French priest urges national revival of ‘Catholicism that embraces its faith’

PARIS (LifeSiteNews) — A widely viewed public debate, released December 13, between French political figure Éric Zemmour and Catholic priest Abbé Matthieu Raffray has brought into focus competing visions for France’s future.

As France faces existential political questions and an uncertain direction with President Emmanuel Macron nearing the end of his final term, the two men debated Islam, secularism, immigration, Catholic identity, and the remit of political action in defending Christian civilization – in a country experiencing immigration-led demographic change and where Catholics have become a minority.

The debate, hosted by the conservative outlet Boulevard Voltaire and published on YouTube where it has amassed over 230,000 views in only a few days, featured Zemmour, president of the Reconquête party, and Raffray, a traditionalist priest of the Latin Mass-devoted Institut du Bon Pasteur (or Institute of the Good Shepherd), social media star, and lecturer in philosophy and theology.

READ: Catholic schools in France subject to ‘abusive’ government inspections: report

In the context of Zemmour, who received nearly two and a half million votes (finishing fourth) in the 2022 French presidential election, releasing his latest book, La messe n’est pas dite: Pour un sursaut judéo-chrétien (The final word has not been spoken: For a Judeo-Christian revival ) – the exchange exposed deep disagreements over laïcité – or secularism – and the political use of Christian identity. However, both speakers showed convergence on demographic decline, the legacy of the Second Vatican Council, and what both men described as the destructive effects of globalist, cosmopolitan, excessively universalist tendencies in contemporary thought and the Catholic religion.

Early in the discussion, Raffray challenged Zemmour – who is Jewish but defends a nationalistic kind of political Catholicism – and his approach to Christianity, arguing that the faith could not be reduced to a cultural or political instrument. “The Christian faith is not first of all a political system, a social system, or a cultural system that could be put at the service of a political project,” Raffray said.

Zemmour denied that he was instrumentalizing religion. “I am not instrumentalizing anything,” he said, insisting that Catholicism is “a faith” and not itself a political ideology. He argued that while faith is personal and beyond the reach of the state, Christianity also constitutes a civilizational inheritance that can be defended politically.

The exchange moved to the question of whether France remains fundamentally Christian. At this point, the two men expressed clear agreement. Zemmour stated that France does not merely have Christian roots but is Christian in its identity, invoking Charles de Gaulle’s formulation that “the state is secular, but France is Christian.” Raffray concurred, acknowledging what he described as a shared “visceral attachment” to France’s Christian history and identity.

This convergence extended into a broader critique of modern universalism. Zemmour argued that Christian humanism had been weakened by its transformation into abstract humanitarianism and globalism. Raffray replied directly: “Yes, I agree.” He added that these tendencies long predated Vatican II, describing the council as a symptom rather than the origin of deeper modernist currents within the Church, while also acknowledging that Vatican II contained positive elements.

Raffray then made one of the debate’s most notable statements, addressing the contemporary emphasis on tolerance. “The word ‘tolerance’ does not exist in the Gospel,” he said.

“We’re trying to revive a Catholicism that embraces its faith, that is proud of the history it carries, of what it has built, and so on,” Raffray explained.

Disagreement re-emerged over laïcité. Raffray argued that secularism had become a concrete obstacle to Catholic life, particularly in education. He cited the suffocating influence it had on Catholic schools where, he said, crucifixes are removed, prayer is avoided, and catechesis is replaced by generic religion classes so as not to offend Muslim students. “So we don’t talk about God, we don’t talk about Christ,” he said, describing what he characterized as submission rather than freedom enjoyed under neutral secularism.

READ: Pope Leo appoints bishop who celebrated ‘LGBT Mass’ with drag queen speaker

Zemmour responded that these developments should not be attributed entirely to laïcité. “I knew a France that was secular and where people said ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Happy Easter,’” he said, adding that such practices did not cause social tension even when he himself was not Catholic. He argued that the problem lay less with secular law than with what he described as an ideological mindset.

Despite this difference, both men agreed on the historical origins of laïcité. “The revolutionary and republican project was the eradication of Catholicism and secularism was a weapon of war against Catholicism,” Zemmour said, referring to the forcible expulsion of religious orders in the early 20th century. Raffray responded that he agreed with this assessment.

Zemmour argued, however, that the Republic must now “change its software.” He proposed both restoring public visibility to Catholicism and using laïcité against Islam, which he described as the dominant contemporary threat. “There must be a cultural privilege given to Catholicism because it is the identity of France,” he said, while insisting that minority religions should be confined to the private sphere.

Zemmour repeatedly characterized Islam as more than a private religion. “Islam is a nation,” he said, arguing that it functions simultaneously as a religion, a legal code and a collective identity. He called for bans on Islamic veils in public spaces, prayer facilities in universities and workplaces and other visible expressions of Islam, not because of the acts themselves, but because of their religious nature.

Raffray questioned whether such measures could be justified without grounding them in Christian truth. He argued that privileging Catholic culture while sidelining faith risked incoherence. “If there is no defense of the truth of the Christian faith, I do not see how this principle can remain valid,” he said, warning that political inequality between religions required a theological foundation.

Immigration and demography formed another axis of agreement and disagreement. Zemmour emphasized population trends as decisive. “Demography is destiny,” he said, warning that Europe risked ceasing to be European within decades without radical political action. He reiterated calls for halting immigration from Muslim-majority countries and pursuing large-scale deportations.

Raffray agreed on the demographic diagnosis but stressed a different response. He pointed to large Catholic families and adult conversions as signs of renewal, arguing that long-term survival depended on evangelization and Christian family life. “For me, the starting point is that all these young people who convert must form families and educate their children in the faith,” he said.

The debate concluded with both men acknowledging that Catholicism in France has entered a minority phase unprecedented since the early Middle Ages.

READ: Minnesota bishop recommends blessed salt to get rid of ICE immigration enforcement

Though they did not acknowledge this, a study released by La Croix on December 8, revealed only approximately 5.5 percent of the French population, or 3 million adults, attend Mass at least once a month. An additional 3.5 million, or 6.5 percent, attend only on rare occasions.

Zemmour argued that political and cultural defense was a necessary condition for any religious renewal, while Raffray maintained that faith itself could not be replaced by mere identity or state action.

Early in the interview, Charles Maurras was invoked with knowledgeable smirks on both speakers’ faces. Maurras was the leader of the popular Action Française movement which fused nationalism with a political Catholic identity. Maurras, however, like Zemmour, was an agnostic and not a Catholic. His movement dissipated after it was condemned by the Holy See for this reason.

While no broad visionary consensus emerged despite agreements, the exchange clarified a fault line between two approaches to France’s crisis: one prioritizing political measures to preserve Christian civilization, the other insisting that renewal must begin with doctrinal clarity, conversion, and sacramental life rather than the machinery of the state.

Share











