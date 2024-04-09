Is Barack Obama serving a third term by running a ‘shadow government’ in Biden’s White House?

The former president has been making his presence increasingly felt in the cognitively impaired Joe Biden White House.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. president Barack Obama once famously said that he would serve a third term as long as he didn’t have to do all the legwork.

“If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man or front woman, and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats … and then I could sort of deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, I’d be fine with that,” Obama remarked to liberal comedian Stephen Colbert in November 2020.

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

According to multiple media outlets, Obama has been making his presence increasingly felt in the cognitively impaired Joe Biden White House. Reports published by Deep State-owned CNN, the New York Times, and The Washington Post have all touted the former president’s intensifying involvement in the administration’s efforts, a not-so-subtle sign as to who is really in charge.

“He has been generous with his time, and he has made it very clear that he is all in on this campaign,” a senior Biden adviser told CNN recently.

“Barack Obama helped draft the new White House artificial intelligence policy that President Joe Biden rolled out earlier this week,” ABC news reported last November.

Aside from the numerous conversations, fundraising appeals, and meetings Obama has had with Biden over the past several years, the former president’s most public display of power came when he waltzed into 10 Downing Street in London last month for an hourlong “courtesy visit” with current U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

While details about the meeting have been difficult to come by, British MP George Galloway theorized that it was held to give the green light for the terrorist attack in Russia that killed over 140 civilians on March 22.

“No one has explained the unannounced visit of former president Barack Obama to meet British politicians and security officials in Downing Street three days before this terrorist crime was committed,” Galloway exclaimed.

“The United States, its NATO allies, and their puppet stump state Ukraine are, in fact, responsible for this massacre,” he further alleged, pointing to remarks by former U.S. diplomat and Obama’s Ukraine mastermind Victoria Nuland who previously said Russia should expect some “nice surprises” in 2024.

Whatever the West’s role in the Moscow massacre was, Obama’s role in Washington is unambiguous. A Wall Street Journal article published in May 2023 was released with the title “This is Obama’s Third Term.” The subheading read, “Look at the key players in the Biden administration,” a reference to the large number of current Biden staffers who worked under Obama.

An article that appeared in the Tablet in August 2023 plainly declared, “Joe Biden is not running the [foreign policy] of his administration. Obama is. He doesn’t even have to pick up the phone because all of his people are already inside the White House.”

In April 2022, Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo likewise suggested to GOP U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee that Obama, who still maintains a residence in D.C., was “running the country.” To which Blackburn replied, “We know Obama’s team has been calling the shots.”

Last month, Biden, Obama, and former president Bill Clinton appeared at a joint fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Last month, Biden, Obama, and former president Bill Clinton appeared at a joint fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. While pundits will explain that putting the trio on stage was a smart way to boost donations (which it did), the real reason Obama and Clinton were there was because Biden would have fallen asleep if he was trying to talk to host Stephen Colbert for an hour.

The fact is that Obama’s stepping up to “help” the campaign because Biden is simply too old and senile to do it himself. He also wants to keep working from his basement in his pajamas while his puppet Biden does and says what he wants. It’s hard to blame him.

