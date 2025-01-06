Here’s a guide to help you build the Canada you want for your children

LifeSiteNews readers in Canada will appreciate the practical advice in the Guide for taking action, as well as the links to further information and to several organizations from which they can receive pertinent information, or that they can join and support.

(LifeSiteNews) — Many people in Canada feel left out of the political process, as if an invisible hand were deciding for them, ignoring their interests and values. Whether a newcomer to Canada or someone who grew up in the True North but realizes that just voting every few years will not turn the tide on the worrisome trends we are currently seeing, a resource that puts things into perspective and gives advice as to what we can do as individuals should be a welcome tool for anyone who wants to be proud to be a part of Canada – especially when it’s free!

Here it is: A Citizen’s Guide to Canadian Politics.

The original motive to create this resource was to get a better understanding of what the real threats to our democracy are, as opposed to conspiracy theories, hearsay, and what cousin Fred may say about it all. The Guide takes a broad look at Canada, first describing how our political system came to be, how it is designed to function, and what our political parties stand for at the federal and provincial levels. But politics has started to touch almost every area of our lives, so the authors also take a closer look at what is happening in our schools, how lobbying and advocacy influence policy, how activist judges have changed our laws, how our freedom of expression has been curtailed by laws and tribunals, how the media have not kept their distance from government or the corporate sector and have failed to stay objective toward official narratives, and how foreign influence has jeopardized our national sovereignty.

Cast as a publication of the Western Standard – a well-known and respected Canadian journal that takes no money from government – and copy-edited by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, the Guide has been developed using a peer review method: Each chapter has been drafted by one or two experts and then reviewed by a peer to ensure the accuracy of the information provided.

READ: Justin Trudeau resigning as prime minister of Canada

LifeSiteNews readers will appreciate the practical advice in the Guide for taking action, as well as the links to further information and to several organizations from which they can receive pertinent information, or that they can join and support in their quest to provide better answers to the challenges of our time. For example, did you know that even if you don’t have citizenship, you can still become a party member and vote in your local riding association and at party conventions? There are many more things each of us can do to make our voices heard.

READ: Trudeau’s legacy will be as a pro-abortion, pro-LGBT extremist who accelerated Canada’s decline

The Guide may be re-posted, used as an educational resource, and shared widely to help as many people as possible learn what we are up against and take action. Only by political engagement can we ensure that our children have a future in which they can live freely, in prosperity, and without the fear of being excluded and cancelled because they have positive viewpoints that affirm life and liberty and the free exchange of information for the benefit of all. Politicians need to hear from us, both personally and through organized campaigns in favor of what we value and deem worthy of pursuit. The authors – a selection of experts from academia and politics – hope the Guide will spawn much-needed activity and new initiatives that will help correct the course Canada has taken under previous governments, at all levels of government.

You can download the Guide here.

Share











