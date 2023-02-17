George Soros slams Trump’s SCOTUS picks, hopes feud with DeSantis will derail Republicans in 2024

'DeSantis is shrewd, ruthless, and ambitious. He is likely to be a Republican candidate. This could induce Trump, whose narcissism has turned into a disease, to run as a third-party candidate. That would lead to a Democratic landslide and force the Republican Party to reform itself.'

MUNICH (LifeSiteNews) — Globalist billionaire George Soros recently slammed former President Donald Trump for having “nominated to the Supreme Court ideologues who embraced the extreme version of the Republican Agenda.”

Soros was likely referring to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the monumental Dobbs v. Jackson decision in June of 2022, which repealed the supposed “constitutional right to abortion.” The decision was made possible in part due to Trump’s pro-life nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court. Soros is an ardent supporter of abortion and has spoken out against the “radicalization of the U.S. Supreme Court” before.

Soros gave a speech on February 16 at the Technical University of Munich, where he spoke about the supposed “urgent threat” of climate change, as well as geopolitics. The event was part of the annual Munich Security Conference.

The globalist billionaire continued his attack on Trump, by saying that “Trump’s model was [Vladimir] Putin, who amassed a fortune while asserting total control over his country.”

“Trump attracted a lot of non-educated white followers,” he stated. “But his biggest backers were […] the rich, and he certainly delivered for them.”

Soros asserted that Trump “posed a real threat to our democracy” and that democracy in the U.S. would not function very well because of Trump. He furthermore claimed that Trump “encouraged the Republican-controlled states to introduce outrageous measures of voter suppression to ensure that his party will remain in power indefinitely.”

Accusing his political enemies of “threatening democracy” is a rhetorical tactic that Soros likes to employ. “Action for Democracy,” one of the many NGOs backed by the eccentric billionaire, tries to influence national elections around the world by promoting left-wing political parties and portraying conservative and right-wing parties as “undemocratic.”

Moreover, Soros weighed in on the upcoming 2024 presidential election by saying that he hopes that Trump and Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis “will slug it out for the Republican nomination.”

“Trump has turned into a pitiful figure,” Soros said. “Continually mourning his loss in 2020. Big Republican donors are abandoning him in droves.”

“DeSantis is shrewd, ruthless, and ambitious. He is likely to be a Republican candidate. This could induce Trump, whose narcissism has turned into a disease, to run as a third-party candidate. That would lead to a Democratic landslide and force the Republican Party to reform itself.”

“But perhaps I am maybe just a little bit biased,” Soros admitted.

While some have interpreted these remarks as an endorsement for DeSantis, Soros’ ultimate goal is not to help DeSantis become president but to damage the Republican Party and to help the pro-abortion, anti-family Democrat Party achieve re-election.

The so-called “philanthropist” also noted that the election of Socialist Luiz Inácio da Silva (Lula) as President of Brazil “was crucial” for his plan to establish “open societies.” Lula was convicted in 2017 of corruption and money laundering, for which he was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison. In 2019, he was found guilty of bribe-related charges in a separate case. However, a 6–5 vote by the Supreme Court allowed him to leave prison later that year. In March of 2021, a Supreme Court judge annulled the charges against him. Weeks later, the Court decided he was free to run in the 2022 election. Millions of Brazilians protested for weeks after the election due to credible claims of election fraud.

Soros is well-known for pursuing his globalist agenda around the world. Through the Soros Network (also known as the Open Society Network), the 92-year-old billionaire has injected $21 billion into radical leftist advocacy groups and politicians since the year 2000, according to a new report.

In a recent interview, retired U.S. Colonel Douglas Macgregor accused George Soros of being a “shadow national security advisor in the White House,” highlighting the billionaire’s vast influence in U.S. and international politics.

