Freemasonry and the FBI: Pope Leo XIII’s warning against ‘secret societies’ still applies today

Descriptions of the actions and plans of Freemasons and similar secret societies by previous popes and Catholic authors seem to correlate with at least some of the destructive and secret history of the FBI. The warnings of previous popes that Freemasons and similar secret groups intended on controlling the world are as relevant now as they were more than 100 years ago. Again, the emphasis should be on the evils of Freemasons and other secret groups; often, some might warn others about the evils of Freemasonry but ignore the possibility that other secret groups that do not describe themselves as Freemasons are likely just as evil because of those secret groups operating the U.S. government with almost unlimited funding and weapons (potentially including secret weapons which can cause brain damage and ultimately death).

It is going to be elaborated in a moment, but if there are secret entities who want to secretly control all governments throughout the world, or if there are governments of countries who want to secretly control all other governments, then they might also intend to have somewhat secret “enforcement” entities or entities which secretly harm those who criticize government employees. There are likely several examples of such secret enforcement entities, but the East German Stasi, which reportedly secretly employed one out of every 50 people, is an example of such a secret entity.

(It is off-subject, but “employing” so many people in false jobs like secret police jobs with a major function of targeting others critical of government-supported ideologies like homosexuality, contraception, abortion, false marriage known as “gay marriage,” transgenderism, etc., is another way to somewhat secretly establish socialism or communism. The government employees feel important by being told that they are “secret investigators” or something similar; they quickly become dependent on government and no other employment options are possible after even a short amount of time of employment in such mafia-like government entities. Once a mafia-like employee “knows too much” about how the FBI or similar government entity operates, they are likely going to have a difficult time finding non-mafia employment. Thus, almost complete dependency on government and socialism or communism can result.)

Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical Humanum Genus

Thus, a discussion of some Catholic writings on secret societies is applicable to the current situation in the world. Extensive descriptions of the evils of secret groups cannot be provided. However, summaries of Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical Humanum Genus and a few references from the book The War of the Antichrist with the Church and Christian Civilization, which was published in the 1800s and promoted by Pope Leo XIII (and has recently been suggested by others on LifeSiteNews), provide some helpful information on how secret entities could be used to attempt to harm others and harm the Catholic Church. Anyone who wants to understand how the FBI or other secret police entities could be used for harm should read the book and encyclical.

The book makes significant points which are relevant to current events. One of the main points is that there are more “secret societies” than Freemasons which want to secretly control governments (likely including the U.S. government because it is the most powerful in the world) and harm the Catholic Church, including by harming specific Catholics who are vocal against their main beliefs (which are likely currently homosexuality, contraception, transgenderism, abortion, etc.).