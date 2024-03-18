Globalist elites are panicking over Ukraine now that reality has caught up to them

As mounting evidence emerges from Ukraine of increasingly brutal forced conscription, there is panic in European elites over signs that the U.S. is preparing to draw down not only from NATO, but also from the proxy war it is losing against Russia.

(LifeSiteNews) — As mounting evidence emerges from Ukraine of increasingly brutal forced conscription, there is panic in European elites over signs that the U.S. is preparing to draw down not only from NATO, but also from the proxy war it is losing against Russia.

Shocking footage continues to appear of Ukrainian men being press-ganged into military service. A February 13 report from Zerohedge showed protests have erupted in Ukraine over the increasingly severe measures taken to snatch Ukrainians from the streets to send them to die at the front of a futile war.

Now the #Mobilization crew moved on to #Women in #Ukraine.

The police run off not wanting to deal with them. So a woman was left protecting another from kidnapping.

BTW not all the men end up on front lines some are trafficked just imagine what will they do to women. pic.twitter.com/ftRYhBYfJq — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) March 12, 2024

Locals here resist conscription by attacking the press-gangers with an ax:

Crazy scenes in Ukraine Conscription officers get run over and raided by a Ukrainian guy on a horse and another dude that drives up outta nowhere, ax in hand Then they just ride into the horizon pic.twitter.com/jIHevbFcdw — What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) March 7, 2024

With the Ukrainian army desperately short of manpower, it has even resorted to putting women – and people with Down syndrome – on the front lines.

Caution – vulgar language.

Ukraine not only using Women on the front line, but people with Down Syndrome. Does it get more despicable https://t.co/iOtaVNDqeK — Franko Blondee X (@FrankoBlondee2) March 13, 2024

A leaked report from French military intelligence, which emerged last week, explains these desperate measures. It has bluntly stated that “Ukraine cannot win this war.”

Citing shocking casualty rates and the destruction of the NATO-trained Ukrainian army in a disastrous counteroffensive last summer, an article in a French magazine says the looming defeat in Ukraine is the cause of the panic seen in Europe, most obviously in the reckless behavior of its leader, Emmanuel Macron. The French president warned last week he would not rule out sending troops to fight Russia in Ukraine, which other NATO leaders were swift to disavow. What could account for this reckless bid to “start a new world war”?

On March 7 the French weekly Marianne published three confidential documents showing how and why Ukraine – and NATO – cannot win the war. It shows the terrible human cost of the failed project to absorb Ukraine, and Russia, into a NATO-led global order.

Titled “War in Ukraine – from prudence to panic – behind which hides the face of Macron,” it cites three reports produced by French military intelligence. The first states that Ukraine’s NATO-trained army was destroyed in the failed 2023 offensive.

It further states that Ukraine has “run out of men to mobilize,” with its recent loss of Avdiivka showing it can no longer hold the defensive line against the Russians.

This shocking video, taken from what was then Ukrainian-held Avdiivka, shows weeping women denouncing Zelensky’s decision to send them to the front:

|

"You've sent women to the frontlines… we're in f***** Avdiivka!" Ukranian servicewomen cry and complain about having to be on the frontline (Proper Translations).

| pic.twitter.com/LLEJBU9OUH — 🇺🇸↪️aptain Ⓜ️organ🇺🇸 (@MorganRyan1988) February 20, 2024

The U.S. State Department knows all this, of course. The recent removal of the architect of the Ukrainian coup, Victoria Nuland, sees her replaced with the man who oversaw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The writing is on the wall for Project Ukraine.

Championing feminism?

Ukraine expanded its conscription of women by government order in October 2021, amending and widening female recruitment in February 2022.

In June 2022, the conscription of women by Ukraine was celebrated by the globalist Atlantic Council, which declared “Ukraine’s female soldiers reflect country’s strong feminist tradition.”

By July, the Washington Post was reporting that women made up 20 percent of the Ukrainian army – stressing their role as combat medics, but making no mention of front line combat.

In September 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his pride in what was now record numbers of women in his army.

“Our army was and is one of those having the biggest number of women in its ranks,” as UkrInform reported him saying. Reports now state the number of women soldiers has quadrupled since 2014, to 60,000, with at least 5,000 in combat roles.

Zelensky was denounced by one woman he had sent to the front in the video above.

The feminist credentials of the globalist regime in Ukraine have not only pushed women into the deadliest combat zones, but had profited from a lucrative trade in commercial pregnancy, becoming “the surrogacy capital of the world.”

READ: First Lady of Ukraine hypocritically condemns Russians for adopting orphans but ignores her own country’s surrogacy laws

Before the war, Ukraine was making billions from the legal and illegal sale of babies, being one of the few countries to offer their purchase to foreign nationals. One video appears to show that pregnant women are now being sent into combat instead:

Pregnant women are fighting on the front line for Ukraine. There really is a special place in hell for those keeping this mindless war going. pic.twitter.com/mmVqgdnmpE — Way of the World (@wayotworld) March 14, 2024

Ukraine ‘cannot win’

The mobilization of women has done nothing to improve Ukraine’s military prospects.

“Ukraine cannot win this war militarily,” says the first report, written at the end of 2023.

To continue in the belief it can would be “the most serious error of analysis and judgment,” it added.

Sources in the French army were quoted as saying, “Against the Russians we are an army of cheerleaders [majorettes]”.

The only people cheering this war are a panicked globalist elite, at a loss how to explain this looming and bloody defeat to a population they have gaslit into the belief in a certain victory.

Terrible losses

The second report shows that the increasing number of disturbing videos showing violent resistance to forced conscription are driven by a desperate need for manpower.

It says that Ukraine needs 35,000 new recruits every month to maintain combat strength against devastating losses, but even with Ukrainian men being dragged into vans and from weightlifting gyms, Ukraine is “recruiting less than half” that amount.

It says the celebrated counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 “destroyed” half of Ukraine’s army, losing six out of 12 combat brigades.

It exposed a NATO commitment already admitted by the Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski on March 8, who said “the troops of NATO countries are already in Ukraine”:

🇵🇱🇺🇦🇷🇺🚨‼️ WW3: “The troops of NATO countries are already in Ukraine.” — Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister pic.twitter.com/8KCWBx9liO — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) March 10, 2024

The confidential French report noted that the presence of Western forces was greater than was publicly admitted, with British, French and American personnel in significant numbers – a dangerous trigger for all-out war.

Finally, a third document described the loss of Avdiivka as a “rout,” followed by a panicked retreat from the former front line by Ukrainian forces – who are said to have suffered losses of up to 1,000 troops a day.

This video shows a Russian soldier capturing a trench, which reveals the dead body of a blonde haired woman. She was killed near Sporny in November 2023. Readers are cautioned that the video shows many corpses and features profanity (in Russian).

The price of globalist dreams

NATO is a globalist organization. Its website lists its many non-military but obviously globalist objectives – including a page championing its dedication to “Women, Peace and Security.”

On this page, it says “NATO recognizes the disproportionate impact that conflict has on women and girls.”

How does this square with pushing women into battle in a NATO proxy war – that it cannot hope to win?

Its war in Ukraine was concocted to not only absorb Ukraine into its orbit, but also to collapse and colonize Russia. It is a failed project, whose aim was to realize a global order through the promise of “security guarantees.”

It has failed to guarantee the security of Germany from the destruction of its strategic gas supply, most likely destroyed by its NATO allies themselves.

It has also failed to secure Ukraine, whose existence is threatened by conquest, casualties, and demographic decline. The UN reports that almost 6.5 million Ukrainians have fled a nation whose population was rapidly plummeting long before the war.

This is not to say that Russia is a model nation. Russian governance is not and will never be liberal democratic in the best sense of the term.

The war is an object lesson in the price the global elites will pay in spent human lives and borrowed money to further its insane fantasies of domination. War does not show who is right, only who is left. What is left in Ukraine is a disaster which threatens the political lives of the European and British political class who helped to create it. Those in the U.S. will simply move on, in a likely pivot to China.

Ukraine is the proving ground for DIIA, the model of digital governance intended by globalist Samantha Power to be exported to every nation in the West. It is the site of a war of expansion and domination which has failed.

READ: Ukraine is now exporting its digital ID framework to other nations

The panic we see in European elites is due to the fact that the United States is going to simply pack up and leave, as Col. Douglas Macgregor recently pointed out, as it did in Vietnam and Afghanistan. These elites have no answer beyond propaganda and censorship to the nightmare realized by their dreams.

When the Soviet Union collapsed, the mechanisms of the Deep State designed to undermine it did not disappear. These agencies became the engines of “regime change,” in a quest to establish a global empire. As this empire recedes, the lesson from recent history is clear. The organizations created and controlled to direct pro-NATO propaganda will not end with the war.

They will be turned on the domestic populations of the West, whose extremism is to notice the ruin of reality that our leadership has left us to inhabit.

Share











