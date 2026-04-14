Heterodox Cardinal Hollerich calls Synod report on women in the Church a ‘big step’

Hollerich has on several occasions been a strong advocate of the female diaconate, and at times even of 'women priests.'

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich praised the recent Synod report on women but added that a “broad consensus” is needed for any change to ordained ministry.

In an April 10 interview with Vatican News, the Jesuit Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, archbishop of Luxembourg and general relator of the Synod on Synodality, commented on the publication of the report by Study Group 5 on women’s participation in the life and leadership of the Church. He described it as a significant development, emphasizing that any possible evolution regarding women’s access to “ordained ministry” must proceed gradually and with the agreement of the universal Church in order “to avoid division.”

“I cannot imagine, in the long term, how a Church can survive, if half of the People of God suffer because they have no access to ordained ministry,” the cardinal said during a speech at the University of Bonn — a remark that caused a stir and persuaded him to give an interview to the Vatican’s media outlet.

In the interview, Hollerich clarified that this “remark referred specifically to discussion on the possible ordination of women as deacons and to a long-term perspective.” Nevertheless, the Jesuit cardinal’s words are not any less serious than if he referred to “women priests,” which are impossible in the Catholic Church.

He reiterated that questions touching on ordained ministry require “a broad consensus across the Church to avoid division.” He also referred to “tensions within the Anglican Communion as an example of how disputes over ministry can lead to fragmentation.”

Hollerich underlined that decisions in the Catholic Church must be taken in communion with the Bishop of Rome. “It should always be done in dialogue with the Bishop of Rome, who is in charge of unity, and it should be well thought out. It should not be rushed just for doing it,” he stated.

The question of “women’s participation in the Church” has been a recurring theme in recent synodal discussions. The Synod on Synodality, initiated by Pope Francis, has included multiple study groups tasked with examining specific issues, including governance, ministry, and participation.

Study Group 5 was created to analyze the role of women in both leadership and ecclesial life. Its report represents one stage in an ongoing process rather than a final determination, calling for expanded leadership roles for women, broader access to Church ministries, and a less traditional role in the family. Previous discussions have included the question of a possible female diaconate, which has been the subject of theological commissions and debate in recent years.

READ: New Synod report urges less traditional roles for women in family, Church

Hollerich described this report as “a big step.” He emphasized that “it is so important that women feel that they are welcome in the Church, not just for filling up the benches in the church, but to fully participate in the life of the Church, to fully participate in the mission of the Church.” The cardinal also stressed that the conversation about female participation remains open.

In particular, the Jesuit cardinal sees the recent appointments of women to prominent positions within the Curia as part of a shared strategy by both Francis and Leo XIV — an effort to “show” the Church “how to do it,” that is, to gradually open “paths to leadership” for women and expand their role in decision‑making within ecclesial structures.

Citing his own diocese as an example, the cardinal emphasized that he has encouraged women to take on leadership roles: “(W)omen serve as episcopal delegates responsible for key pastoral areas, including social ministry and formation, as well as in teams accompanying seminarians.”

“There can be different speeds in the local churches, because it’s part of the culture and the place women have in that culture,” Hollerich added.

Finally, reflecting on the pastoral concerns voiced by younger generations, he said:

“I feel that, not just women who have studied theology, but when I am with young people, I can feel that many of the girls of our youth are sad because they feel that they are not completely recognized by the Church, and that makes me sad as a pastor.”

Hollerich has on several occasions been a strong advocate of the female diaconate, and at times even of the ordination of women to the priesthood. This position was particularly emphasized during the pontificate of Pope Francis. When asked in 2024 whether a male-only priesthood is infallible doctrine, Hollerich responded in open contradiction to the perennial teaching of the Church: “It can be changed. It needs arguments and time.”

His reason for supporting “women’s ordination” — to the diaconate and even to the priesthood — is that “if they feel discriminated (against), we must listen.” He also argues that women deacons and priests could help address the shortage of clergy, and he supports allowing women to preach homilies at Mass and has called for a change to Catholic doctrine on homosexuality.

According to Hollerich, the problem “is not whether women should become priests or not, but first of all whether women have a real weight in the priesthood which belongs to all the baptized and confirmed people of God and whether in this way they can exercise the authority associated with it. Would this also mean a homily at Mass? I would say yes.”

Hollerich’s stance signals a gradual corruption in the Vatican’s handling of women’s roles. His measured tone reflects a plan of slow seduction: advance without rupture, gauge consensus, then move further. By stressing that ordained ministry requires “extensive agreement across the Church,” Hollerich outlines a step‑by‑step path: expand lay leadership, change the theology of the diaconate, and reopen “women’s ordination” when the faithful are compliant.

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