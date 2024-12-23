German Christmas market attacker: secular pro-Israel, anti-Islam immigrant from Saudi Arabia

Taleb al-Abdulmohsen's social media postings indicate a long history of anti-Islam sentiments, but also anti-Catholic feelings and support for Zionism. He had arguably presented himself as a model migrant: a qualified doctor, vehemently secular.

(LifeSiteNews) — On Friday, December 20, a Saudi Arabian immigrant drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five and injuring up to 200.

The attacker, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, has appeared in court charged with five counts of murder and 200 counts of attempted murder. He first came to Germany in 2006, pursued by charges pertaining to “smuggling girls from the Middle East.”

German security officials face serious questions over the claim that warnings about Abdulmohsen were ignored. Saudi authorities say they issued three verbal notes to German intelligence – and one to the German Foreign Ministry – warning them of Abdulmohsen’s “extremist views.”

As the BBC reported, “There was, the Saudis say, no response.”

Minutes after the attack, Abdulmohsen posted several videos to X (formerly Twitter). In one, he calls for justice for the execution of the Greek philosopher Socrates, who he claims was “executed for his religion critique.”

Announcing himself as a “medical doctor, a psychiatrist working in Germany in a government hospital,” he goes on in a second video to explain why he holds “German citizens responsible for the persecution I am facing,” as he complains of a USB stick having been stolen from his mailbox.

The posts were uploaded at 7:07 pm – three minutes after Abdulmohsen appears to have driven a BMW into the crowd at the Christmas market. A third video showed an apparently AI-generated video of Elon Musk criticizing German state censorship of voices opposed to “Germany’s Islamization.”

This is the second time a vehicle has been used to kill civilians at a Christmas market in Germany. On December 19, 2016, Tunisian Islamist Anis Amri killed 12 people when he drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas market. As in practically every case, Amri was known to authorities beforehand.

Attempts are being made to attribute a narrative to the Magdeburg attacker’s motive. Some stress his sympathy for the German opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD), whilst others accuse him of carrying out an Islamist terror attack. So far, the motive appears to center on a grievance Abdulmohsen held against a German-based refugee charity, Atheist Refugee Relief. The suspected killer had made allegations against the charity which he says were ignored, and which appear to have spurred him to seek revenge.

Abdulmohsen appeared on BBC television in 2019 to describe himself as an “activist” who helped “mainly women” flee Saudi Arabia and claim political asylum in the West. Several days before the attack in Magdeburg, an interview was conducted with Abdulmohsen by the U.S. activist group RAIR.

The group claims to defend the “Judeo-Christian values” of America from “Islamic supremacists, radical leftists and their allies.” In the December 13 video, Abdulmohsen describes himself as “a leftist.”

His social media postings indicate a long history of anti-Islam sentiments. He had also expressed strong anti-Catholic feelings, posting an obscene slander of Our Lady on one occasion. Abdulmohsen also posted in favor of the Zionist goal of “Greater Israel,” and directed would-be migrants as to how to claim to be “gay” or “ex-Muslim” in order to secure asylum in Europe.

German police were warned in September 2023 – reportedly by a Saudi woman – that Abdulmohsen “is dangerous and might kill someone” – yet police appeared not to have responded.

A picture of a disturbed and disordered individual, and his possible motives, emerges from a long thread on X he wrote before allegedly carrying out the attack in the Christmas market. Piecing together the evidence, a picture of a disturbed individual emerges.

As German COVID skeptic Eugyppius noted in his review of the horrific events:

“This is the story, as near as I can reconstruct it … Some years ago, female Saudi refugees to Germany, who left Islam because they were inspired by the work of Richard Dawkins, ended up in the hands of ARR” – the U.S. charity Atheist Refugee Relief.

Eugyppius explains the charity “housed them with a male employee whom these women accused of sexual harassment or abuse.”

Following this, “al-Abdulmohsen spent years demanding that German police investigate, and when nothing happened he developed a murderous rage, concluding that ‘the citizens of Germany’ were collaborating to persecute ex-Muslim Arabs in service of a broader plot to Islamise Europe.”

Media narratives continue to form around the Saudi-born immigrant to Germany. He was anti-Islam, anti-Christian, and pro-Israel. Some have highlighted his apparent approval of Elon Musk, who has expressed public support for the German anti-migration party AfD. Abdulmohsen appears to have been in favor of the party, perceiving them as anti-Islam, and had also spoken in favor of the Dutch anti-Islam and pro-Israel politician Geert Wilders.

Yet there were clear signs of his intentions, which he announced himself on social media in August. In his long thread of grievances he asks, “Is there a path to justice in Germany without blowing up a German embassy or randomly slaughtering German citizens? … If anyone knows it, please let me know.”

With elections forthcoming in Germany in the new year, this murderous outrage is likely to loom large in the minds of the electorate. Conducted one day after the anniversary of the worst Islamist terror attack in German history, Abdulmohsen may serve as a damning example of the seeming indifference of the German authorities to any warnings over the safety of their population.

As Donald Trump prepares to take office on a promise to “seal the border from day one” and commence mass deportations of migrants, perhaps the tide in Europe is also likely to turn. It was under Angela Merkel’s prize-winning welcome of over 1.2 million migrants into Germany that Abdulmohsen was finally granted asylum.

Merkel had famously said “we can do it” when asked about whether Germany could absorb so many new arrivals. Abdulmohsen’s rampage is one of a series of murders and attempted murders carried out on Germans this year by migrants. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had conceded in July that violent migrants “had no business” in Germany, saying, “It outrages me when someone who has found protection here commits the most serious of crimes.” He moved to draft legislation to permit the immediate deportation of migrants voicing extremist views.

His interior minister added that “we’re pushing the boundaries of our capacity for integration.” As Politico reported, “The man who spoke these words has not only spent years defending Germany’s open-door migration policies, but was also largely responsible for them.”

After repeated promises to deport migrants expressing violent intent, Scholz’s government has collapsed in an economic crisis compounded by the Liberal-Left-Green coalition’s strong pro-Ukraine war policies.

What Germany will do next will very likely be a change of direction from the years of open borders. As media narratives strive to apportion blame by association, the one man responsible has presented himself to some as a model migrant: a qualified and practicing doctor, vehemently secular. It is this model which his example may now call into question, as German voters will decide in February what is to be done about the consequences of borderless globalism.

