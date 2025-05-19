Globalists win Romanian election, but populists see success in Portugal and Poland

Election news from around Europe brought victory for the liberal-globalists in Romania – but a first round win in Poland’s presidential election on the same day saw a defeat in the making.

France 24 reported that Poland’s liberal-globalist candidate Rafal Trzaskowski had run “an unsuccessful campaign,” adding that despite the tight first-round result, “far-right votes” would supply a further “20 percent” to the Catholic pro-Trump Karol Nawrocki.

Polls gave the liberal mayor of Warsaw Trzaskowski a commanding lead of over 10 points since last November – narrowing to five points ahead of Sunday’s vote.

Yet the favored candidate of globalist Prime Minister Donald Tusk took only 31.4 percent of the votes – a lead of only 1.9 percent over the anti-war, pro-family Nawrocki.

Tusk’s party has repeatedly moved to legalize abortion in the Catholic nation. Pro-abortion campaigners such as the NGO “Abortion Dream Team” say that a win for Trzaskowski could see terminations of the preborn made freely available.

A victory for Trzaskowski would also be a win for the “rainbow” agenda – but a defeat for democracy, as Polish bishops have charged.

Polish bishops warn against liberal threat to democracy

In 2019 Trzaskowski faced strong criticism from Polish bishops for his promotion of the LGBTQ and abortion agenda – including to school children.

He responded by claiming he was “not anti-clerical” and “a Catholic” – despite his moves to institute a “social and sexual revolution” in Warsaw schools being condemned by Catholic bishops.

Trzaskowski had signed an “LGBT+ Declaration” in February 2019 which Bishops claimed would mandate values “completely alien to European civilization” – and could lead to “a serious restriction of economic freedom, which would be subordinated to ideological demands.”

“If they were to become the basis of social norms they would pose a threat to the future of our continent,” the bishops said, warning also that the Declaration promoted instruction about abortion, masturbation and sexual techniques to children.

‘Rainbow plague’ in Poland

Later that year Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski of Krakow warned of a “rainbow plague” menacing Poland – replacing that of Soviet Communism.

He said this “plague” was “not Marxist, Bolshevik, but born of the same spirit, neo-Marxist. Not red, but rainbow.”

Abp. Jedraszewski’s statement that this “plague” seeks to “control our souls, our hearts and minds” attracted criticism from the pro-trans, pro-LGBT International Church Reform Network.

Based in Ireland, the progressive ICRN supports the radically liberal “Synodal Way” of the German Catholic bishops.

The Polish bishops’ warning in 2019 went far beyond that over abortion and disordered sexual lifestyles, warning that the liberal agenda of Trzaskowski threatened “the functioning of democracy in our country.”

“Not only the rights of children and parents, but also the rights of all citizens, including teachers and local government officials, be restricted to freedom of expression, including the freedom to express conscientious objection, ie Freedom of teaching and in the future also religious education. This can also lead to a serious restriction of economic freedom, which would be subordinated to ideological demands.”

This is the threat posed to Catholic Poland by the globalist candidate, whose liberal platform also includes unwavering support for continuing the war against Russia in Ukraine.

The Polish presidential elections will be decided in the second round in two weeks’ time – on June 1. With votes being transferred to the two leading candidates, the result looks very likely to be a win for the counter-liberal Nawrocki.

Some analysis of the first round of the Polish Presidential elections. Lots to chew over. First Trzaskowski’s result is very disappointing and you’d have to say that Nawrocki has the momentum going into the second round in 2 weeks /1 pic.twitter.com/bxubgECJOn — Christopher Lash (@ChrisLashHist) May 18, 2025

Whilst the globalist candidate narrowly took first place in round one, Nawrocki can expect the votes of the COVID-skeptical, pro-peace and pro-borders Confederation Party – as well as those of the Catholic Nationalist Grzegorz Braun.

This would give just over 50 percent of the vote to Nawrocki. Yet a majority in the polls – or even a win in the elections – is no guarantee of success in European liberal democracies.

As Mike Benz has pointed out, the counter-globalist candidate for the Romanian presidency has lost to the EU-NATO pick – in the second round of voting also taking place on Sunday.

George Simion, the pro-Trump candidate in Romania, won the first-round election 41%-21% against the NATO/EU Blob candidate 2 weeks ago, and somehow lost the run-off today https://t.co/7iszBShe4E — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) May 18, 2025

This is the second presidential election in Romania in six months, as the first-round election victory of the anti-globalist and devout Christian Calin Georgescu was canceled after what he called “a formalized coup d’etat.” Georgescu was banned from running again following a successful “EU-NATO” lawfare campaign to annul and rerun the election, as LifeSiteNews reported.

READ: Romanian court overturns cancellation of anti-globalist presidential candidate, but fight is not over

Both the Polish and Romanian counter-globalist candidates for president had appeared together in an address celebrating Donald Trump as a hero and had compared attempts to sabotage their campaigns to Trump’s similar ordeal by “lawfare” in the U.S.

Wow! People are chanting “Donald Trump! Donald Trump! Donald Trump! ” and “Karol! Karol! Karol!” at Karol Nawrocki’s rally in Zabrze, Poland Romanian presidential candidate George Simion just showed up at the rally to support Karol Nawrocki. Karol Nawrocki is a candidate for… pic.twitter.com/9hiba4Jwzb — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) May 13, 2025

In an additional blow to Project Global, the Portuguese parliamentary elections saw the right-populist party storm to second place – ending the two-party liberal consensus which has ruled the Catholic nation since the 1980s.

Another populist breakthrough in Europe, this time in Portugal. Portugal has been dominated by two centre-left parties for half a decade, but today, the nationalist CHEGA party has broken that and finished second in a national election. CHEGA was only established in 2019,… pic.twitter.com/evwXyQsilc — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) May 18, 2025

Chega, formed only in 2019, is led by the Catholic Andre Ventura, who once trained to be a priest.

Ventura said in the campaign that “Portugal is flooded with illegal immigration and corruption.” The success of Chega adds to the woes of liberal globalist regimes in the heart of Europe, as Portugal now joins Britain, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, and Austria in having a second or even first-placed counter-liberal party.

With such a wave engulfing liberal cartel politics, it seems extraordinary that the Romanians changed their minds en masse – and voted for the unpopular politics of the old globalist order.

Romania’s centrist Bucharest mayor, Nicusor Dan, won the country’s presidential election in a shock upset over a hard-right, nationalist rival who had pledged to put Romania on a path inspired by President Trump https://t.co/thEdewJRDc pic.twitter.com/dVTNsS0jk5 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 19, 2025

Yet it may be explained by the claim that the election was not decided by the living – but the dead.

In a statement given on May 4 to the international media, Simion said that “the presence of dead people on the electoral list” was a “huge problem” for the validity of the elections.

George Simion calls out attempted voter fraud by the Romanian government: Citizens who have been dead for years were included on electoral lists, raising concerns that the Romanian government might use their identities to add votes for their preferred candidate https://t.co/LICNQQQOGG — Daily Romania (@daily_romania) May 4, 2025

On the day of the election – Sunday, May 18 – he warned of the presence of 1.7 million dead people on the list of eligible voters.

Turns out America isn’t the only country with election fraud. Romania has over a million dead people still on their voter rolls. pic.twitter.com/8hrlRrBuny — Ryan (@Ryan_In_Mi) May 18, 2025

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the pro-Trump Simion asked his supporters to message him if they discovered that their dead relatives or friends had voted for his rival.

🚨Many deceased people are on Romanian electoral lists!

This is not misinformation, but a fact. Please, anyone who has a suspicion, write a WhatsApp message to this phone number:

+40752537382#Romania✌️! — George Simion (@georgesimion) May 18, 2025

After one canceled election which was described as an “unprecedented theft of democracy” – could the dead have risen to steal the re-run? Simion’s defeat goes against the mounting rejection of liberal globalist politics across the West. Should his claims be proven, it would be a fitting epitaph to the liberal death cult that its success was secured by the dead it left behind.

