How strict EU online censorship laws could stifle free speech in America

Global social media firms prioritize international standards over regional ones. Consequently, US free speech, protected by the First Amendment, may be indirectly affected by foreign laws.

(Reclaim The Net) — The European Union (EU) has been actively pursuing strategies to regulate so-called hate speech and disinformation online, with the aim of creating a “safer” digital environment. This involves a complex intersection of strict regulatory frameworks at both the national and EU levels.

One significant step in this direction was the adoption of a Communication by the European Commission in December 2021. This proposed extension of the list of “EU crimes” under Article 83(1) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) to include hate crimes and hate speech. This could pave the way for the EU to criminalize additional forms of hate speech and hate crimes beyond those motivated by racism.

The European Commission’s approach includes a range of measures, such as supporting national authorities in combating so-called “hate speech” and hate crimes. Notably, in 2016, the commission initiated a voluntary “Code of Conduct” with major IT companies to counter hate speech online. In the context of the broader debate on regulating online spaces, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have demanded new laws, not just platform guidelines, to govern social media and control online speech.

This discussion gains relevance in light of the EU’s work on the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which are expected to include rules for online platforms and measures to tackle “disinformation” which the EU contends is “harmful.”

While some MEPs have called for clear rules to govern online speech, others (though not many) have raised concerns about the potential for censorship and the impact on freedom of expression.

The notice-and-action system, for instance, has been criticized for leading to censorship, as platforms might be compelled to filter content through algorithms, potentially resulting in overly cautious or politically correct moderation.

The EU’s efforts in this area, especially in relation to major U.S. tech companies, could have international implications, including potential effects on the speech of U.S. citizens.

The EU’s regulatory approach contrasts with the First Amendment protections in the United States, which limit the government’s ability to regulate speech. Yet, it’s easy to see how overreach from the EU and the forcing of platforms to change their algorithms could lead to even the speech of US citizens being curbed.

When major social media companies, many of which are based in the U.S., face strict regulations in the EU, they often find it more practical to implement those standards universally rather than maintain region-specific policies. This approach is more cost-effective and less complex in terms of operational management.

For U.S. citizens, this means that the free speech norms and legal protections they are accustomed to, guaranteed under the First Amendment, could be indirectly influenced by foreign legislation.

If a social media platform decides to align its content moderation policies with the EU’s more restrictive laws to ensure compliance, American users might find their online expressions subject to these same constraints. This could lead to a form of “regulatory spillover,” where U.S. users face unexpected restrictions on their online speech, not as a result of changes in U.S. law, but due to the legal and commercial decisions made in response to EU regulations.

In essence, while the First Amendment protects Americans from government censorship, it does not necessarily shield them from the policies of private companies, especially those adapting to international legal environments.

The EU delegation to the U.N. headquarters in Geneva has presented its priorities regarding U.N.’s human rights-related activities in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, the remarks include new references to the EU’s commitment to combating “hate speech” and “disinformation.”

Issued by the European Council, EU’s policy-making arm, the conclusions are organized into no less than 40 points, two of which mention “hate speech,” while another three deal with “disinformation.”

The latter category of threats to human rights which the EU says is committed to protecting, found itself in the company of such things as wars, authoritarianism, and also, “a pushback against gender equality.”

After this seemingly randomly chosen collection of threats, disinformation makes another appearance in the section dedicated to universal human rights and fundamental freedoms. Here, the EU even asserts that it is not only “actively promoting” the rule of law, but also that the bloc is doing this specifically in the context of AI and internet development, too.

This development, as well as deployment, must further happen with “democratic” but also “responsible, safe, and trustworthy” principles in place – and the conclusions state that AI should be regulated in a “fit-for-purpose” manner.

Then the mental gymnastics go into high gear: first, the EU pledges to “raise attention” (though, not “combat”) about online censorship, internet shutdowns, etc. – but in the very next sentence, there is talk of “disinformation.”

It is at this point sufficiently well-known and even documented just how misused that term is, and how overblown disinformation’s supposed recent appearance in the world gets when various governments, media outlets, and social platforms seek to censor users and content.

Regardless, in the document, “disinformation” is positioned along with cybercrime, and “technology-facilitated gender-based online harassment and abuse.” These things the EU will not merely raise attention about, but actually “combat.”

The policy is framed as a way to improve data protection, “online civic space,” as well as whatever the EU chooses to consider as “responsible” platform governance.

Then, once again, we circle back to the promises of promoting “an open, free, secure and interoperable internet including safeguarding its multi-stakeholder foundation.”

The EU wants to see this incorporated into the U.N.’s Global Digital Compact, while the conclusions reveal that the EU also wants active involvement in any global AI governance frameworks coming down the pike.

As for hate speech, it is mentioned along with racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and the very broadly phrased “intolerance.”

Defining serious problems like this without really defining them, is a favorite method of speech-unfriendly companies and organizations, since a large number of transgressions and “transgressions” can fit into such a non-definition.

The EU conclusions specifically state that the commitment to elimination of these ills is based on legal frameworks, such as the bloc’s Anti-racism action plan 2020-2025.

Here, the EU says it will work with the U.N., namely in “engaging” with relevant mechanisms of the world organization, whether or not it took part in crafting them.

Hate speech is again highlighted in a conclusion that deals with defending the rights of minorities. First, the EU claims that it intends to “continue” to urge “all states” to respect the Declaration of the rights of persons belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious, and Linguistic Minorities.

Once again, the organization says it will be protecting free speech and expression, and at the same time “oppose” not only incitement to violence and hatred, but also both “online and offline” hate speech.

And so, one conclusion says the EU will “continue to alert” about increased state control over the online space, but then “proactively counter foreign information manipulation” as well as promote “information integrity in the fight against disinformation.”

A theme running through the conclusions is to separate the issues of human rights and gender equality, but then also tie them together. The purpose of this approach could be to give higher visibility to the latter.

The method by which the EU intends to have its stances on various things it considers to be human rights-related (such as not only their general violations, promotion of education, health, etc., but also LGBT rights, a diverse civil society, climate change…) is through U.N.’s labyrinth of various initiatives.

Among them are – but the list is not limited to – the Summit of the Future, designed as a way to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators urging them to stop more online censorship laws

