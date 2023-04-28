‘Hysterical and aggressive’: Tucker Carlson indicates he was fired for exposing corruption of ‘liars’

‘How is it going to end for me?’ Carlson asked with roaring laughter. ‘Well, you think I don't know? I know! And it is going to end for all of us that way!’

(LifeSiteNews) – Speaking publicly for the first time since his seismic firing by Fox News, Tucker Carlson indicated in a Wednesday night video release that he was indeed dismissed for presenting on “the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future,” which — through corporate collusion with both political parties and their donors — “are not permitted in the American media.”

When such important debates are presented, as on “war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, [and] natural resources,” these “people in charge” become “hysterical and aggressive,” abandoning persuasion and “resorting to force,” said Carlson, who hosted the highest-rated cable news show in history.

In recent years, Carlson appears to have gained insight about how to identify the fundamental priorities of the establishment. In his March 14 broadcast, he said if the left “become completely hysterical when confronted with any facts that deviate from their lies,” media figures can know they have breached the owners’ permissible parameters of debate and should adjust accordingly, or else.

As a guest on Glenn Beck’s March 8 podcast, Carlson said, “We talk about a lot of different topics on the show and some of them I think are really important and interesting, and they get no response and nobody cares.”

He then went on to explain that if, for example, he proposed invading Belgium and putting their population “in camps … nobody would say a word.” But “if you say a word about Syria, holy smokes, they come to your house! I don’t know why Syria is so essential to the system but Belgium, a NATO ally in the middle of Europe, isn’t.”

What is clear is one can “know their priorities by their reaction,” he said.

Of course, facilitating an American-led regime change on Syria has been a priority of the Israel Lobby with the neoconservatives for many years as a means of serving the regional interests of Israel.

Yet the question remains, what caused such a swift and aggressive reaction precipitating Carlson’s sudden firing, which seemed unanticipated by either the highly popular host or a management that appeared unprepared to adequately fill his time slot?

First, having previously worked in corporate media for 15 years, independent news analyst Kim Iversen confirmed during her Tuesday show that regardless of a host’s popularity or ratings, if he or she “deviates too far from the message the bosses want heard, they [simply] get canned.”

She believes Carlson “was too far off the message establishment elites like [Fox chairman] Rupert Murdoch wanted shared,” and was thus terminated.

Did platforming Democratic hopeful RFK Jr., including his exposing Big Pharma and the Neocons, cause the aggressive silencing of Tucker?

As the shock waves of the firing were reverberating throughout the political media world on Monday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), who announced on April 19 his own challenge to Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States, speculated that his interview on Carson’s show that same evening may have been the last straw.

Fox’s firing of their most successful host ever came just several days after he crossed “the red line by acknowledging that the TV networks pushed a deadly and ineffective vaccine to please their pharma advertisers,” Kennedy tweeted.

“Carlson’s breathtakingly courageous April 19 monologue broke TV’s two biggest rules: Tucker told the truth about how greedy pharma advertisers controlled TV news content and he lambasted obsequious newscasters for promoting jabs they knew to be lethal and worthless,” the nephew of former president John F. Kennedy said.

“For many years, Tucker has had the nation’s biggest audience averaging 3.5 million — 10 times the size of CNN. Fox just demonstrated the terrifying power of Big Pharma,” he concluded.

In his monologue that evening, Carlson castigated the “filthy and dishonest” news media, charging that it is “so corrupt” they are “willing to hurt you on behalf of [their] biggest advertisers.”

Then comparing these outlets to a Colombian drug lord, he said, “anyone who’d do that is obviously Pablo Escobar-level corrupt and should not be trusted.” These media corporations “took hundreds of millions of dollars from Big Pharma companies and then they shilled for their sketchy products on the air, and as they did that, they maligned anyone who was skeptical of those products.”

Introducing his guest, Carlson continued, “Robert Kennedy knew early that the COVID vaccines were both ineffective and potentially dangerous and he said so in public to the extent he was allowed. Science has since proven Robert F. Kennedy Jr. right, unequivocally right.”

Carlson went on quoting Kennedy, who in his campaign announcement speech said U.S. conduct in Ukraine indicates the aims of the Biden administration are “in prolonging the war rather than shortening it,” which is “completely antithetical to a humanitarian mission” as was initially sold to the public.

Trump and Kennedy agree that the Neocon establishment must be neutralized

Continuing, he read one of Kennedy’s tweeted analyses of the Biden administration foreign policy, which focused on “the abject failure of the Neocon strategy of maintaining U.S. global hegemony with aggressive projections of military power.”

“The Neocon projects in Iraq and Ukraine have cost $8.1 trillion, hollowed out our middle class, made a laughingstock of U.S. military power and moral authority, pushed China and Russia into an invincible alliance, destroyed the dollar as the global currency, cost millions of lives and done nothing to advance democracy or win friendships or influence,” Kennedy concluded.

With such piercing criticism of the Neocon establishment, Kennedy joins the sentiment of Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, who in March expressed his “complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist Neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad, while they turn us into a third-world country and a third-world dictatorship right here at home.”

Kennedy, who at this early stage in the election season enjoys around 20% support among likely Democratic voters, told Iversen in an interview on Tuesday, “Tucker’s show is a loss because Tucker had the biggest Democratic audience on TV.”

Due to Carlson’s much larger audience, “he had more Democrats watching him in most demographics than Rachel Maddow [of MSNBC],” the attorney and author continued. “A lot of people watch Tucker who are not Republicans.”

Neocon-Deep State’s ‘ultimate fear’ is Kennedy vs. Trump in 2024, Tucker platforms both, establishment attempting to ‘vanish’ them in the mainstream media

In offering his own opinion as to why Carlson was fired, Alex Christoforou of The Duran podcast agreed on Tuesday that Kennedy’s appearance on the show last week was critical to the ouster, but for a different reason.

Christoforou explained, “Here’s the [ultimate] fear that that the Deep State and permanent Washington faces: Robert F Kennedy versus [Donald] Trump [in the 2024 election].”

“I believe that is why he was fired, because Tucker Carlson was willing to platform Trump and give him a voice. And he was willing to platform Kennedy and give him a voice,” he said. While the establishment “can stomach Trump versus Biden,” or even “Robert Kennedy versus DeSantis,” a Trump versus Kennedy race would already be a defeat for them and would thus be “unacceptable.”

And so, the Deep State has to “make sure that Trump and Robert F. Kennedy appear on zero, zero, mainstream media channels or outlets,” he said. “And I’m sure they’re going to do the same thing for big tech and they’re going to try to vanish these two candidates [from the minds of voters].”

Significant bipartisan backlash for January 6 exposé, Rupert Murdoch ‘particularly upset’

But given the criteria of identifying deep state priorities by the “hysterical” responses of establishment figures in Washington when their narratives are confronted by facts, Carlson’s coverage in March of new Capitol surveillance footage from the January 6 riot caused a unified denunciation against him.

The show’s discoveries appeared to expose several significant “lies” by the Democrats’ previous January 6 Committee, serving to discredit, even further, the narrative they zealously put forward in conjunction with the deep state and legacy media outlets.

In addition to Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York calling for the Fox News host to be taken off the air at the time, other condemnations of the report came from prominent Republicans as well, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. They also came from “Against Trump” publications like “conservative” National Review.

In response, Carlson simply called them out in a March 8 broadcast as “liars” who have “doubled down” telling “the same lies they’d been caught telling, but with even greater aggression.”

“All we did was play the tape that they had been hiding for 26 months and show that there were American citizens, [such as QAnon Shamon] Jacob Chansley specifically, and others whose civil liberties were annihilated,” he said. “It just tells you everything about the way things actually work. They’re not loyal to their voters. They are loyal to each other, and they’re willing to lie, really lie and crush people.”

“All of a sudden you’ve got Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer saying exactly the same thing. Well, that tells you, through inductive reasoning, that this is the foundation of something that they’re colluding on,” Carlson told Beck. “That [January 6] story is at the center of what they’re doing and what they’re planning, obviously.”

In addition, Carlson’s reporting on this topic seems to have had a significant impact since March. An April Rasmussen Poll found that “65% of U.S. likely voters think it is likely that undercover agents provoked the Capitol Riot,” and “46% now say VERY LIKELY. That’s up 7 points in just six weeks.”

Mark Mitchell, head pollster of Rasmussen Reports, asserted that Carlson’s stories impacted these increased numbers. And, for him, the biggest headline as a result of their research is “Only one-quarter of U.S. voters think it’s not likely the feds provoked the Capitol riot.”

According to Iversen, Murdoch was “really particularly upset” about the January 6 coverage accompanied by the significant bipartisan backlash coming from powerful figures in Washington against Carlson and Fox, especially with Schumer naming Murdoch publicly and asserting he “has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson” from going on the air.

Carlson responded on his show, saying, “That’s not an argument based on logic. It’s based on hysteria and the shame you feel as a weak and terrified person when your lies are exposed.”

“We invited Schumer on, McConnell, anybody is always welcome to come on our show. If we got something wrong, tell us how. If you think we altered the tape in some way, tell us how. But they won’t,” he said. Instead, their response is, “Shut up. Pull that show off the air.”

Carlson resolved to be as honest as possible and focus on ‘issues that actually matter’ knowing how ‘it is going to end’ for him

In Iversen’s assessment of the firing, she observed, “Tucker was dangerous because Tucker sowed more doubt in our institutions than any other news broadcaster. He called out the military industrial complex, the World Economic Forum, Big Pharma, the CIA, and the FBI.

“Finally, someone on the nightly news was doing their job and calling them out publicly and boldly,” she continued. “He resonated with audiences from across the political spectrum because we share something in common: We know we’re being lied to. And Tucker publicly pointed it out.”

“It’s kind of shocking that they threw him off,” Kennedy conveyed. “He was saying things that nobody has ever said on TV before. He was talking about advertisers dictating content — pharmaceutical advertisers getting newscasters on the networks to say things about vaccines that weren’t true. And nobody’s ever talked like that.”

In reflecting with Beck on the establishment response to his January 6 coverage, and how it threatened his career, Carlson said, “I just feel like for the short time I’m on Earth and for however long I have my current job, I should be as honest as I can possibly be and focus on the issues that actually matter. That’s how I feel about it. And I really mean that. Well, obviously I mean that!” he said with roaring laughter. “How is it going to end for me? Well, you think I don’t know?? I know! And it is going to end for all of us that way!”

