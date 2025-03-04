French Catholics are flocking to the Latin Mass and this archbishop is alarmed by it

Archbishop Jordy has not limited himself to merely expressing concerns about the growth of the Traditional Latin Mass; he has also taken concrete measures to limit its spread.

(LifeSiteNews) — In recent years, participation in the Holy Mass in the Archdiocese of Tours has increased significantly. According to statements by Archbishop Vincent Jordy, the president of the Commission for Catechesis and Catechumenate for the French Episcopal Conference, the number of faithful attending Mass in Tours has doubled in four years. However, his observations are not limited to a simple acknowledgment of the phenomenon; they reveal a hostile attitude towards this growth, as it primarily involves support for the Traditional Latin Mass.

Speaking to La Nouvelle République, Archbishop Jordy described the increase in faithful attending Mass in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite as a “traditionalist phenomenon,” which he claimed originated from the COVID-19 crisis. He attributed this growth to “anxiety among people” and “a retreat into oneself.” The prelate also suggested that participation in the Traditional Latin Mass has been used by many faithful as a form of protest against restrictions and even state institutions.

While it cannot be denied that many Catholics experienced the denial of sacraments during the pandemic as an act of injustice, it is reductive to claim that adherence to the traditional liturgy is merely a political rebellion. What truly attracts many faithful (especially young people) to the Traditional Latin Mass is the beauty and dignity of the rite, as well as its continuity with the Church’s Tradition. In the diocese of Tours, three Masses in the ancient rite are celebrated on weekends at the church of Saint-Pierre-Ville, as well as two monthly celebrations at L’île-Bouchard. The Society of St. Pius X (FSSPX) also celebrates the Traditioal Latin Mass in Tours, at the church of Saint-Grégoire-des-Minimes. Interest in the Traditional Mass is more alive than ever.

What stands out is Archbishop Jordy’s attitude towards this ecclesial reality. He distinguishes between “fundamentalists” (FSSPX) and “traditionalists” (the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter or FSSP), a categorization that reflects a very critical view of both these communities. Furthermore, the prelate does not hesitate to issue “warnings” to the FSSP priest within the interview, openly declaring that he is ready to take punitive measures, as has happened in other French dioceses.

“I have discussed this Mass several times with Pope Francis,” the archbishop declared.

Jordy has not limited himself to merely expressing concerns about the growth of the Traditional Latin Mass; he has also taken concrete measures to limit its spread. According to reports by La Paix Liturgique, the Archbishop of Tours has banned the FSSP from administering adult baptisms and has imposed a new liturgy for infant baptisms. Additionally, Jordy has introduced restrictions on confessions, reducing the hours in which priests can hear them. These interventions seem to be part of a strategy to marginalize gradually the traditional liturgy despite the growing demand from the faithful.

It is particularly significant that Jordy has also targeted individual priests. He criticized by name Father Matthieu Raffray, a member of the Institut du Bon Pasteur (Institute of the Good Shepherd), for a comment he made about Jean-Marie Le Pen; Fr. Raffray had said that the late politician was “an often misunderstood prophet.” The archbishop’s attack on Fr. Raffray reveals a concern that goes beyond liturgy and extends even to the control of the social and political positions of priests associated with the Traditional Latin Mass.

“The sermons are not controlled, but I have some aces up my sleeve,” the French prelate said. “I am very attentive. The criteria for judgment are the liturgy and social positions,”

Jordy also argued that the future of the Church will pass through a necessary “renewal of parishes” and pointed to an increase in the number of adult baptisms in the Cathedral of Tours. However, the growth of the Traditional Latin Mass shows a very different trend: more and more faithful, especially young families, find in the traditional liturgy a stable point of reference in a time of ecclesial uncertainty. It is no coincidence that many converts, after discovering the richness of the ancient Mass, choose to attend it more regularly. Jordy’s claim that the FSSP has disproportionate visibility due to “money, connections, and know-how” sounds like an attempt to downplay the phenomenon.The success of the traditional liturgy does not depend on media strategies, but on the intrinsic beauty of the rite and the spiritual depth it offers to the faithful.

The statements and actions of Msgr. Jordy reflect a tension that runs through many French dioceses and beyond: on the one hand, there is a desire of some bishops to limit the spread of the Traditional Latin Mass; on the other, the ancient liturgy is attracting the faithful more and more. The repressive response towards the Extraordinary Form of the Latin Rite and the communities that celebrate it does not seem to stop the phenomenon but strengthens it instead. The faithful perceive it as an authentic liturgy rooted in the Tradition of the Church.

