Globalist Mark Carney continues to make subtle moves for Trudeau’s job

While Mark Carney subtly brands himself as a savior to Canada's political situation, he is a longtime supporter of globalist groups and their anti-family policies including abortion, the LGBT agenda and climate extremism.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney has again hinted that he plans to enter elected politics amid ongoing calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation.

In an October 18 podcast with Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, Carney, known for his strong globalist ties, admitted that he is “taking steps” towards putting his name in the hat to be the next leader of the Liberal Party, as internal pressure to oust Trudeau continues to mount.

“I believe in the Liberal party. I think it’s got the right values. It has the right combination of a social conscience and social priorities at its core … but it also understands that we need a strong economy in order to ultimately deliver that,” he said. “And look, the opportunity may present itself. This is what I can do right now, and I’m doing it to the best of my ability.”

Carney, also the former governor of the Bank of England, did not disclose when he would enter politics, saying, “you can’t map these things out.”

Despite his vague language, Carney’s actions in recent months hardly appear unplanned but reflect more of a subtle yet calculated effort to take over the floundering Liberal Party.

While Trudeau is set to lead the Liberal Party through the 2025 election, many, including Liberal MPs, are calling for him to be replaced amid his increasingly low polling results.

As Liberals scramble to oust Trudeau and find a new leader, Carney slid into the party as an unelected “special advisor” this September, with mainstream media outlets painting him as a “Good Samaritan” stepping in when Canada needed him most.

While Liberal MPs seem to be climbing over each other to gain status in the fractured party, Carney has stayed relatively low-key, quietly suggesting here and there that he may run if he could help Canada out of its current situation.

Carney has also carefully used his experience as governor of the Banks of Canada and England as leverage against the much younger Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre. Carney claims Poilievre “doesn’t understand the economy, doesn’t understand where the world’s going, doesn’t understand what’s necessary to build this economy for Canadians, who thinks it’s a series of simplistic slogans. There’s nothing behind those slogans.”

“I understand how the world works,” Carney bragged. “I know other world leaders. I know people who run some of the world’s largest companies and understand how they work. I know how financial institutions work. I know how markets work, and I know the good and bad of that. I’ve experienced it. I’ve had to, in some of my roles, discipline it, discipline the financial system, discipline with others the world’s largest banks, the Wall Street banks in America after the crisis.”

“I’m trying to apply that to the benefit of Canada,” he claimed.

While his impressive work experience will certainly elevate his status in the minds of Canadians, especially when compared to Trudeau’s pre-political career as a drama teacher, Carney is, for all practical purposes, just another Trudeau.

Carney holds the same extreme pro-abortion and pro-LGBT views as Trudeau. He also supports the same globalist-backed energy regulations. In fact, on that last front, Carney may be even more extreme than Trudeau, who he rebuked for exempting home heating oil from the carbon tax.

“I very much want Canada to be at the forefront of this transition. For Canada and for Canadians. There’s every reason why we should be. And so, I’ll lean in where I can, to help out in Canada,” he told the Globe and Mail.

While Carney assured Canadians that he is no longer on the board of the globalist World Economic Forum, whose infamous “Great Reset” agenda brags that we will all own nothing and be happy, he did attend their Davos, Switzerland meeting as recently as January 2023 and can be seen on the United Nations’ website promoting the pro-abortion group’s energy regulations.

Upon inspection, Carney seems unlikely to change the Liberal Party, and more likely to double-down on its current trajectory.

