global system. It has also been used to sell this posthuman future to its subject populations.

This is the reason why all the policies of self-destruction are promoted as virtues to be signaled, to gain online and offline approval.

Toward global population control

The notion that our politics and culture is simply a message from its sponsors has been recently reinforced by the USAID scandal, which showed how U.S. taxpayer money is used to promote social revolution through globalist policies worldwide – as well as at home in the U.S.

The 2012 amendment of the Smith-Mundt Act has been cited as a move granting permission for the U.S. government to fund covert operations in America – which the act forbade in 1948.

Fitts tells Carlson that the purpose of this control network is the leveling down of the American and Western standard of living: a necessary step in the creation of a one-world, globalist tyranny.

As Carlson says to Fitts, “You suggested the control grid is in part designed to manage the population.” Fitts explains:

So, if you want to move people to a much lower economic footprint, having complete control is obviously very convenient.

The two then explain the connection to digital currency, and the harrowing threat of a planned “extinction event” – for humanity.

Am I imagining all this?

Carlson summarizes the case made by Fitts:

I know you’ve worked on this for years, but you get the sense if you’re just a sort of aware person that there is a concerted attempt by governments around the world to digitize commerce and to digitize currency and to basically control people through money… Okay, so that was my first question. Is this happening? Am I imagining it?

Fitts’ reply is chilling: “It’s absolutely happening and … it’s been happening for a long time.”

Springing the globalist ‘trap’

She says there is a plan, and it is a gradual process of “building … an invisible corral” around the population to “sneak up on the many.”

“You have to do it very quietly, invisibly before you throw the trap. So, essentially what they’re building is converting a currency system into a control system.”

Why does a digital currency matter so much? It is a final step:

When it … comes together, then you literally have a digital concentration camp. It’s complete and utter control.

Why digital currency means total control

How would this nightmare replace our freedom with tyranny? Fitts explains that the same system pushing government backed digital currency is seeking to consolidate mass media into an algorithm of global governance:

We – you and I – grew up in a world where there was mass media, where you were pitching stories, you know, so you had 57 varieties of ice cream and you’re pitching them to 57 different niches, but you’re still pitching to mass audiences.

Yet this is not merely about presenting false freedom of choice:

What we’re talking about is a system where you can surveil, control, and influence one person at a time. And with AI and software, each person can have their custom surveillance influence, nudging, and control system.

Fitts makes a compelling case for how digital globalism will be implemented and what it will mean: the permanent extinction of truth and of freedom, backed by an automatic power over life and death.

The power of life and death

Carlson adds the system will deliver “punishment” by algorithm, along with consumer-tailored make-belief to displace freedom of thought.

Fitts reminds viewers of the “enforcement” of these beliefs this system provides: “If you control money, you can starve people to death. You can kill them.”

This is how digital democracy can defend itself against the danger of free speech, free belief, and the freedom of opinion. You will be free to starve – if you disagree.

Globalism ‘may not fail soon enough’

Fitts gives a detailed account of how this has happened, why it is happening – and what can be done to stop it. In fact, she thinks the attempt “will fail” – but fears “the failure may not come in time to save America.”

She explains the project has been underway for over a century: “What happened in 1913 is the bankers took control of monetary policy.”

The creation of the Federal Reserve gave international finance the power to “control the process by which currency is issued, including through credit” – or debt. The U.S. now has $36 trillion of government debt.

The Fed and total control

Fitts explains the second stage of control is underway:

What they’re trying to do now is take control of fiscal policy. Fiscal policy is … control [of] taxes and the borrowing of the U.S. government.

This step would be almost irrevocable, since “once they get control of fiscal policy, it’s going to be much harder to reverse it.”

De-globalization

Fitts also explains that the current economic shocks produced by the Trump administration are a result of moves towards “de-globalization.”

“When you hiccup supply chains – especially if you do it by shock and awe, which is what we’re watching now, it wreaks havoc.”

She says de-globalization did not begin with Trump, but that “de-globalization started in the [2008] financial crisis. So, it’s accelerating now but it’s not that we just started it.”

9/11 and the ‘Black Budget’

Fitts’ analysis may sound wild but is backed by solid research. She argues cogently that the transfer of vast funds into the “Black Budget” of the U.S. was massively increased after 9/11.

“The Patriot Act and that whole process was very successful at moving a lot more money onto the [Black] budget,” she says, adding that the “mortgage fraud” of the 2008 financial crisis was also “one of the biggest sources” of funds channeled into covert globalist operations against the American people.

Her published research shows how she worked to uncover $21 trillion in “undocumented adjustments” – missing money – arguing the total figure could be as much as $50 trillion.

Creating crisis to break democracy

What was going on? Fitts says a “financial coup” was orchestrated to usher in a re-engineered mode of globalist governance. Why? Attempts to “dumb people down” and “buy them off just wasn’t working,” she tells Carlson, adding:

So, I think they decided, “Okay, we’re gonna re-engineer government … And the first thing we’re going to do is … pull all the money out … put the government in a debt trap and then … squeeze it and shift to the control model.” And it was a financial coup, and it started [on] October 1st, 1997. By 2015, we had reports in their financials of $21 trillion of undocumented adjustments. From a cash standpoint, you know, it could be 50. It could be $50 trillion…

Fitts’ reading of American deep state history is a remarkable education, and hers is one of the most meticulously researched explanations of the globalist project. Her work reveals an awful reality – and its horrifying nature is a major obstacle to countering this evil:

I just have to say that reality is sort of the door that you open to find real solutions. So, there are real solutions, and the biggest obstacle to implementing them is nobody wants to face it.

Replacing our civilization

So, as Fitts herself asks, “where is all this money going?”

She shows how the “Black Budget” has been building the architecture of digital tyranny through control systems for decades. She demonstrates how control of the issue of money, government spending, and debt paves the way for total control through digital currency.

She explains how this network funds and promotes false values to sell its globalist project. Along with the mass trauma of the COVID-19 regime, “climate” scares are created to promote it. Networks financing mass migration are operated, with mass media presenting population replacement as the virtue of diversity.

A global extinction event?

Fitts makes an alarming claim:

One of the things I’ve looked at is the underground base and city infrastructure and transportation system that’s been built.

Fitts “researched for two years” and reported that the U.S. government has built at least “170 … underground bases” in the U.S. and worldwide – “with the transportation network connecting them.”

She notes she is simply “trying to find out what’s going on” – but warns that on a historical timescale, these enormous underground networks appear to be preparations for a “global extinction event.”

Neither Carlson nor Fitts can explain why this subterranean network exists, but it appears to be a visible manifestation of the underground finance network which has funded their construction. What purpose can be divined in this scheme? Carlson concludes:

Just as a theological matter, I hate to say this, but I think it’s true. If you’re building a lot underground, you’re on the wrong side. I just don’t… I don’t think that’s a good sign.

In one of many startling asides, Fitts tells Carlson how she was invited to join the globalist management group The Council on Foreign Relations, but declined.

She said she preferred to “take my chances upstairs in the way of the light.”

Fitts’ claims are profoundly unsettling, but seldom do such claims come from such close scholarship of the secret state. If you wish to explore the dark reality of the global project, her interview with Carlson casts the most light of any I have seen so far.

Share











